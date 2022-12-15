Town of Middleton adds electronic poll books, voting site after Election Day struggles

The town of Middleton is adding a second polling location and is switching to electronic poll books after high voter turnout overwhelmed the town’s only poll place, Town Hall, on Election Day in November.

“We had an unprecedented Election Day voter turnout and wait time we’ve never experienced before,” town of Middleton board chair Cynthia Richson said. “So, we underwent a full review.”

About 5,000 of the town’s residents are registered to vote, some of whom will now be voting at West Middleton Lutheran Church, 3763 Pioneer Road.

Voters can find voting information, including their polling place, online at MyVote Wisconsin.

On Nov. 8, town of Middleton voters waited in line for hours, with at least 60 people still waiting to cast their vote an hour after polls closed.

At the time, chief poll worker Luke Atterbury said the holdup was “just time going through the poll books,” the alphabetized list of registered voters in which each voter has to sign next to his or her name.

To prevent similar problems in future elections, the Town Board sought advice from Dane County elections officials and UW-Madison elections expert Kenneth Mayer, who recommended adding a polling site and using Badger Books, which are electronic versions of poll books.

The Badger Books do not connect to the internet, keeping all election information secure, Richson said.

At its Dec. 5 meeting, the board voted in favor of both recommendations.

The new polling place will be used in the spring election on April 4. Officials hope to be able to use the Badger Books for that election as well.

The Town Board also will be voting on having more election inspectors present at both sites, Richson said.

During the spring election, Wisconsin voters will cast ballots in a significant state Supreme Court race, as well as for local offices.

Photos: 2022 Ironman Wisconsin