Want to steal an election in Wisconsin? It's harder than you think

Documented fraud

From February 2018 to February 2019, municipal clerks referred 24 cases of voting fraud or irregularities to prosecutors, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. (The list is not exhaustive; other cases may have been referred to prosecutors from other sources.) They include:

Voting twice (absentee and at the polls): 10

Voting twice (two different municipalities): 5

Ineligible voter casting a ballot: 5

Voter whose address has not been confirmed: 2

Casting multiple absentee ballots: 1

Absentee ballot counted after death: 1