Tuesday's spring election arrives as more partisan political contests heat up

Madison voters will elect new School Board members in Tuesday’s nonpartisan spring election as school board, city and county races around the state offer a preview of the sharp political fights in store for November’s midterm elections.
Issues being discussed by candidates include police in schools, teaching about racial inequality, parental control of education, COVID-19 mitigation efforts and more, amid a backdrop of uncertainty regarding election integrity stoked by Republicans.
It’s also the first general election under new municipal and county ward and district maps. The city of Madison clerk’s office is encouraging voters to verify their polling location, which may have moved due to the decennial redistricting process. Madison voters can check www.cityofmadison.com/clerk/where-do-i-vote/. Voters who reside outside of Madison can verify their polling location at myvote.wi.gov.
The only Madison School Board race with more than one official candidate features two newcomers, Shepherd Janeway (Joyner on the ballot) and Laura Simkin, running for Seat 3. Both share many of the same liberal positions on K-12 policy, but their main difference is on posting police officers in schools. Simkin is in favor of returning school resource officers to Madison’s four main high schools while Janeway supports the board’s 2020 decision to remove them.
People are also reading…
Board president and incumbent Ali Muldrow, who was endorsed by Dane County Democrats, faces a registered write-in challenge from conservative blogger David Blaska for Seat 4. Nichelle Nichols, a longtime parent of Madison students and former administrative staff member, is running uncontested for Seat 5.
Outside of Madison, voters in the school districts of Barneveld, Belleville, Cambridge, Columbus, Deerfield, DeForest, Evansville, Lodi, McFarland, Middleton-Cross Plains, Milton, Mount Horeb, New Glarus, Pecatonica, Poynette, River Valley, Sun Prairie, Verona and Waunakee will see contested races on Tuesday’s ballot.
Eighty-one school districts across the state are holding referendums. Of those, 35 are to issue debt, totaling $1.1 billion if all are approved; eight are to exceed revenue limits on a recurring basis, totaling $13.5 million if all are approved; and 38 are to exceed revenue limits on a non-recurring basis totaling $193 million if all are approved, according to the Wisconsin Association of School Boards.
Districts with referendums on the ballot include Argyle, Lodi, Marshall, Pardeeville, Rio, River Valley, Benton, Blackhawk, Brodhead, Markesan, Rosendale-Brandon, Necedah and New Lisbon, among others.
Municipal races
Madison voters will also see Dane County Board candidates on the ballot, though only one race in the city is contested, a Southwest Side contest between incumbent Anthony Gray and challenger Amanda Noles.
Only 10 of the board’s 37 seats are contested. In some of those races, candidates have lacked a campaign presence or have been unwilling to be interviewed, leaving their opponents guessing about where they stand on various issues.
Several of the reticent candidates appear to be running in opposition to the county’s COVID-19 policies, supervisors say, particularly Public Health Madison and Dane County’s mask mandate, which conservatives on the predominantly liberal County Board unsuccessfully challenged. The mandate expired at the end of February.
Those who have not responded to requests for information from the Wisconsin State Journal include Carlos Umpierre, who is running against incumbent Tim Kiefer for the 25th District seat to represent the Waunakee area; Herb Taylor, who is challenging incumbent Patrick Miles for the 34th District seat, which includes McFarland; Steven Schulz, who is challenging incumbent Kate McGinnity for the 37th District seat, which includes Cambridge; and Jerry O’Brien, who is challenging incumbent Patrick Downing for the 30th District seat, which includes Mount Horeb and Belleville.
Other competitive races across Dane County include city council seats in Edgerton, Fitchburg, Middleton and Sun Prairie, and a mayoral race in Stoughton. Competitive village trustee races are being held in Belleville, Cambridge, Dane, Deerfield, McFarland, Mount Horeb, Rockdale, Shorewood Hills and Waunakee.
Prepare to vote
The election is taking place as Republicans continue to investigate unproven claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election. In response to a Waukesha County judge’s ruling, the Wisconsin Elections Commission rescinded its previous advice that allowed absentee ballot drop boxes and someone other than a voter to return their ballot.
Voters are able to register on the same day of the election at their polling location, and absentee ballots must be returned to the clerk’s office or the polling location by Election Day, Maggie McClain, a representative of the clerk’s office, said in a statement.
To register to vote on Election Day, voters must bring a proof of residence which may be shown on paper or in an electronic format, such as an online utility bill, bank statement, City of Madison assessment, or My UW account.
McClain also reiterated that the address on a voter’s ID does not have to match their current address in order to vote, as its sole use is to verify identity.
Voters are also able to view a sample ballot before heading to the polls at myvote.wi.gov.
Who's on the ballot in the Dane County area in Tuesday's election?
The Wisconsin State Journal asked candidates in competitive local races why voters should elect them. See their answers.
Two candidates are vying for a seat on the Barneveld School Board representing the town of Brigham in the April 5 election.
Four candidates, including one incumbent, are vying for two seats on the Belleville School Board in the April 5 spring election. The terms are for three-years.
The race for three seats on the Belleville Village Board features a mix of incumbents, newcomers and one former board president.
Four candidates including one incumbent (I) are vying for two seats on the Cambridge School Board in the April 5 election.
A mix of incumbents, former trustees and newcomers are running for the Cambridge Village Board this election cycle.
Four candidates are vying for two seats on the Columbus School Board in the April 5 election.
Madison's only competitive County Board race features an incumbent who graduated from Yale and a credit union branch manager who has worked with the county's prisoner re-entry program.
The race for the Dane County Board's 20th District has Marshall Village Trustee Scott Michalak challenging incumbent (I) Jeff Weigand.
The race for the Dane County Board's 24th District features two candidates in their 20s who will face off in the April 5 election.
An incumbent and a challenger will face off April 5 for a seat representing the Waunakee area on the Dane County Board.
The rural Dane County Board District 28 race has two candidates with experience in elected office vying for the seat.
Two candidates including an incumbent (I) are running for the Dane County Board's 30th District in the April 5 election.
Both candidates cited the completion of the jail consolidation project as the most pressing issue in the race.
The race for Dane County's 34th District, which includes McFarland, has 16-year incumbent Patrick Miles facing challenger Herb Taylor in the April 5 election.
The two candidates vying for the Dane County Board's 36th District include a Monona Grove School Board and an incumbent.
Two candidates including an incumbent (I) are running for Dane County Board's 37th District, which includes the Cambridge area.
Two incumbents and two challengers are competing for two seats on the Dane Village Board in the April 5 election.
Four candidates will appear on the ballot for two seats on the Deerfield School Board in the April 5 election.
Three incumbents and two challengers are vying for three seats on the Deerfield Village Board in the April 5 election.
Three candidates including two incumbents are vying to represent two village of Windsor seats on the DeForest School Board in the April 5 spring election.
Four candidates including three incumbents (I) are vying for three seats to represent the Village of DeForest on the DeForest School Board in the April 5 election.
Two candidates are vying for the 2nd District seat on the Edgerton City Council in the April 5 election.
Four candidates are vying for two seats on the Evansville School Board in the April 5 election.
One newcomer is challenging the incumbent in the race for the 1st District seat on the Fitchburg City Council in the April 5 election.
Four candidates including two incumbents (I) are vying for two seats on the Lodi School Board in the April 5 election.
Two candidates are vying for Seat 3, vacated by Cris Carusi, on the Madison School Board. The term is three years.
An accountant, stay-at-home mother and former board member are vying in the April 5 spring election for two open seats on the McFarland School Board. The terms are for three years.
The race for McFarland Village Board features four candidates including three incumbents (I) running for three seats.
Two candidates are vying for the 6th District seat on the Middleton City Council in the April 5 election.
Two candidates are vying for the 4th District seat on the Middleton City Council in the April 5 election.
A retired teacher and immigrant scientist are competing to represent Area I on the Middleton Cross Plains School Board in the April 5 spring election.
A stay-at-home mother is challenging a one-term incumbent to represent Area III on the Middleton Cross Plains School Board in the April 5 spring election.
A lifelong Middleton resident is challenging the president of the Middleton Cross Plains School Board to represent Area IV in the April 5 spring election.
Four candidates, including one incumbent, are vying for two seats on the Milton School Board in the April 5 spring election. The terms are for three years.
Six candidates are vying for three seats on the Mount Horeb School Board in the April 5 election.
The race for Mount Horeb Village Trustee features two newcomers to elected office and an incumbent.
Four candidates, including one incumbent (I), are vying for a seat on the New Glarus School Board in the April 5 election. The terms are for t…
Three candidates are vying for two seats on the Pecatonica Area School Board in the April 5 election.
Four candidates including one incumbent (I) are vying for two seats on the Poynette School Board in the April 5 election. The terms are for th…
Five candidates are vying for four seats on the River Valley School Board in the April 5 election. Only one race, for Area 6, is contested.
The race for three seats on the Shorewood Hills Village Board features two incumbents plus a climate activist and a software engineer.
A political newcomer is looking to unseat Stoughton Mayor Timothy Swadley in the April 5 election.
One candidate is running for the 2nd District seat on the Sun Prairie City Council. His opponent, Angie Yang, dropped out of the race.
Two newcomers are vying for the 4th District seat on the Sun Prairie City Council in the April 5 election.
Five candidates, including one incumbent, are vying for three seats on the Sun Prairie School Board in the April 5 election.
Three candidates are vying for two seats on the Verona School Board in the April 5 election.
A current village trustee and former village employee and zoning board member are running for Dane village president in the April 5 election.
Three candidates, including two incumbents (I), are vying for two seats on the Waunakee School Board in the April 5 election.
The race for Waunakee Village Board features a mix of incumbents and former board trustees as well as newcomers to elected office.