Tiffany, Zunker advance in party primaries for 7th congressional district

7TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 601 of 710 precincts

Democratic

Tricia Zunker 30,816..........88.8%

Lawrence Dale 3,882..........11.2%

Republican

Tom Tiffany 37,279..........57.3%

Jason Church 27,792..........42.7%

State Sen. Tom Tiffany has won a Republican primary in the race to replace U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy in northern Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District. He'll face face Democrat Tricia Zunker, president of the Wausau school board, in a special election later this spring.

Tiffany, 62, defeated retired Army Capt. Jason Church in Tuesday's primary. He advances to a May 12 special election to represent the heavily conservative district for the remainder of this year. Zunker easily won Tuesday's primary over challenger Lawrence Dale, who showed few signs of active campaigning.

Both Tiffany and Church campaigned as ardent supporters of President Donald Trump. He carried the district by 20 points in 2016, making Tiffany the heavy favorite to win the seat.