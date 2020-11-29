Watch Now: Dane County Board of Canvassers certify Presidential Election recount results

Dane County completed its recount of votes in the presidential election Saturday evening and will certify the votes Sunday morning.

Republican President Donald Trump paid for the recount in heavily Democratic Dane and Milwaukee counties after Democratic President-elect Joe Biden won Wisconsin by nearly 20,600 votes.

Milwaukee County finished its recount of more than 450,000 votes Friday, with Biden’s lead increasing by 132 votes.

Trump’s attorneys may still mount a legal challenge of tens of thousands of ballots, though the deadline to certify the vote is Tuesday.

The conservative Wisconsin Voters Alliance has filed a lawsuit seeking to block certification of the election results.

