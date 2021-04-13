Elizabeth Warren will 'Persist' and make Wisconsin Book Festival appearance

Warren’s previous books include “A Fighting Chance” and “This Fight is Our Fight.”

The event is the festival’s 2021 Cheryl Rosen Weston Memorial Lecture. Weston, who was devoted to reading and to the festival, upon her death, left a legacy gift to help the festival continue free, year-round programming.

Free copies of the book will be mailed to the first 600 people who register to watch the live Crowdcast event. During the event a link at the bottom of the screen will prompt attendees to enter their contact information to receive the book.

In “Persist,” Warren, who ran for president last year, mixes personal stories with a plea for political transformation.

Festival director Conor Moran said Warren’s interest in appearing at the Wisconsin Book Festival “is based on us setting ourselves apart with incredible audiences, thoughtful questions and viewpoints, and consistent support for authors and books.”

Moran himself persisted in order to get Warren on board. He said like with many of the festival’s highest-profile events, Warren’s appearance is the result of many years of effort. The first time he tried to get her was in June 2015, he said.