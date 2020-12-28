Spring election hopefuls contend with COVID-19 in gathering nomination signatures

After being elected this past April to a special one-year term to the seat he was appointed to in 2019, Castro has had to switch his approach this time around to hit the 100-signature minimum.

Last December, filling out nomination forms would be a secondary goal at voter outreach or fundraising events, he said. But facing reelection in the spring for a full three-year term under the constraints of COVID-19 has made getting signatures a “more focused, more intentional” effort.

Castro is taking a similar approach to that of Briggs, asking people to print off a nomination form, sign it and either mail the form to him or bring it to a drop-off location. He has also done limited door-knocking in his neighborhood to try to reach the maximum 200 signatures he can submit.

“We’re taking it pretty cautiously in terms of face-to-face interaction. It makes it really difficult,” Castro said. “It just underscores how seriously we need to take social distancing so we can get past COVID.”

Brian Benford has had to collect signatures twice this year: At least 400 of them before June in his unsuccessful bid for a Madison-area state Senate seat and a minimum of 20 signatures this month to run for Madison City Council.