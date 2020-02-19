State Sen. Tom Tiffany, Tricia Zunker advance in party primaries for 7th congressional district

State Sen. Tom Tiffany has won a Republican primary in the race to replace U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy in northern Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District. He’ll face Democrat Tricia Zunker, president of the Wausau school board, in a special election later this spring.
Tiffany, 62, defeated retired Army Capt. Jason Church in Tuesday’s primary. He advances to a May 12 special election to represent the heavily conservative district for the remainder of this year. Zunker easily won Tuesday’s primary over challenger Lawrence Dale, who showed few signs of active campaigning.
You have free articles remaining.
Both Tiffany and Church campaigned as ardent supporters of President Donald Trump. He carried the district by 20 points in 2016, making Tiffany the heavy favorite to win the seat.
Tiffany argued his deep ties in the district and his experience in the Legislature the past decade voting for a variety of conservative priorities made him the better choice. Church, 30, lost both of his legs to a bomb while serving in Afghanistan and was seeking office for the first time and painted himself as part of a new generation of conservatives.
Zunker is a justice on the Ho-Chunk Nation Supreme Court. She is trying to become the first Native American elected to Congress from Wisconsin.
Duffy, an ardent Trump supporter, resigned in September to spend more time with his family.
Outside groups spent at a record clip on behalf of both Church and Tiffany, making it the most expensive congressional primary in state history.