Spring election hopefuls contend with COVID-19 in gathering nomination signatures

From hobnobbing with constituents to pitching oneself to voters while door-knocking, the annual December process for spring election hopefuls to collect enough nomination signatures to get on the ballot can kick off a campaign season for longtime electeds and political newcomers.
Veteran Madison Ald. Mike Verveer — who typically collects signatures at holiday parties every two years in reelection bids to the City Council — said: “I often have a cocktail in one hand and a clipboard in the other.”
But with the COVID-19 pandemic complicating everything election-related this year, the process of gathering those signatures is no exception.
From mailing out nomination forms to be signed and returned in pre-addressed, stamped envelopes to hosting drive-thru signature collection events, candidates for all levels of office up for election on April 6 are having to adapt.
And for one state superintendent candidate, a COVID-19 diagnoses has upended the final stretch to get enough signatures.
State law requires candidates collect a minimum number of nomination signatures — with the threshold varying based on the office — to be listed on the ballot, along with meeting other requirements. For example, state Assembly candidates need at least 200 signatures and no more than 400, and statewide positions, such as governor, need at least 2,000 signatures and no more than 4,000.
This year, candidates could start circulating nomination forms on Dec. 1 and have until Jan. 5 to submit them. If more than two candidates qualify to run for an office, a primary will be held Feb. 16.
Instead of passing around nomination paperwork at holiday get-togethers — a strategy also employed by other candidates — Verveer got help this year to reach a minimum 20 signatures. He said friends who are UW-Madison students volunteered to gather signatures from other people in their campus-area apartment buildings.
“It’s a whole new world for candidates running for office during a pandemic in so many respects,” said Verveer, who has represented Downtown for nearly 26 years. “The routine way of collecting signatures has changed for all candidates.”
Statewide race
This month isn’t the first time political hopefuls had to content with the constraints of the pandemic to collect nomination signatures. Those in the August partisan primary and November general election needed to meet a June 1 signature deadline.
But an open state superintendent seat on the April 6 ballot, which has drawn interest from seven candidates, requires a minimum of 2,000 signatures — more than what was required for any of the state and local offices on the November ballot.
In a first attempt at holding public office, state superintendent candidate Steve Krull, a Milwaukee elementary school principal, has had to adjust his strategy to gather nomination signatures — made more difficult by a positive COVID-19 test on Thursday.
“This is substantially more difficult, even for people who have collected signatures before,” Krull said of the process in an interview with the Wisconsin State Journal before testing positive. “They’re saying it’s just almost impossible to get the kind of volume that they were able to get in the past.”
Door-to-door collection was yielding fewer than hoped for signatures, Krull said in the interview, so he had been gathering signatures at a lights display in Milwaukee’s Cathedral Square Park and other parks. A group of about 70 volunteers are also getting friends and families within their coronavirus bubbles to sign nomination paperwork, he said.
On Saturday, Krull sent an open letter to various news outlets, saying he tested positive for COVID-19 on Christmas Eve after waking up that morning with aches, a cough, fever and chills, and shortness of breath.
He wrote his campaign had been on track to meet its goal of 2,400 signatures — a buffer of 400 in case some signatures got tossed — by the submission deadline. Krull wrote he had been talking to about 100 people a day before testing positive, and a 10-day isolation period will make reaching that goal “more challenging.”
“I am writing because I think it is important for the public to know the barriers facing candidates during COVID,” he wrote. “That we may need to have a conversation on how signature collection and elections might need to be modified during a pandemic.”
Sheila Briggs, an assistant state superintendent at the Department of Public Instruction, is also a first-time candidate for office in her bid to lead the state education agency.
But she’s no stranger to collecting nomination signatures, having helped out former boss Tony Evers in reelection campaigns for state superintendent and his successful gubernatorial run.
Like Verveer, Briggs said she found holiday parties easy venues to pass around nomination paperwork.
But as the candidate this time, her campaign is taking a digital approach, Briggs said. The primary strategy is emailing voters a link to a printable nomination form to sign and mail back, she said. A couple of drive-thru signatures events were also held earlier in the month.
“In this COVID environment, lots of people just aren’t comfortable going out circulating, so we’ve deployed kind of a different strategy,” she said. “While we’re getting lots of forms that have 10 signatures on them, we’re also getting ones that have one signature or two signatures or four signatures that are just from the people in their household.”
Local experience
This is the second December in a row Madison School Board member Savion Castro has needed to collect at least 100 signatures to make the spring election ballot.
After being elected this past April to a special one-year term to the seat he was appointed to in 2019, Castro has had to switch his approach this time around to hit the 100-signature minimum.
Last December, filling out nomination forms would be a secondary goal at voter outreach or fundraising events, he said. But facing reelection in the spring for a full three-year term under the constraints of COVID-19 has made getting signatures a “more focused, more intentional” effort.
Castro is taking a similar approach to that of Briggs, asking people to print off a nomination form, sign it and either mail the form to him or bring it to a drop-off location. He has also done limited door-knocking in his neighborhood to try to reach the maximum 200 signatures he can submit.
“We’re taking it pretty cautiously in terms of face-to-face interaction. It makes it really difficult,” Castro said. “It just underscores how seriously we need to take social distancing so we can get past COVID.”
Brian Benford has had to collect signatures twice this year: At least 400 of them before June in his unsuccessful bid for a Madison-area state Senate seat and a minimum of 20 signatures this month to run for Madison City Council.
Benford, who served on the City Council from 2003 to 2007, said he was able to collect signatures with the help of volunteers this year with relative ease through physically distanced outdoor events. But Benford misses the opportunity to connect with voters in interpersonal, one-on-one situations.
“Before COVID you would go to events, you would go to different places,” he said. “That was the first point of contact, the first chance to engage and build rapport, check your own biases, to listen, educate and advocate. That was a golden opportunity.”
