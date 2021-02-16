 Skip to main content
Spring primary day: State superintendent and smattering of local elections on ballot today
Spring primary day: State superintendent and smattering of local elections on ballot today

The seven-candidate field for state superintendent of public instruction will be winnowed to two candidates in Tuesday’s primary election.

The state superintendent race is the first since 2005 in which Tony Evers won’t be on the ballot. Evers was elected state superintendent three times in 2009, 2013 and 2017 before winning the 2018 governor’s race as a Democrat.

His successor whom he appointed two years ago, Carolyn Stanford Taylor, announced in January 2020 that she would not seek election to a full four-year term.

The seven candidates running for state superintendent are Sheila Briggs, an assistant state superintendent; Joe Fenrick, a Fond du Lac High School science teacher for 15 years; Troy Gunderson, who worked for 35 years in public schools; Shandowlyon Hendricks-Williams, who has 25 years’ experience in the education field; Deborah Kerr, who worked 13 years as superintendent of Brown Deer Schools; Steve Krull, a principal in the Milwaukee Public Schools; and Jill Underly, superintendent of the Pecatonica Area School District.

Other local races of note in the Madison region include:

  • A special election Republican primary for Senate District 13 will determine which candidate will advance to the April 6 general election. A Democratic candidate is running unopposed Tuesday. The seat was vacated by U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, the former Senate majority leader, who was elected to Congress in November.
  • Dane County Board seat 12, which covers the North and East sides of Madison around the Dane County Regional Airport.
  • Three Madison City Council seats in which more than two candidates are running: District 9 on the Far West Side; District 16 covering the Southeast Side north of McFarland; and District 18 on Madison’s North Side.
  • The Oregon Village Board president and school board races in Belleville, Oregon and Middleton-Cross Plains will also be whittled down.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission is strongly encouraging voters to wear face coverings at polling places due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though they are not required.

Voters must show a photo ID, though the address on the ID does not have to match a voter’s current address in a poll book. Voters are allowed to register at polling places if they also present proof of residency, such as a utility bill.

More information on registration status and polling places can be found at myvote.wi.gov.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

