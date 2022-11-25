Wisconsin Republicans voice skepticism around Donald Trump's presidential bid

As they did in 2016, many prominent Wisconsin Republicans are voicing skepticism about Donald Trump, who is this time seeking a second term in the White House, expressing doubts about his electability and rhetoric.

But if conservative sentiment is similar to that year, the circumstances could hardly be more different.

Namely, the former president — whose lies about the 2020 presidential election inspired a wave of election denialists — has shown how he performs in office, how he runs as a seasoned candidate and which voters he does and doesn’t turn out. And for some conservatives, that’s precisely the problem.

“I want to win, and we lose with Trump,” former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, who represented Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District, said on ABC on Sunday. “It was really clear to us in ‘18, in ‘20 and now in 2022.”

Ryan, who criticized Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election and calls himself a “Never-again-Trumper,” said those elections underscored softening support for conservatives in Wisconsin’s suburbs.

In Wisconsin, where Republicans sought to flip the governor’s office, reach a supermajority in the Legislature and send U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson back to the U.S. Senate, they only succeeded in the third task.

Unlike other Wisconsin candidates this cycle, Johnson did not appear with the former president during his campaign and hardly invoked his name during his rallies and stump speeches.

In the gubernatorial race, where Democratic Gov. Tony Evers won by more than 3 points against Trump-endorsed construction executive Tim Michels, liberals sought to use the Republican candidate’s openness to the Trump-inspired fantasy that the election could be decertified (it can’t be) against him.

Nationwide, Democrats sought to tip the scales in Republican primaries for Trump-backed candidates or those tying to align themselves with the former president, perceiving the Trump brand as toxic in general elections. The tactic appears to have been largely successful: Trump-backed primary candidates did about 5 points worse in November than other Republicans, a New York Times analysis found.

“For all the good things that Donald Trump did to expand our party, sometimes you have to be willing to step aside and say, ‘The greater good of what I believe in is more important than my own ego,’” Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said at a WisPolitics.com luncheon. “And that’s where I hope Donald Trump will eventually get to.”

Under Trump, Republicans have received increased support in Wisconsin’s rural areas. But the outstate gains typically have not been enough in statewide races to balance out Republicans’ loss of support in suburban areas like Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington counties.

Comparing his 2020 and 2016 presidential election results, Trump’s lead decreased by nearly 7 percentage points in Ozaukee County, 2 points in Washington County and 6 points in Washington County.

In 2016, Trump won the state by 27,000 votes. In 2020, he lost by about 21,000.

The sentiment against Trump comes as other potential presidential aspirants, like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, prove their ability to unite conservatives and independents alike.

Asked whether they would support Trump in the 2024 election, U.S. Reps. Glenn Grothman, R-Glenbeulah, and Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that they or their constituents were keeping a close eye on DeSantis.