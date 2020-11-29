 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Dane County Board of Canvassers certify Presidential Election recount results
0 comments
alert top story

Watch Now: Dane County Board of Canvassers certify Presidential Election recount results

{{featured_button_text}}

Dane County completed its recount of votes in the presidential election Saturday evening and will certify the votes Sunday morning. 

Republican President Donald Trump paid for the recount in heavily Democratic Dane and Milwaukee counties after Democratic President-elect Joe Biden won Wisconsin by nearly 20,600 votes.

Milwaukee County finished its recount of more than 450,000 votes Friday, with Biden’s lead increasing by 132 votes.

Trump’s attorneys may still mount a legal challenge of tens of thousands of ballots, though the deadline to certify the vote is Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The conservative Wisconsin Voters Alliance has filed a lawsuit seeking to block certification of the election results.

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics