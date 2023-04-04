A photo ID isn’t the only thing you’ll need to bring to the polls today. You may also want to bring an umbrella.

Forecasters are predicting a good chance of rain beginning early Tuesday morning, with thunderstorms possible after 2 p.m. It’ll be breezy, too, with winds out of the east at 15 to 20 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph.

The stormy weather seems a fitting end to what has been a tempestuous campaign season, led by the most expensive court election in American history and a closely fought campaign for Madison mayor. Voters will also decide a trio of statewide referendums, determine the outcome in numerous municipal and school board races and, depending on where they live, approve or reject local school and municipal referendums.

Here’s what you need to know before you vote.

When can I vote?Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Voters in line by 8 p.m. will still be allowed to vote.

Where do I vote?

Find your local clerk and polling place at myvote.wi.gov.

What do I need to bring to the polls?

State law requires voters to provide an acceptable photo ID, such as a Wisconsin driver’s license, at the polls in order to vote on Election Day. Your ID does not need to show your current address. Unsure what ID will qualify? Check out the state’s Bring It to the Ballot website (bringit.wi.gov) or call 866-868-3947. Those using a driver’s license do not need to have one with a Real ID star in the corner.

Voters without an acceptable photo ID can vote using a provisional ballot so long as they submit a valid ID within three days after the election.

How do I get an ID?

Voters can get an acceptable photo ID for free by visiting their local Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles office. The DMV offers an ID petition process that verifies a voter’s identity and issues the person a voting-compliant state ID card. For more information, call 608-266-1069.

The Wisconsin DMV announced last week that it would offer extended hours, to 6 p.m., Monday and today to allow more time for people to obtain a photo ID. A birth certificate and proof of identity and Wisconsin residency are needed to obtain an official Wisconsin ID card.

What if I have an absentee ballot?

If you voted using an absentee ballot and planned to mail it in, it should have been postmarked at least a week ago in order to ensure it arrives by Election Day. You can check the status of your absentee ballot at myvote.wi.gov. If you’re still in possession of an absentee ballot, most voters can deliver it to their local municipal clerk today before polls close. Check with your local clerk for your options.

Can I still register to vote today?

Yes. Voters can start the registration process online, print out a filled-out form and bring it to the polls on Election Day. Voters can also complete a registration form at their polling place.

Those hoping to register to vote today will need to provide a photo ID and proof of residence using documents with their current name and address on them. Some acceptable documents include a Wisconsin ID card, a bank statement or a utility bill.

When will I know who won?

The Associated Press will declare a winner in the race for Supreme Court justice and in five additional races, including the three ballot measures, a special election for state Senate and a Court of Appeals seat. In the February primary election, the AP first reported results in Wisconsin at 9:06 p.m. The final election night vote update came just after midnight, at which point more than 99% of votes had been counted. The AP does not make projections and will only declare a winner when it’s determined there is no scenario that would allow the trailing candidate to close the gap.

What should I watch out for in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race?

On Tuesday, voters will decide whether conservative Dan Kelly or liberal Janet Protasiewicz replace a conservative justice in an election that will decide the court’s ideological majority.

In the February primary, Protasiewicz ran up big margins in Milwaukee and Dane counties. She also did better than Kelly in his home county of Waukesha, a suburb of Milwaukee. (Conservative-backed Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow came in first in Waukesha.) Kelly split votes with Dorow in many of the Republican-leaning counties.

In Tuesday’s election, the AP will analyze whether Kelly is able to pick up Dorow’s votes and expand turnout in the Republican-leaning counties, or whether Protasiewicz can run up an insurmountable lead in the more urban counties.

In the past, the heavily Democratic city of Milwaukee has released the results of mail-in ballots late in the night. If Protasiewicz is leading before those results are released, it could be an early race call. If Kelly is winning, the AP will analyze whether his lead is large enough to hold up against those Democratic-leaning votes.

The AP may call a race in which the margin between the top two candidates is 0.5% or less if it determines the lead is too large for a recount and legal challenge to change the outcome. In Wisconsin, there are no automatic recounts. Trailing candidates can request recounts if they lose by a margin of less than 1%, but must pay for it if the margin is greater than 0.25%.

What’s at stake in the city of Madison?

There’s plenty.

In February, incumbent Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, elected to a first four-year term in 2019, got 60% of the vote and challenger Gloria Reyes got 28% in a three-way primary with Scott Kerr picking up 12%.

For City Council, all 20 seats are on the ballot, with contested races in 16 of 20 council districts.

Also on the ballot, voters will decide whether to hold elections for half of the council members each year rather than all of them every two years.

The binding referendum would create staggered, two-year terms for the 20-member council beginning in 2025. If the referendum is approved, candidates for even-numbered council districts would run for a one-year term and those in odd-numbered districts would run for two-year terms in 2025. Beginning in 2026, candidates in even-numbered districts would also run for two-year terms, ensuring half the members would face election each year.