Virtual Cap Times Talk: What do Wisconsin’s election results mean?

At the time, 2011’s Spring Election seemed hard to top for drama.
Controversy over Gov. Scott Walker’s Act 10, which gutted public sector unions, essentially turned that year's state Supreme Court race into a referendum on Walker, which gave the race an almost presidential feel in terms of attention. Conservative incumbent David Prosser narrowly beat challenger JoAnne Kloppenburg, but only after the Waukesha County Clerk discovered that her office had forgotten to include votes from the city of Brookfield in its first announced totals.
The national attention given to that race pales in comparison, though, to what happened this year when the rest of the country (and some parts of the world) watched to see how Wisconsin would handle live voting during a pandemic. A flurry of 11th hour court decisions added to the tension as did the public endorsement of the president for a conservative state Supreme Court incumbent, who wound up getting beat handily.
So what does it all mean for the general election in November? We have assembled some outstanding sources to discuss that question with opinion editor Jessie Opoien in a webinar at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29. Joining Opoien in this virtual Cap Times Talk will be Washington Post political reporter David Weigel and UW-Madison political science professor Barry Burden. He is the director of the university’s Elections Research Center, which is conducting polling this year in the battleground states of Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
We will record the discussion and make it available for everyone to see on Thursday, April 30, but Cap Times members will be able to see it live and pose questions to Burden and Weigel during the talk. More information about Cap Times membership is available here.
