Turnout 7.2% for Wisconsin spring primary

Turnout in Wisconsin's spring primary election barely topped 7%, one-tenth of what turnout was just three months ago in the November presidential election.

The only statewide race on Tuesday's ballot was the nonpartisan contest for state superintendent of schools. The race drew little attention in the days leading up to the vote and the low turnout was not a surprise. Election officials had said they expected few voters to cast ballots.

Here are the results from Tuesday's spring primary

Just shy of 325,000 people voted in the superintendent's race, based on unofficial numbers. That is nearly 7.2% of the voting-age population. Turnout in the presidential election was 72%.

In 2017, the last time there was a state superintendent race, turnout was just 8.3% of the voting-age population in the primary, about 374,000 people. In 2018, when there was a primary for a state Supreme Court seat, turnout hit 12%, or nearly 542,000 people.