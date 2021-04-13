Elizabeth Warren will 'Persist' and make Wisconsin Book Festival appearance

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren will speak about her new book, “Persist,” at the Wisconsin Book Festival at 7 p.m. May 6 during an online program.
Publisher Henry Holt and Co. calls “Persist” “a deeply personal book and a powerful call to action.”
In 2017, then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., cut short Warren’s speech on the Senate floor against Jeff Sessions’ nomination for attorney general.
Arguing that Warren had broken a rule which forbids demeaning another senator as she began to read a 1986 letter from Coretta Scott King, McConnell said, “She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted.”
Warren supporters said McConnell’s words aimed to silence a woman who was speaking her mind.
“I wrote ‘Persist’ because I remain as committed as ever to fighting for an America that works for everyone,” Warren, D-Mass., said in a press release.
“I’ve written a dozen books, but this one is especially personal: I bring the pieces of who I am to the fight for real change, and I passionately believe that we are in a moment when extraordinary changes are possible,” she said.
Warren’s previous books include “A Fighting Chance” and “This Fight is Our Fight.”
The event is the festival’s 2021 Cheryl Rosen Weston Memorial Lecture. Weston, who was devoted to reading and to the festival, upon her death, left a legacy gift to help the festival continue free, year-round programming.
Free copies of the book will be mailed to the first 600 people who register to watch the live Crowdcast event. During the event a link at the bottom of the screen will prompt attendees to enter their contact information to receive the book.
In “Persist,” Warren, who ran for president last year, mixes personal stories with a plea for political transformation.
Festival director Conor Moran said Warren’s interest in appearing at the Wisconsin Book Festival “is based on us setting ourselves apart with incredible audiences, thoughtful questions and viewpoints, and consistent support for authors and books.”
Moran himself persisted in order to get Warren on board. He said like with many of the festival’s highest-profile events, Warren’s appearance is the result of many years of effort. The first time he tried to get her was in June 2015, he said.
“Sometimes these things just take a really long time,” Moran said. “Often, they build on each other. In this case, Sen. Warren shares a publicist with Stacey Abrams, who was last year’s Weston Lecturer. It’s definitely a combination of great events, relationships and, in this case, persistence.”
To register, go to crowdcast.io/e/wbf-persist/register.
