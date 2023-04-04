The voters have done their part. Now the counting can begin in the race for Wisconsin Supreme Court, Madison mayor and hundreds of municipal and school board races and referendums around the state.

The Associated Press will declare a winner in the race for Supreme Court justice and in five additional state races, including three statewide ballot measures, a special election for state Senate and a Court of Appeals seat.

In the February primary election, the AP first reported results in Wisconsin at 9:06 p.m. The final election night vote update came just after midnight, at which point more than 99% of votes had been counted. The AP does not make projections and will only declare a winner when it’s determined there is no scenario that would allow the trailing candidate to close the gap.

By law, local clerks in Wisconsin cannot begin processing absentee ballots until Election Day. That means election officials in about three dozen Wisconsin cities, including Milwaukee, could not begin counting absentee ballots until today. So expect the vote totals to change throughout the night and even into Wednesday.

Neither the Associated Press nor the Wisconsin State Journal make calls in local races. Instead, we'll report results throughout the night and indicate the winner once all precincts are in. Of course, when it's clear that one candidate is running away with the lead, the losing candidate will often concede the race, effectively "calling" that race before final results are in. Often, the candidates' campaigns are looking at precinct-level trends and will have a good idea whether the race is won or lost before the counting is over.

Wisconsin does not have a statewide system for reporting vote results, and there is no central office or website for collecting this information. Instead, reporters must pull the information from individual county clerks' websites. The timing and manner in which those results are posted can vary widely, which is why you may see incomplete results for some races even into Wednesday morning.

And that assumes nothing goes wrong. Polling places sometimes run out of ballots. Bad weather — and strong thunderstorms are predicted Tuesday evening — could cause power outages or even wind damage. Dane County Clerk Scott McDonnell noted Tuesday that most results are now transmitted electronically, rather than being driven to the City County Building

But assuming a smooth election night, results in Dane County-area elections should start coming in around 9 p.m. with most races decided by about 10:30.