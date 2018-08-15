Nearly one in three eligible Madison and Dane County voters went to the polls Tuesday for the fall partisan primary.
With all but three Dane County precincts reporting their results Tuesday night, Madison saw a 30.3 percent turnout, which closely matched that of the county’s 29 percent of voting-age eligible population who had cast a ballot.
Across Wisconsin over the past decade, partisan primaries have drawn an average of 15.2 percent of the voting-age population, the Wisconsin Elections Commission said.
The turnout in Madison and Dane County bested the previous percentages for the 2016, 2014 and 2012 partisan primaries, but those elections did not include major races for both Democrats and Republicans as was the case Tuesday.
On the Democratic side, Tony Evers, state schools superintendent, emerged from a field of eight candidates to run against Gov. Scott Walker in November.
Republican voters chose state Sen. Leah Vukmir over her major rival to face Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin in the fall.
The 2016 August partisan primary saw a turnout of 20.7 percent of eligible voters for Madison and 18.9 percent for Dane County. Statewide, turnout that year was 14.5 percent.
Historically, the highest turnout for a fall partisan primary in Wisconsin came in 1964 when 27.9 percent of the voting-age population participated, according to the Elections Commission.