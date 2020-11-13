Wisconsin elections head says no evidence of fraud found; results certified in 55 of 72 counties

Wolfe defended the integrity of the election, noting all the opportunities the public has to observe the process, including on Election Day, during the county canvass and during any recount that may occur.

“The election process in itself is designed to be transparent,” she said. “It’s designed for people to ask questions and raise concerns every step of the way. ... Everything from the issuance of absentee ballots to voter registration records, those are all publicly observable, available to public scrutiny.”

Because Trump’s margin of defeat is less than one percentage point, he can request a recount. He can’t make that request until the last county canvasses the vote. The deadline is Tuesday and Brown County Clerk Sandy Juno said she didn’t expect to finish until then because the county was thinly staffed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump is also responsible for paying for the recount before it starts. The 2016 recount, which was paid for by Green Party candidate Jill Stein's campaign, cost $2 million. Clerks estimate that costs this year could be higher because of the challenges posed by the pandemic, such as finding larger venues to safely conduct the recount, Wolfe said.

“A pandemic changes a lot when it comes to spacing issues,” Wolfe said.