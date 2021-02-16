Spring primary day: State superintendent and smattering of local elections on ballot today

The seven-candidate field for state superintendent of public instruction will be winnowed to two candidates in Tuesday’s primary election.

The state superintendent race is the first since 2005 in which Tony Evers won’t be on the ballot. Evers was elected state superintendent three times in 2009, 2013 and 2017 before winning the 2018 governor’s race as a Democrat.

His successor whom he appointed two years ago, Carolyn Stanford Taylor, announced in January 2020 that she would not seek election to a full four-year term.

The seven candidates running for state superintendent are Sheila Briggs, an assistant state superintendent; Joe Fenrick, a Fond du Lac High School science teacher for 15 years; Troy Gunderson, who worked for 35 years in public schools; Shandowlyon Hendricks-Williams, who has 25 years’ experience in the education field; Deborah Kerr, who worked 13 years as superintendent of Brown Deer Schools; Steve Krull, a principal in the Milwaukee Public Schools; and Jill Underly, superintendent of the Pecatonica Area School District.

Other local races of note in the Madison region include:

