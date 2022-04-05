Tuesday's spring election arrives as more partisan political contests heat up

Madison voters will elect new School Board members in Tuesday’s nonpartisan spring election as school board, city and county races around the state offer a preview of the sharp political fights in store for November’s midterm elections.

Issues being discussed by candidates include police in schools, teaching about racial inequality, parental control of education, COVID-19 mitigation efforts and more, amid a backdrop of uncertainty regarding election integrity stoked by Republicans.

It’s also the first general election under new municipal and county ward and district maps. The city of Madison clerk’s office is encouraging voters to verify their polling location, which may have moved due to the decennial redistricting process. Madison voters can check www.cityofmadison.com/clerk/where-do-i-vote/. Voters who reside outside of Madison can verify their polling location at myvote.wi.gov.

The only Madison School Board race with more than one official candidate features two newcomers, Shepherd Janeway (Joyner on the ballot) and Laura Simkin, running for Seat 3. Both share many of the same liberal positions on K-12 policy, but their main difference is on posting police officers in schools. Simkin is in favor of returning school resource officers to Madison’s four main high schools while Janeway supports the board’s 2020 decision to remove them.

Board president and incumbent Ali Muldrow, who was endorsed by Dane County Democrats, faces a registered write-in challenge from conservative blogger David Blaska for Seat 4. Nichelle Nichols, a longtime parent of Madison students and former administrative staff member, is running uncontested for Seat 5.

Outside of Madison, voters in the school districts of Barneveld, Belleville, Cambridge, Columbus, Deerfield, DeForest, Evansville, Lodi, McFarland, Middleton-Cross Plains, Milton, Mount Horeb, New Glarus, Pecatonica, Poynette, River Valley, Sun Prairie, Verona and Waunakee will see contested races on Tuesday’s ballot.

Eighty-one school districts across the state are holding referendums. Of those, 35 are to issue debt, totaling $1.1 billion if all are approved; eight are to exceed revenue limits on a recurring basis, totaling $13.5 million if all are approved; and 38 are to exceed revenue limits on a non-recurring basis totaling $193 million if all are approved, according to the Wisconsin Association of School Boards.

Districts with referendums on the ballot include Argyle, Lodi, Marshall, Pardeeville, Rio, River Valley, Benton, Blackhawk, Brodhead, Markesan, Rosendale-Brandon, Necedah and New Lisbon, among others.

Municipal races

Madison voters will also see Dane County Board candidates on the ballot, though only one race in the city is contested, a Southwest Side contest between incumbent Anthony Gray and challenger Amanda Noles.

Only 10 of the board’s 37 seats are contested. In some of those races, candidates have lacked a campaign presence or have been unwilling to be interviewed, leaving their opponents guessing about where they stand on various issues.

Several of the reticent candidates appear to be running in opposition to the county’s COVID-19 policies, supervisors say, particularly Public Health Madison and Dane County’s mask mandate, which conservatives on the predominantly liberal County Board unsuccessfully challenged. The mandate expired at the end of February.

Those who have not responded to requests for information from the Wisconsin State Journal include Carlos Umpierre, who is running against incumbent Tim Kiefer for the 25th District seat to represent the Waunakee area; Herb Taylor, who is challenging incumbent Patrick Miles for the 34th District seat, which includes McFarland; Steven Schulz, who is challenging incumbent Kate McGinnity for the 37th District seat, which includes Cambridge; and Jerry O’Brien, who is challenging incumbent Patrick Downing for the 30th District seat, which includes Mount Horeb and Belleville.

Other competitive races across Dane County include city council seats in Edgerton, Fitchburg, Middleton and Sun Prairie, and a mayoral race in Stoughton. Competitive village trustee races are being held in Belleville, Cambridge, Dane, Deerfield, McFarland, Mount Horeb, Rockdale, Shorewood Hills and Waunakee.

Prepare to vote

The election is taking place as Republicans continue to investigate unproven claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election. In response to a Waukesha County judge’s ruling, the Wisconsin Elections Commission rescinded its previous advice that allowed absentee ballot drop boxes and someone other than a voter to return their ballot.

Voters are able to register on the same day of the election at their polling location, and absentee ballots must be returned to the clerk’s office or the polling location by Election Day, Maggie McClain, a representative of the clerk’s office, said in a statement.

To register to vote on Election Day, voters must bring a proof of residence which may be shown on paper or in an electronic format, such as an online utility bill, bank statement, City of Madison assessment, or My UW account.

McClain also reiterated that the address on a voter’s ID does not have to match their current address in order to vote, as its sole use is to verify identity.

Voters are also able to view a sample ballot before heading to the polls at myvote.wi.gov.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.