With Democratic Senate primary up for grabs, voters will have to look beyond policy differences

Just over two months out from the Democratic U.S. Senate primary, tightening polls show the hard-fought race is still anyone's to win.

And as the top four candidates look toward attracting the nearly half of all Democratic voters that the latest Marquette Law School Poll shows as having no preference so far in the race, experts say reaching those voters will be a matter of image, candidates' emphasis and reach — not their mostly similar policy positions.

Each of the top candidates — Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Milwaukee Bucks executive-on-leave Alex Lasry, state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson — has extremely high favorability ratings among the voters who are familiar with them. And they generally agree about codifying abortion protections, bolstering voting rights, forgiving student loan debt to some extent and investing in renewable energy.

There are some subtle differences, however — like what to do about the contested Enbridge Line 5 pipeline project in northern Wisconsin, specific health care policies, reforming the U.S. Supreme Court and whether to lift Title 42, a policy the federal government has wielded to turn immigrants away at the border during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Their policy differences are not great," UW-Madison political science professor Barry Burden said. "They're pretty much on the same page. If they got to office, their votes in the Senate would be pretty similar."

When it comes to environmental policy, Barnes proposes a Green New Deal “that works for Wisconsin,” Nelson touts a Blue-Green New Deal including strong labor laws, Godlewski wants more environmental policies but doesn't support the Green New Deal, and Lasry, who also doesn't support the Green New Deal, wants to bring environmentally friendly union jobs to Wisconsin.

"I think it's hard for those nuances to really carry the day," Marquette Law School Poll director Charles Franklin said. "I think it's usually more a matter of one candidate who finds an area to emphasize that someone else is not emphasizing."

In terms of Democratic voter preference, there is a 14-point gap between the top four candidates, according to the latest Marquette poll: Barnes is at 19%, followed by Lasry at 16%, Godlewski at 7% and Nelson at 5%.

The biggest voter group, by far, was the 48% of voters who had no preference.

The primary is Aug. 9.

Race takes shape

Barnes is emphasizing rebuilding the middle class, lowering costs and bringing jobs to Wisconsin as well as bolstering voting rights. The son of a third-shift General Motors line worker, Barnes has proposed new measures to increase American production and advocated for existing measures that have been proposed, like Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin's Made in America Act. Unlike many of his opponents, Barnes does not have a substantial net worth, but he has reported raising $4 million from donors, more than his Democratic opponents.

In his first ad, Barnes emphasized that he was affected by rising prices and wasn't a millionaire unlike other senators and candidates — implicitly referring to Lasry, Godlewski and Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.

Asked whether Barnes was firmly ahead of the pack, Burden said, "We still got some months to go and there will be debates, probably, and other things that could change the course of the campaign. But I do think it's going to be a challenge for him to hold his front running position throughout."

In his many ads, Lasry — who has put close to $6 million of his money into the race, far more than his primary opponents — has emphasized paying fair wages, cutting costs, supporting unions and building the economy environmentally. A Milwaukee Bucks executive on leave, Lasry has also highlighted his efforts to pay Fiserv Forum workers a $15 minimum wage and build the arena using union labor.

While Lasry has crept up on Barnes with his bigger ad campaign and monetary investment, Democratic strategist Tanya Bjork said at a WisPolitics luncheon last month that Lasry's stable position behind Barnes does say a lot about Barnes' relative comfortability as the frontrunner.

Godlewski, who has put about $3 million into the race, almost immediately took to the airwaves after a leaked draft opinion showed the U.S. Supreme Court's intent to overturn nationwide abortion protections. She has used her status as the only female top-tier candidate to pitch voters on child care policy and abortion rights, while also pushing for increased investments in rural areas and economic security.

While April's Marquette poll showed Godlewski well behind Barnes and Lasry, the leaked Roe v. Wade draft opinion may have given her a needed surge.

"We had the best grassroots fundraising week of the campaign (after the leak) and it hasn't let up," Godlewski spokesperson Sarah Abel said.

Burden said Godlewski's ad and post-Roe leak efforts "really could" see her jump forward in the polls.

In his first ad, Nelson criticized a massive taxpayer subsidy to build Milwaukee Bucks' Fiserv Forum that he says benefitted the rich at taxpayers' expense. Lagging behind in the polls without Barnes' vast donor base or Lasry's and Godlewski's ability to self-fund, Nelson's ad was his latest in his string of taking shots at his opponents. Nelson has also spent a lot of time campaigning on Medicare for All, building unions, opposing the Line 5 pipeline and confronting corporate power.

Burden said Nelson was a clear underdog among the top-four with his lack of donations and visibility compared with other candidates, but that nothing was impossible.

"He could pull this off, but he has more of a steep road," he said.

Focus on Barnes

At last month's WisPolitics luncheon, Republican strategist Keith Gilkes was asked who would be the weakest Democratic U.S. Senate candidate to compete against Johnson. Bjork, the Democratic strategist, was asked who would be the strongest. Both said Barnes.

Highlighting Barnes' position as lieutenant governor to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, Gilkes said, "There is some ... synergy between running against Tony Evers and Mandela Barnes because they almost represent the same thing."

"Maybe running against Mandela Barnes makes the most sense because then you can really run against the entirety of the Democratic Party," he said.

Bjork responded that she would be happy with Republicans using the same playbook running against Evers and Barnes. Evers has pitched himself as a centrist Democrat who works across the aisle while Barnes has received criticism for having supported, to some extent, more liberal issues like Medicare for All and the Green New Deal.

"Especially this year, turnout is going to matter a lot," said Bjork, who highlighted low Democratic turnouts in Milwaukee, especially among Black voters. "For obvious reasons Mandela Barnes is very motivating to that base," she said, adding that Barnes — the son of a union line worker and union school teacher — also has a compelling personal story.

"Barnes is the clear frontrunner. (He) was a year ago, still is today, probably will be tomorrow unless there's a significant shakeup in this race," Bjork said.

The pipeline issue

While the candidates generally agree on most issues, they're torn on the proposed Enbridge Line 5 pipeline project in northern Wisconsin that supporters say could generate hundreds of union jobs while opponents fear for potentially disastrous environmental impacts.

As a result of a lawsuit, the Canadian pipeline company wants to remove a 12-mile segment of its Line 5 pipeline from the Bad River Reservation and bypass it with about 41 miles of new pipe through Ashland, Bayfield and Iron counties.

According to a draft environmental review, the $450 million project would cross some 185 waterways, including the Bad River, and temporarily disturb about 135 acres of wetlands.

The company says the line, which transports an average of 540,000 barrels a day between Superior and southwestern Ontario, is a key piece of energy infrastructure, delivering crude oil and natural gas liquids to terminals in Michigan. Supporters, including Republican lawmakers, trade unions and the state chamber of commerce, tout the economic impact and 700 construction jobs needed to complete the reroute.

Opponents say the project endangers waters, including Lake Superior, and goes against warnings from international scientists to halt new investments in fossil fuel infrastructure in order to avoid the worst impacts of climate change. Opponents also point to dozens of past spills on Enbridge pipelines, including a 2010 rupture in Michigan that cost $1.2 billion to clean up. According to the environmental review, Enbridge spilled about 1.4 million gallons of oil over the previous decade, which amounts to less than one-thousandth of a percent of the oil transported.

Nelson — who has made his opposition to the project a campaign centerpiece and called out the other candidates for not speaking out against it in the past — said jobs can be created in a manner that doesn't put the environment at risk.

"It's not just the threat of spills that makes Line 5 unacceptable for Wisconsin," Nelson said at a public hearing. "It's unacceptable because it represents a dangerous reliance on the very fossil fuels that are causing the ongoing, ever-escalating climate crisis."

His stance contrasts with Godlewski, who called for a forward-looking energy policy less dependent on fossil fuels but said, "As we create the clean energy economy for tomorrow, we must also create good-paying jobs and lower energy prices today."

"Carefully upgrading existing infrastructure is how we smartly bridge that gap," she added.

Lasry wants the pipeline shut down immediately, too, spokesperson Thad Nation said. But if Line 5 stays open, Lasry would support the relocation project as long as the state of Michigan first approves a controversial Enbridge project to relocate part of Line 5 beneath the Straits of Mackinac in northern Michigan, Nation said.

"I don’t support the Line 5 project," Barnes said. "My focus is on creating good-paying union jobs in renewable energy that will deal Wisconsin workers in on the economy of the future."

The Governor's Task Force on Climate Change, which Barnes chairs, called for Wisconsin to halt new investments in fossil fuel infrastructure, though there wasn't a consensus within the task force on the proposal.

The task force's final report states Wisconsin can't mitigate the climate crisis "without bold action" to reduce fossil fuel use and pivot to renewable energy.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.