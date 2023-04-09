A single vote now separates the two candidates in the Madison City Council race for the 14th District seat, which has sparked a potential recount of Tuesday’s election results.

Noah Lieberman had led Isadore Knox Jr. by a two-vote margin — 1,384 to 1,382 — in the 14th District.

However, Knox said he picked up an additional vote Friday during a meeting of the Municipal Board of Canvass to finalize election results. The additional vote was from a provisional ballot. The Madison City Clerk’s office tweeted Friday night that Lieberman was leading Knox by a single vote.

Knox said Friday night the one-vote difference would likely prompt him to request a recount. Lieberman could not be reached for comment.

Any losing candidate with a margin within 1% can request a recount until 5 p.m. Wednesday. A recount would begin the following morning.

On Election Day, if a voter cannot provide appropriate documentation or identification at the polls, they are allowed to cast a provisional ballot.

Those who received provisional ballots had until 4 p.m. Friday to bring their ID to the City Clerk’s Office in person, via email or fax to have the ballot counted.

Only two provisional ballots were issued in the 14th District, which potentially could have produced a tie, municipal clerk Eric Christianson said earlier this week.

In another close race, for the 15th District council seat, Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford won with 3,609 votes to 3,555 cast for candidate Brad Hinkfuss.

Hinkfuss said Friday he would not be requesting a recount because the 54-vote difference is probably too large to overcome.

In addition, “talking just briefly with the folks in our clerk’s office has assured me that we have top-notch people ensuring the integrity of our system,” Hinkfuss said. “We have no history of fraud in our local system and I have no desire to heap doubt on those people or that system.”

State Journal reporter Dean Mosiman contributed to this report.

