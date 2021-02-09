Watch now: Meet the 7 state superintendent candidates in next Tuesday's primary

Hendricks-Williams: Districts must receive weighted funding to meet the needs of students living in poverty and students of color per the Vincent vs. Voight court decision and to close achievement gaps. We must diversify the teacher pipeline based on research that concluded that students of color demonstrate higher outcomes when they receive one year of instruction from a teacher of color.

Kerr: By following the same methods used in Florida and Mississippi that raised achievement for all students AND closed gaps for low-income and minority students. It starts with my Reading Roadmap with better training, quality materials, focused assessment (not more testing), and more intensive interventions when students fall behind. We will close gaps and raise achievement for all students.

Krull: Wisconsin used to be among the best in the nation for education. But after 30 years of top-down reforms, we now have fewer vocational programs, a teacher shortage, and the largest achievement gap in the country. We need real change to rebuild our schools and I have the experience necessary to fix our education system and regain our national leadership.