Voters unable to find polling locations through Wisconsin Elections Commission lookup service

A statewide system that allows voters to look up their polling location was experiencing problems Tuesday as spring primary voters went to the polls.

The problem with My Vote Wisconsin could stem from the lack of a standardized format used to enter an address when searching for the correct polling location, Wisconsin Elections Commission spokesman Reid Magney said in a phone interview. But the WEC doesn’t know the exact cause of the problem, and is in the process of diagnosing the issue.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission was notified of the problem between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, as voters head to the polls to cast their ballot in the state Supreme Court primary election among other contests.

The Elections Commission does have a backup polling location service, https://www.gettothepolls.com/, for voters and clerks to access while they fix the problem, Magney said.

The City of Madison Clerk's Office reported 6.72% turnout by 11 a.m. Tuesday, with a projected turnout of 27% city-wide by the time polls close at 8 p.m.