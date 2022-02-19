The witness was who? Missing space for printed name conflicts with state law

Wisconsin Republicans say tightening voting rules will “restore faith” in elections and lessen the possibility of voter fraud, while Democrats say the GOP is merely looking to suppress turnout and promote the canard that fraud is responsible for Donald Trump’s loss in 2020.

Although specifically mentioned in statute, a space for a printed name of an absentee voter’s witness does not appear on the state’s absentee ballot envelope, also known as a certification or application. All that’s provided are spaces for the witness’ address and signature.

So while it’s easy for clerks or other interested parties to know the identities of absentee voters because they’re printed at the top of the certificate, the scrawled and often illegible signatures of their witnesses mean it’s often not possible to know the witnesses’ identities and whether they’re U.S. citizens, thus legally eligible to sign the documents.

The head of the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, which has brought litigation challenging the use of drop boxes, said that while the group has not chosen to challenge the lack of a space for the witness’ printed name on absentee envelopes, it believes “WEC could have and probably should have done a better job of complying with state law.”

WILL president and general counsel Rick Esenberg also notes that the statute says the envelopes should be “substantially” similar to what is outlined in law and that the Elections Commission would likely argue the form it created is therefore legal.

The Elections Commission last finalized ballot envelope design on May 24, 2018. Minutes from that meeting don’t reflect any consideration of a space for the witness’ printed name.

Among the Legislative Audit Bureau’s recommendations from its audit of the 2020 election, is one to “ensure that the absentee ballot certificates made available to municipalities comply with statutes by requiring witnesses to print their names,” and Elections Commission spokesperson Riley Vetterkind said the commission has already asked staff to add envelope redesign to a future meeting.

In the meantime, he said state law and the commission’s Election Day Manual do not list the absence of the witness’ printed name as a reason to invalidate a ballot.

