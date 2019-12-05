Katelyn Ferral, public affairs and investigative reporter for the Cap Times, is examining sexual assaults in the National Guard system and how they are handled during a nine-month O’Brien Fellowship in Public Service Journalism at Marquette University. This story, and others, is being co-published by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, which is a partner in the effort.

Marquette University and administrators of the program played no role in the reporting, editing or presentation of this project.