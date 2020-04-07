Wisconsinites head to polls for one-of-its-kind, pandemic-scrambled election

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Wisconsin today becomes the only state to insist on holding its spring primary as planned, and during what public health officials say could be the worst week in an ongoing pandemic featuring a highly contagious new virus that as of Monday has killed 77 and sickened at least 2,440 in the state and killed more than 11,000 nationwide.

As voting got underway in Dane County Tuesday morning, that meant face masks, social distancing and lines at polling places consolidated due to a lack of willing poll workers.

On the ballot are thousands of races for local office, a Wisconsin Supreme Court contest and the state's presidential primary.

It follows a day in which Gov. Tony Evers issued an order delaying the election until June, only to see the state Supreme Court overturn that order, and the U.S. Supreme Court reverse a lower court's decision to extend the deadline for absentee ballots such that if you don't have yours postmarked by 8 p.m. Tuesday, it won't be counted.

Municipal clerks have been overwhelmed with requests for absentee ballots. More than 1.2 million had been requested as of Monday, with some 720,000 returned.