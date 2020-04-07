Wisconsinites head to polls for one-of-its-kind, pandemic-scrambled election

Wisconsin today becomes the only state to insist on holding its spring primary as planned, and during what public health officials say could be the worst week in an ongoing pandemic featuring a highly contagious new virus that as of Monday has killed 77 and sickened at least 2,440 in the state and killed more than 11,000 nationwide.
As voting got underway in Dane County Tuesday morning, that meant face masks, social distancing and lines at polling places consolidated due to a lack of willing poll workers.
On the ballot are thousands of races for local office, a Wisconsin Supreme Court contest and the state's presidential primary.
It follows a day in which Gov. Tony Evers issued an order delaying the election until June, only to see the state Supreme Court overturn that order, and the U.S. Supreme Court reverse a lower court's decision to extend the deadline for absentee ballots such that if you don't have yours postmarked by 8 p.m. Tuesday, it won't be counted.
Municipal clerks have been overwhelmed with requests for absentee ballots. More than 1.2 million had been requested as of Monday, with some 720,000 returned.
Voters throughout the state have also reported more than weeklong delays in getting their absentee ballots mailed to them, and some were reporting Monday that they never arrived, setting up a choice between risking one's health by going to the polls and giving up one's right to vote.
Scott Hannah, 30, was one of several laid-off bartenders contacted by Madison municipal clerk Maribeth Witzel Behl to fill in at the polls after hundreds of regular, mostly older, poll workers backed out this year for fear of contracting the virus.
On Tuesday, looking more like an emergency room doctor behind a clear-plastic face shield and a mask, Hannah found himself helping voters cast their ballots from their vehicles at East High School.
“I’m out of work right now, laid off,” said Hannah, who worked at the Tip Top Tavern on Madison’s East Side. “I’ve worked on elections before … so I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll come do that.’”
For one day, at least, he’ll again have a paycheck, earning $13.62 an hour, the city’s minimum “living wage.”
After a chaotic run-up to the election when the vote was off and then back on, he said, the day was going pretty smoothly.
“With all the safety precautions that they’re going through, I’d say it’s been going pretty smooth,” he said.
About 30 people were in line when the doors opened at Kromrey Middle School in Middleton, where all four of the city’s polling sites have been combined in the gym. All poll workers and about half of voters were wearing masks. Voters were being directed to assigned stations based on their normal polling location.
Middleton had about 8,500 people vote in the 2016 spring election. For this spring, they received just over 8,000 absentee ballots and traffic at the polling place was expected to be light.
This story will be updated.
