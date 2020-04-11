Electronic voting, virtual caucuses: How Wisconsin Democrats will select delegates amid COVID-19 outbreak

Counties are awarded delegate numbers based on a formula that takes into account previous Dem votes in that area. In the past, the size depended on interest, a DPW official said, and if fewer prospective delegates showed up than the number of spots were available, participants held a voice vote to approve them and moved on.

In other cases, when there were more hopefuls than spots, rounds of voting would occur in which people were gradually eliminated and those that received a majority of support via paper ballot would be locked in. But now all that voting will occur over electronic ballot.

Oftentimes, would-be delegates are encouraged to recruit their friends to also get elected at the county level, so those friends can turn around and support them during the CD elections.

Those virtual county caucuses will occur over three different dates, per DPW: April 26, May 3 and May 10. It hasn’t yet been announced which counties will be assigned to which dates, the party official said, adding that they would be told no later than April 20, when prospective delegates will also be notified.