Thousands of unchallenged, legal votes could be tossed if Trump campaign wins lawsuit

Should the Trump campaign persuade Wisconsin’s Supreme Court to throw out more than 200,000 ballots cast absentee in Milwaukee and Dane counties, elections officials could be faced with randomly tossing out tens of thousands of ballots the campaign does not object to.
The lawsuit filed Tuesday asks the court to invalidate 216,323 ballots in four categories: those that were cast in person, by voters who self-identified as “indefinitely confined,” during Madison’s “Democracy in the Park” events and by voters who had assistance from elections officials correcting the information on their absentee ballot envelopes.
But the campaign proposes no way to identify such ballots, and in many cases that would be impossible anyway.
In Madison, it is not possible to identify which absentee ballots were cast where or in which way because once a ballot is removed from its envelope, it’s secret. While elections officials can later connect absentee envelopes to the voters who used them, there is no mark on their ballots to tie them back to the envelopes or names in a poll book, deputy city clerk Jim Verbick said.
“There’s nothing on the ballot that’s unique to the voter,” he said.
That’s also the case in the vast majority of other municipalities in Wisconsin because they, like Madison, count their ballots at polling places on Election Day.
It is possible, however, to track individual ballots back to the people who cast them in the 39 Wisconsin municipalities that use a “central count” process, in which ballots are taken from polling places and counted together at a central location.
For absentee ballots cast in those areas, including the city of Milwaukee, numbers are applied to ballots that correspond to numbers on absentee ballot envelopes, Milwaukee Election Commission executive director Claire Woodall-Vogg said.
Attorneys for the Trump campaign did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday, so it’s not clear how the campaign would propose eliminating the ballots it considers invalid but can’t identify as being from one of the four categories specified in the lawsuit.
But with no way to determine how absentee ballots were cast in most of the counties’ municipalities, the simplest way to eliminate a number of ballots equal to the number of ballots Trump’s campaign considers invalid in those areas would be to randomly select them — which would necessarily require invalidating thousands of legally cast ballots.
