'We’re putting lives at risk for the vote': Wisconsin election proceeds despite pandemic

In Green Bay, where only two of the city’s normally 31 sites were open, some voters had to wait nearly three hours.

Since the pandemic was declared, municipal clerks have been overwhelmed with requests for absentee ballots. More than 1.2 million had been requested as of Monday, with some 720,000 returned.

Voters throughout the state have also reported more than weeklong delays in getting their absentee ballots mailed to them, and some were reporting Monday that they never arrived. Ballots had to be postmarked by 8 p.m. Tuesday or they wouldn't be counted.

Kaitlin Erickson, 23, said she requested an absentee ballot on March 22. After it failed to come in the mail, she requested it again on March 27 and a third time on Thursday. It never came.

A Milwaukee resident who has voted in every election since she turned 18, Erickson said she didn’t want to risk contracting COVID-19 so she stayed home Tuesday.

“People who go out in person to polling places today very well could be putting their lives, their family’s lives, just regular stranger’s lives in jeopardy during this time where we have no clue where COVID-19 is going,” Erickson said.