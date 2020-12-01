Thousands of unchallenged, legal votes could be tossed if Trump campaign wins suit

Should the Trump campaign persuade Wisconsin's Supreme Court to throw out more than 200,000 ballots cast absentee in Milwaukee and Dane counties, elections officials could be faced with randomly tossing out tens of thousands of ballots the campaign does not object to.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday asks the court to invalidate 216,323 ballots in four categories: those that were cast in person, by voters who self-identified as "indefinitely confined," during Madison's "Democracy in the Park" events and by voters who had assistance from elections officials correcting the information on their absentee ballot envelopes.

But the campaign proposes no way to identify such ballots, and in many cases that would be impossible anyway.

In Madison, it is not possible to identify which absentee ballots were cast where or in which way because once a ballot is removed from its envelope, it's secret. While elections officials can later connect absentee envelopes to the voters who used them, there is no mark on their ballots to tie them back to the envelopes or names in a poll book, deputy city clerk Jim Verbick said.