Senate approves constitutional amendment to change bail; Assembly to vote on proposal Thursday

Senate lawmakers on Tuesday approved a constitutional amendment that would require courts to factor in defendants' past charges and any potential risk to public safety when setting cash bail for those accused of violent crimes.

The measure, which passed 23-9, will head to the Assembly on Thursday. If the Assembly approves the measure, it will go before voters April 4, when a Wisconsin Supreme Court race, and local races and referendums will also be on the ballot.

Two Democrats — Sen. Brad Pfaff of Onalaska and Sen. Bob Wirch of Somers — joined all Republicans in voting in favor of the measure.

Under the state Constitution, judges can't currently impose cash bail with an eye toward keeping people in jail so they can't commit other crimes. Bail can only be used to ensure defendants appear in court. Judges may, however, add conditions to a person's bail that seek to address public safety concerns.

The Constitution also states defendants shall be eligible for release under reasonable conditions to protect community members from serious bodily harm. The proposal would alter that constitutional provision to say "serious harm," not just "serious bodily harm."

The measure, SJR 2, passed both chambers with bipartisan support last year. State law requires the Legislature to approve proposed constitutional amendments in two consecutive sessions before Wisconsinites can vote on them. The governor cannot veto a proposed constitutional amendment.

Calling Wisconsin's current bail system broken, proposal author Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, said Tuesday that the measure would give judges the ability to look at the whole picture when considering bail for people accused of violent crimes.

"Nothing else can happen until we pass and ratify this amendment," Wanggaard said about fixing the bail system. "This is the first step, and this has to be the first step."

Criminal defense attorneys and other opponents of the amendment have argued the changes will result in more people presumed to be innocent held behind bars longer because they can't make bail as they await trial.

"This is wasteful," Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, said about the proposal. "It's likely unconstitutional."

Opponents have argued that if the proposal results in keeping people in jail for long periods of time before their trials, it could violate the U.S. Constitution's due process clause, which states nobody may be "deprived of life, liberty or property without due process of law."

Supporters say that's not realistic since the proposal was modeled on other states' bail systems.

Opponents have also said the proposed amendment could violate the excessive bail prohibition under the Eighth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Wanggaard said the measure would not change the excessive bail prohibition, noting that judges would have to put on the record why they believe bail amounts are appropriate.

Sen. Lena Taylor, D-Milwaukee, criticized the proposed switch from "serious bodily harm" to "serious harm," saying there was no clear definition of the latter.

The amendment wouldn't have much effect if the Legislature passes the proposal and voters ratify it, according to Michael O'Hear, a professor of criminal law at Marquette Law School.

That's because violent crime, to which the bail changes would apply, already constitute a small percentage of the total number of criminal cases, O'Hear said. Additionally, factors that make a defendant a public safety risk tend to be the same kinds of factors judges consider when determining whether a defendant will show up for court, he said.

But even the small number of case affected by the bail changes could worsen jail overcrowding, he said.

Some defendants would have significantly higher bail amounts under the new system than under the current one, resulting in their sitting in jail because they can’t pay that amount, O'Hear said. In effect, that becomes a way people are held before trial without any determination of guilt or innocence, which could raise constitutional concerns, he said.