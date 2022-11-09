 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wisconsin U.S. Senate race too close to call as Ron Johnson holds 1-point lead

Ron Johnson was leading Mandela Barnes.

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson stopped short of declaring victory early Wednesday but said "this race is over" as he maintained a 1-point lead against Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, whose campaign said they were committed to making sure every vote is counted.

Johnson said just after midnight Wednesday he's confident Barnes cannot make up his deficit.

"We will wait and see what the Wisconsin voters have decided after all their voices are heard," Barnes spokesperson Maddy McDaniel said around the same time.

By later Wednesday morning, Johnson's lead slimmed down to 27,000 votes. 

The New York Times' live forecast, which analyzes both counted and uncounted votes, predicted at 1:10 a.m. that the Oshkosh Republican would win the race by about 1.3 points.

Unofficial results are likely — but not certain — to come in early Wednesday. Election results are considered unofficial until they're formally canvassed, but the AP declares victors when a winner is certain.

Follow live results as they come in tonight.

Johnson has been rated by pundits as the Republicans' most vulnerable incumbent senator. Still, most pre-election polls showed Johnson up a few points against Barnes, though many had the Democratic U.S. Senate nominee within the margin of error.

The Oshkosh Republican in 2016 pledged not to seek a third term. He said in January that he had since changed his view because of the changing political landscape and the Democrats' "complete takeover of government," referring to their control of the White House and Congress.

During his campaign Johnson blamed Democratic policy and rhetoric for high gas prices, inflation and rising crime rates. He called for more control over government spending.

Along the way, he received sharp rebukes for a host of controversial, conspiratorial and often incorrect statements about the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection and elections.

Throughout his campaign, Barnes sought to corner Johnson for pioneering tax cuts in 2017 that the senator and many of his biggest donors benefitted from. The overturning of Roe v. Wade was another pillar of Barnes' campaign, along with the Democrat's pledge to codify abortion protections if he is elected. Barnes also said he would focus on rebuilding the middle class through increased manufacturing in the United States and middle-class tax cuts.

But some Democrats worried Barnes' television ads — many of which featured him in ordinary settings, like unpacking groceries or making a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, sometimes defending his record and other times promoting his current platform — weren't effective enough. Other liberals were concerned he didn't talk about economic challenges enough or wasn't specific enough when he did talk about them.

A total of $144 million was spent on advertising in the state's U.S. Senate general election, with Republicans spending $77 million to Democrats' $67 million, the media tracking group AdImpact reported. Wisconsin's U.S. Senate race was the fifth-most expensive in the country – after Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Arizona according to AdImpact.

State law triggers a free recount of the results if the margin between the candidates is 0.25 percent or less and the candidate who lost the initial count by that margin requests one. If margin is more than 0.25 percent but no more than 1 percent, the losing candidate may petition and pay for a recount.

