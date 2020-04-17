Virtual Cap Times Talk: What do Wisconsin’s election results mean?

So what does it all mean for the general election in November? We have assembled some outstanding sources to discuss that question with opinion editor Jessie Opoien in a webinar at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29. Joining Opoien in this virtual Cap Times Talk will be Washington Post political reporter David Weigel and UW-Madison political science professor Barry Burden. He is the director of the university’s Elections Research Center, which is conducting polling this year in the battleground states of Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.