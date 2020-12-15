Wisconsin Supreme Court rejects Donald Trump's election challenge; electors vote for Joe Biden

In their dissents, the three other conservative-backed members on the court made clear they considered at least some of the challenged election procedures unlawful and wouldn’t have ruled out tossing many of the ballots.

Hagedorn said the campaign’s delay in not seeking relief until after the election was “unreasonable in the extreme,” a decision that could harm election officials, other candidates, voters in the affected counties and voters statewide.

For Hagedorn, who was elected in 2019 with the help of Republicans, his joining with the court’s three liberal-backed justices further cements him as a crucial swing vote on the court and threatens to alienate him from his conservative base, though he doesn’t stand for re-election until 2029.

Electors pick Biden

The meeting of the electors is typically a ceremonial task. But coming after multiple challenges by Trump and his allies to overrule the voters and reverse the outcome, the normally mundane meeting took on heightened significance.

Gov. Tony Evers was one of the electors and served as chairman of the meeting at the state Capitol.

“Today we did our part to continue the long and sacred tradition of our democracy of honoring the will of the people,” Evers said.