Conservative Dan Kelly and liberal Janet Protasiewicz will participate in a state Supreme Court debate hosted by the State Bar of Wisconsin on March 21, two weeks before they face off in a crucial election to decide the court's ideological balance.

The announcement of the debate, co-hosted by WisPolitics.com and WISC-TV (Ch. 3), follows several forums or debates being cancelled or adjusted after Protasiewicz declined to participate in them.

The candidates will face off in an April 4 election for a 10-year term on the state's highest court. The race is already the most expensive judicial election ever in American history. The winning candidate will join the court as it appears slated to weigh in on the future of abortion in Wisconsin. It could also decide how the state's legislative maps are drawn, the 2024 presidential election and have the final say on other policies as the Republican-controlled Legislature and Democratic governor's office continue to clash.

The State Bar of Wisconsin debate is the only publicly announced one featuring both candidates. Protasiewicz, a Milwaukee County Circuit judge, declined to participate alongside Kelly in several debates, forums or panels hosted by news stations, partisan groups and a press association.

Of the many proposed debates, Kelly's campaign tweeted that he is "is ready to be at all of them."

For example, Kelly, a former state Supreme Court justice, agreed to participate in an event hosted by the liberal American Constitution Society, but Protasiewicz spokesperson Sam Roecker said she couldn't make it due to a scheduling conflict.

That was the same reason Protasiewicz' campaign gave for declining to participate in a Milwaukee Press Club event, where the candidates were scheduled to take questions from a media panel and the audience on March 14, according to club president Maryann Lazarski. Kelly will still participate in the panel, which is co-hosted by WisPolitics.com and the Rotary Club of Milwaukee.

On Wednesday, WISN-TV announced Protasiewicz declined to participate in its debate; Kelly had agreed to it.

A planned forum at Marquette University was also cancelled, a university spokesperson told the Kelly campaign in an email, without specifying why.

Replying to the cancellation email, Kelly spokesperson Ben Voelkel said, "We are happy to do this at any date, time or location, even if Protasiewicz does not participate."

A Marquette University spokesperson didn't respond for a request for comment about why the event was cancelled.

Voelkel said in a statement that Protasiewicz isn't willing to defend or explain her record.

Protasiewicz also declined to participate in a Carroll University forum hosted by conservative group 5Riders, according to the organization's website. Kelly appeared at the debate, posting a picture of the empty chair where Protasiewicz would have sat.

A look at the first debate between Justice Kelly and Politician Protasiewicz Wednesday night. There have been nearly a dozen debates proposed and Justice Kelly is ready to be at all of them.



Expect to see plenty more pictures of empty chairs for Janet. What’s she afraid of? pic.twitter.com/dUtLgVmMt1 — Justice Daniel Kelly (@JusticeDanKelly) March 2, 2023

Last year, the U.S. Senate candidates participated in two debates. They stuck close to their campaign talking points in the first one and were more animated in the second one. The gubernatorial candidates participated in just one debate, also sticking close to their talking points. A Marquette University debate was cancelled in the 2020 Wisconsin Supreme Court election because of the emerging COVID-19 pandemic.