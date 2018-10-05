Gov. Scott Walker approved a contract Friday to repair a bridge in Mazomanie that was damaged from the Aug. 20 storms that drenched the western part of Dane County and wreaked havoc on the village.
Flooding from the storm damaged the Highway 14 bridge over Black Earth Creek, which will be repaired through the $683,050 emergency contract with Edgerton Contractors, of Oak Creek, according to a statement from Walker's office.
Part of the Wolf Run recreational trail, which runs underneath the bridge and was washed out during the flood, will also be replaced as part of the contract.
The repair will add protection to one of the bridge piers and restore the slope paving underneath the bridge, the retaining wall and the pathway that was washed away.
Work on the bridge will begin Monday and is expected to finish in mid-December. The bridge will remain open during construction.
Walker is requesting federal disaster help for 18 counties impacted by severe storms and flooding in August and September.
Intense storms that began Aug. 17 and lasted several weeks produced flash flooding, led to seven dam failures and caused lakes and rivers to overflow their banks and damage homes, bridges and roads. Two people lost their lives in the storms and flooding.
Federal officials estimated damage at about $37 million. Three-hundred-seventy homes were destroyed or sustained major damage, while another 925 received minor damage.
Walker has asked for public and individual assistance for Adams, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Juneau, La Crosse, Marquette, Monroe, Ozaukee, Richland, Sauk and Vernon counties. He's requested public assistance only for Iron County and for individual assistance for Columbia, Jefferson and Washington counties.
