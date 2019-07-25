Wisconsin tribe sues Enbridge to force pipeline removal (copy)

After a Wisconsin Native American tribe sued Enbridge to force the company to remove a pipeline from its land, the company said it is open to doing so.

 JIM MONE, ASSOCIATED PRESS

SUPERIOR — Enbridge Inc. said it's willing to consider rerouting a major oil pipeline around the Bad River Reservation in northern Wisconsin.

Members of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa sued Enbridge on Tuesday in hopes of forcing the Calgary, Alberta-based company to remove sections of its Line 5 pipeline that run across their reservation. They say it's increasingly likely the 66-year-old line will rupture and cause catastrophic damage.

The tribe decided in 2017 not to renew easements that allow the pipeline to cross its swampy reservation on Lake Superior.

Enbridge said in a statement Thursday it's "surprised and disappointed." The company said it has considered rerouting Line 5 around the reservation and remains open to that as a solution.

Line 5 carries Canadian crude and propane to eastern Michigan.

