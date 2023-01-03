See who's going to be on the ballot in April

The following candidates have filed to be on the ballot in the April 4 election. The filing deadline was 5 p.m. Tuesday. If necessary, a primary will be held Feb. 21. (I) denotes incumbent.

SCHOOL RACES

Barneveld

(Two 3-year terms)

Nick Meyer (I), 2480 Mill Dam Road, Barneveld

Belleville

(Three 3-year terms)

Maxine Ward, 233 N. Park St., Belleville

Katie Woehrle, W2612 Story Creek Circle, Belleville

Ryan Kubly (I), 105 Frederick St., Belleville

Trina Pauli, 690 Prisk St., Belleville

Jill Remy (I), N8462 Tunnel Road, New Glarus

Cambridge

(Three 3-year terms)

Grace Leonard (I), W9242 Highway C, Cambridge

Jennifer Brown, 312 South St., Cambridge

Tracy Smithback-Travis (I), 1466 Kraby Drive, Deerfield

Ann Nottestad, P.O. Box 244, Cambridge

Scott Teuscher, N3964 Meadow Drive, Cambridge

Jesus Rivera, W95244 Grace Circle, Cambridge

Columbus

No information provided

Deerfield

(Two 3-year terms)

Autumn Knudtson (I), 861 Zander Lane, Deerfield

Shelley Mack (I), 3507 Sky Terrace, Deerfield

DeForest

(Three 3-year terms)

Gail Lovick (I), 7590 Kindschi Road, DeForest

Megan Taylor (I), 3946 Finch Trail, DeForest

Linda Leonhart (I), 3775 Sunhill Drive, Madison

Edgerton

(Three 3-year terms)

Brandon Ferrell (I), 132 Highway N, Edgerton

Jeremiah Johnson (I), 237 Highway N, Edgerton

Leia Maves (I), 505 Washington St., Edgerton

Evansville

(Three 3-year terms)

Mason Braunschweig, 6217 N. Cassidy Road, Evansville

Ann Elliott (I), 414 Fowler Circle, Evansville

Melissa Hammann (I), 250 Eager Court, Evansville

Mitch Larson, 15831 W. Union Road, Evansville

Elliot Samuel-Lamm, 9028 W. Highway 14, Evansville

Sandra Spanton-Nelson, 7605 N. Orchard View Drive, Evansville

Lodi

(Two 3-year terms)

Barb Beyer (I), 219 Lodi St., Lodi

H. Adam Steinberg (I), 7904 Bowman Road, Lodi

Susan Goethel, 227 Palmer Parkway, Lodi

Julie McKiernan, 253 North St., Dane

Sarah Raemisch, N2667 Columbia Road, Lodi

Madison

(Two 3-year terms)

Seat 6

Blair Feltham, 2245 Myrtle St., Madison

Badri Lankella, 3017 Winter Park Place, Madison

Seat 7

Nicki Vander Meulen (I), 309 W. Washington Ave., Unit 305, Madison

Marshall

(Two 3-year terms)

No information provided

McFarland

(One 3-year term)

Craig A. Howery (I), 4604 Siggelkow Road, McFarland

Middleton-Cross Plains

(Three 3-year terms, one 2-year term and one 1-year term)

Catherine Kells (I), 4517 Highway P, Cross Plains

Bob Green (I), 3094 Creekside Way, Cross Plains

Tabitha Hansen (I), 644 Big Stone Trail, Middleton

Marni Ginsberge, 7101 Franklin Avenue, Middleton

Milton

(Two 3-year terms)

No information provided

Monona Grove

No information provided

Mount Horeb

(Two 3-year term)

Jessica Arrigoni (I), 313 S Fourth St., Mount Horeb

Joel Craven, 10825 Kingsland Road., Blue Mounds

New Glarus

(Three 3-year terms)

Casey McCoy, 618 Eighth Ave., New Glarus

Jennifer Julseth, N9253 Crawford Lane, New Glarus

Cassandra Ballweg, 713 Fifth St., New Glarus

Heather Thornton, N8273 County Road J, New Glarus

Oregon

(Three 3-year terms)

Area I (Village of Oregon)

Ahna Bizjak (I), 390 Kassander Way, Oregon

Area II (City of Fitchburg, towns of Blooming Grove and Dunn)

Heather Garrison (I), 5708 Niagara Court, Fitchburg

Area III (Towns of Rutland, Montrose, Oregon, Brooklyn and Union, and village of Brooklyn)

Caleb Bush, 205 4th St. Brooklyn

Pecatonica

(Three 3-year terms)

Cory DeSmet (I), E 9233 Emberson Lane, Blanchardville

Nick Huffman (I), 1877 County Road K, Hollandale

Grace Knutson (I), N 7976 Loyalty road., Blanchardville

Marc Hazlitt, 111 Walnut Hill Road, Mineral Point

Poynette

(Two 3-year terms)

Sebastian Mion, 935 Columbia Drive, Poynette

Sally Stewart (I), 129 Del Monte Road, Arlington

Randy Tomlinson (I), N5031 Hemlock St., Poynette

River Valley

(3-year term)

Area 1

Kathy Jennings (I), 302 Christina Street, Arena

Area 2

Sara Castensen (I), 805 S. Pine Street, Lone Rock

Area 4

Pamela Gauger, 7742 Helena Road, Arena

Sauk Prairie

No information provided

Stoughton

(Three 3-year terms)

Holly Tellander (I), 208 Isham St. Stoughton

Sun Prairie

(Two 3-year terms)

Carol Albright (I), 865 Jericho Lane, Sun Prairie

Tom Weber (I), 2243 Innsbrooke Drive, Sun Prairie

Lisa R. Goldsberry, 708 Frances Court. #4, Sun Prairie

Katey Komoku, 1312 Armagh Lane, Sun Prairie

Verona

No information provided

Waunakee

No information provided

Wisconsin Heights

(Two 3-year terms)

James Kartman (I), 322 Wall St., Mazomanie

Mary Beth Schall (I), 5919 Mathewson Road, Mazomanie

Dylan Helmenstine, 4881 Page Lane, Black Earth

CITY RACES

Edgerton

City Council

(Three 2-year terms)

Paul Davis (I), 341 York Road

Candy Davis (I), 434 Fairfield Circle

Matt McIntyre 1300 Winston Drive

Shawn Prebil, 911 Blaine St.

Fitchburg

Mayor

(3-year term)

Aaron Richardson (I), 2676 McGaw Road

Julia Arata-Fratta, 2911 Melissa Circle

Randy Udell, 2905 Walnut Wood Court

City Council

(Four 2-year terms)

District 1, Seat 1

Dave Herbst (I), 2619 King James Way

District 2, Seat 3

Julia Arata-Frata (I), 2911 Melissa Circle

Bill Jetzer, 2822 Richardson St.

District 3, Seat 5

Jay Allen (I), 5122 Lacy Road #101

District 4, Seat 7

Jim Wheeler Jr. (I), 5610 Montadale Street

Municipal Judge

(4-year term)

Hamdy A. Ezalarab (I), 5785 Clermont St.

Madison

Mayor

(4-year term)

Scott Kerr

Gloria Reyes

Satya Rhodes-Conway (I)

City Council

(2-year terms)

District 1

John W. Duncan, 852 Sugar Maple Lane

District 2

Colin Barushok, 111 W. Wilson St. #702

Juliana R. Bennett, 515 N. Lake St.

Even McSorley, 519 N. Pinckney St. E

District 3

Derek Field, 5117 Violet Lane

Matt Van Eperen, 6011 Stoney Oak Lane

Stephanie Salas, 9 Portia Court

District 4

Samantha Givich, 409 W. Gorham St. #1101

Maxwell C. Laubenstein, 330 N. Carroll St. #12

Michael Verveer (I), 614 W. Doty St. #407

District 5

Regina Vidaver (I)

District 6

Davy Mayer, 314 Amoth Court #2F

Marsha Rummel, 1029 Spaight St. #6C

District 7

Nasra Wehelie (I)

District 8

Charlie Fahey, 777 University Ave. #512

MGR Govindarajan, 1216 Spring St. #704

District 9

Nino Amato, 64 Oak Creek Trail

Nikki Conklin (I), 7046 Tree Lane

Paul Skidmore, 13 Red Maple Trail

District 10

Sheri Carter, 3009 Ashford Lane

Diego Colorado, 4402 Boulder Terrace

Yannette Figueroa Cole (I) 4327 Milford Road

District 11

Bill Tishler (I)

District 12

Blake Alvarenga, 222 N. Fifth St. #1

Amani Latmier Burris

Julia Matthews, 2417 E. Mifflin St., #1

Victor Toniolo, 2318 Hoard St. #1

Josh O. Walling, 2313 Calypso Road

District 13

Tag Evers (I)

District 14

Isador Knox, Jr., 1735 Baird St.

Noah Lieberman, 3009 Foxwood Trail

Katherine S. Pedracine, 1000 Ridgewood Way

District 15

Brad Hinkfuss,, 217 Corry Court

Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford, 3401 Hargrove St. #201

District 16

Jael Currie (I), 2017 Ellen Ave.

Kim Richman, 1313 Droster Road

District 17

Sabrina Madison (I)

District 18

Michelle Ellinger Linley, 4209 Hanover St.

Charles Myadze (I), 1509 Drewry Lane

District 19

John Guequierre, 887 N. High Point Road

Kristen Slack,, 5601 Lake Mendota Drive

District 20

Barbara Harrington-McKinney, 1209 Dayflower Drive

Sammy Khiliji, 7226 E. Valley Ridge Drive

Matt Phair (I), 925 Arden Lane

Aslam Rakhangi, 1230 Jasmine Drive

Middleton

Mayor

(3-year term)

Gurdip S. Brar (I)

Trustee

(Four 2-year terms)

District 1

Kathy Olson (I)

District 3

Katy Nelson (I)

District 5

Luke Fuzard (I)

District 7

Dale Ramsey II (I)

Monona

No information provided.

Stoughton

City Council

(Four 3-year terms)

Joyce Tikalsky

Lisa Reeves

Greg Jenson

Fred Hundt

Sun Prairie

Mayor

Paul T. Esser (I) 201 E. Lane St.

(2-year term)

City Council

(Three 2-year terms)

District 1

Theresa McLlroy (I), 178 North St.

District 2

Bob Jokisch (I), 301 Crossing Ridge Court

District 3

Mike Jacobs (I), 1311 Heritage Lane

Municipal Judge

(4-year term)

Thomas Hebl (I), 306 Windsor St.

Brent Eisberner, 1353 Circle Drive

Verona

City Council

(Four 2-year terms)

District 1

Christine Posey (I), 216 Thompson St.

District 2

Mara Helmke (I), 450 Daisy Court

District 3

Phl Hoechst (I), 1303 Ashburn Way

District 4

Beth Tucker Long, 807 Arbor Vitae Place

VILLAGE RACES

Belleville

President

(2-year-term)

Jeff Larson, 207 Brooke Drive

Trustee

(Three 2-year-terms)

Deadline has been extended to 5 p.m. Friday

Kurt Cambell, 211 Olson Ave.

Gary Ziegler (I), 695 Village Drive

Debra Kazmar (I), 220 E. Pearl St.

Black Earth

President

(2-year term)

Trustee

(Three 2-year terms)

No information provided

Blue Mounds

President

(2-year term)

Trustee (2)

(2-year term)

Municipal Judge

(4-year term)

Candidates will be nominated at 5:15 p.m. Jan 11 at the Blue Mounds Village Hall, 11011 Brigham Ave., Blue Mounds.

Brooklyn

President

(2-year term)

Mark Bruner (I), 313 North Kerch St.

Trustee

(Three 2-year terms)

Mike Brusberg (I), 128 Cedar St.

David Berland, 412 Juniper St.

Chris Groenier, 251 Marcie Drive

Cambridge

President

(2-year-term)

Mark McNally, 110 Waverly Drive

Trustee

(Three 2-year terms)

Chuck Franklin (I), 610 Drumlin Court

Tim Phelps (I), 716 Kenseth Way

Cottage Grove

President

(2-year-term)

John Williams, 504 Weald Bridge Road

Trustee

(Three 2-year terms)

Heidi Murphy, 3002 Pheasant Run

Sarah Valencia (I), 213 Wearld Bridge Road

David Peterson, 1012 Damascus Trail

Cross Plains

President

(One 2-year-term)

Jay Lengfeld (I), 3092 Creekside Way

Trustee

(Three 2-year-terms)

Sarah Borchardt, 2612 Twin Pine St.

Judy Ketelboeter(I), 2611 Church St.

Doug Brunner (I), 6004 Laufenburg Blvd.

Dane

Trustee

(Two 2-year terms)

No information provided

Deerfield

President

(2-year term)

Greg Frutiger (I), 14 Greenwood St.

Trustee

(Three 2-year terms)

Deadline has been extended to 5 p.m. Friday.

Scott Tebon (I), 326 S. Atwood Lane

Tessa Dunnington (I), 115 Bue St.

Garry Wieczorek, 301 Skyland Way

DeForest

President

(2-year term)

Jane Cahill Wolfgram (I) 124 Meadow Lane

Bill Landgraf (I), No address available

Trustee

(Three 2-year terms)

Rebecca Witherspoon (I), 639 Constitution Lane

Jim Simpson (I), 205 Acker Parkway

Maple Bluff

President

(2-year term)

Trustee (2)

(2-year terms)

Candidates will be nominated at a caucus at 7 p.m. Jan. 10, at the Maple Bluff Village Center, 18 Oxford Place, Madison.

Marshall

Trustee

(Two 2-year terms)

Jason Pitzer (I), 712 Sunnyview Lane

Tara Gibbons (I) 420 W. Main St.

Municipal Judge

(4-year term)

Scott Bauman, 917 Water’s Edge Court

Mazomanie

No information provided.

McFarland

President

(2-year term)

Carolyn Clow (I), 6603 Schneider Place

Trustees

(Three 2-year terms)

Lowell Prill (I), 5535 Prairie Place Drive

Stephanie Brassington (I), 5412 Broadhead St.

Luke Fessler, 6409 Fox Run

Hilary Brandt (I), 6057 Prairie Wood

Mount Horeb

President

(3-year term)

Ryan Czyzewski, 108 Terrace Court

Trustee

(Two 3-year terms)

Brett Halverson (I), 202 Lake St.

Ben Jones, 721 Maple Drive

Oregon

President

(2-year term)

Phil Van Kampen, 814 Charles Court

Trustee

(Three 2-year terms)

Mike Wunch (I), 299 N. Main St.

Carlene Bechen (I), 683 Ridge View Lane

Derek Below (I), 127 Johnson St.

Brian Burkeland, 216 Robinson Road

Melissa Kingsley, 627 N. Perry Parkway

Jason Mahnke 405 N. Main St.

Aaron Zitzelberger, 709 Foxfield Road

Rockdale

President

(2-year term)

Trustee (2)

(2-year term)

Candidates will be nominated at a caucus on a date between Jan. 2 and Jan 21. Notice of the scheduled caucus date and location will be given at least five days prior to the event.

Shorewood Hills

President

(2-year term)

Trustee

(Three 2-year terms)

Candidates will be nominated at a caucus on a date between Jan. 2 and Jan. 21. Notice of the scheduled causes date and location will be provided at least five days prior to the event.

Waunakee

President

Kristin Runge

Nila Frye

Trustee

Dustin Mueller

Tim Luttrell

Tricia Braun

Brian Wallace

Robert W. McPherson

Samuel Kaufmann

Windsor

President

(2-year term)

Robert E. Wipperfurth (I), 7580 Martha Lane

Trustee

(Two 2-year terms)

Bruce Stravinski (I), 6667 Highland Drive

Kristine Schmidt (I), 4117 Eton Circle

Alan J. Harvey, 3900 Vinburn Road

TOWN RACES

Albion

No information provided

Berry

Chair

(2-year term)

Duane Haag, 8691 Highway 19, Mazomanie

Supervisor

(Two 2-year terms)

Seat 1

David Evert (I), 9242 Gorst Road, Mazomanie

Seat 2

Michael Statz (I), 8022 Martinsville Road, Cross Plains

Black Earth

Chair, Supervisor (2) and Treasurer

(2-year terms)

Candidates will be nominated at a caucus at 6 p.m. Jan. 3 at the Breunig Accounting Building, 1116 Mills St., Black Earth.

Blooming Grove

Chair

(2-year term)

Ron Bristol (I), 3603 Bittner Lane, McFarland

Supervisor

(Two 2-year terms)

Amy Schroeder (I), 4244 Sprecher Road, Madison

Dave Young (I), 3395 Kuehling Drive, McFarland

Blue Mounds

Chair, Supervisor (2) and Constable

(2-year terms)

Candidates will be nominated at a caucus at 7 p.m. Jan. 9 at the Town Hall, 10566 Blue Vista Road, Blue Mounds.

Bristol

No information provided

Burke

Chair

(2-year term)

Kevin Viney (I)

Supervisor

(Two 2-year terms)

Seat 2

Jeff Stieren (I)

Seat 3

Steven Berg (I)

Christiana

Chair

(2-year term)

Mark Cook (I), 2142 Utica Road, Cambridge

Supervisor

(Two 2-year terms)

Seat 1

Jim Lowrey (I), 2316 Berge Hinny Road, Cambridge

Seat 2

Jeffrey Notstad (I), 942 East Church Road, Cambridge

Cottage Grove

Chair

(2-year term)

Kris Hampton (I), 3310 Highway N, Cottage Grove

Supervisor

(Two 2-year terms)

Seat 1

Mike Fonger (I), 2953 Highway BB, Cottage Grove

Seat 2

Steven Anders (I), 4274 Vilas Road, Cottage Grove

Cross Plains

Chair

(2-year term)

Greg Hyer (I), 4296 Highway P, Cross Plains

Supervisor

Seat 1

Patty Mullins (I), 8110 Stagecoach Road, Cross Plains

Seat 2

Jeffery Baylis (I), 8735 Hidden Valley Road, Cross Plains

Treasurer

(2-year term)

Bonnie Krattiger (I), 8676 W. Mineral Point Road, Cross Plains

Clerk

(2-year term)

Nancy Meinholz (I), 4429 Garfoot Road, Cross Plains

Dane

Chair and Supervisor (2)

(2-year terms)

Candidates will be nominated at a caucus at 10 a.m. Jan. 7 at the Town Hall, 213 W. Main St., Dane.

Deerfield

No information provided

Dunkirk

Chair

(2-year term)

Norman Monsen (I)

Supervisor

(Two 2-year terms)

Theodore Olson (I)

Daniel Jenks (I)

Treasurer

(2-year term)

Bonnie Smithback (I)

Constable

(2-year term)

Gregory Holte (I)

Dunn

Chair

(2-year term)

Steve Greb (I), 1714 Labrador Road, Oregon

Supervisor

(Two 2-year terms)

Seat 1

Jeffery Hodgson (I), 2985 Waubesa Ave., Madison

Seat 2

Rosalind Gausman (I), 2314 Keenan Road, McFarland

Mazomanie

Chair, Supervisor (2), Treasurer and Clerk

(2-year terms)

Candidates will be nominated at a caucus at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Town Hall, 711 W. Hudson St., Mazomanie

Medina

Chair

(2-year term)

Todd Weinberger (I), 5913 Lochinvars Trail, Marshall

Supervisor

(Two 2-year terms)

John Hellenbrand (I), 307 Maple Heights Road, Marshall

John Ward (I), 5052 Highway 73, Marshall

Middleton

Chair

(2-year term)

Cynthia Richson (I), 8685 Airport Road, Middleton

Supervisor

(Two 2-year terms)

Seat 1

Richard Oberle, 7428 Blazingstars Drive, Middleton

Seat 2

David Bryce, 7329 Summit Ridge Road, Middleton

Montrose

Chair, Supervisor (2) and Constable

Candidates will be nominated at a caucus at 1 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Town Hall, 3141 Diane Ave., Belleville.

Oregon

Chair

(2-year term)

Carl Walser, 6220 Onwenstia Trail, Oregon

Jason Marshall, 296 Union Road, Brooklyn

Supervisor

(Two 2-year terms)

Kate Gladding (I), 6225 Onwentsia Trail, Oregon

Steve Root, 993 Tipperary Road, Oregon

Steve Jernegan, 5464 Alarn Drive, Oregon

Brian Richards 5441 Highway A, Brooklyn

Perry

Chair, Supervisor (2), Treasurer and Clerk

(2-year terms)

Candidates will be nominated at a caucus at 7 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Town Hall, 10084 County Road Town of Perry.

Pleasant Springs

Chair, Supervisor (2)

(2-year terms)

Candidates will be nominated at a caucus at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 17 at the Town Hall, 2354 Highway N, Stoughton.

Primrose

Chair, Supervisor (2) and Treasurer

Candidates will be nominated at a caucus at 1 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Town Hall, 8468 Highway A, Verona.

Roxbury

Chair, Supervisor (2)

(2-year terms)

Candidates will be nominated at a caucus at 7 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Town Hall, 7167 Kippley Road

Rutland

Chair

(2-year term)

Kent Knutson 4061 Old Stone Rd., Oregon

Supervisor

(Two 2-year terms)

Clerk

(2-year term)

Treasurer

(2-year term)

Constables

(Two 2-year terms)

Springdale

Chair

(2-year term)

John Rosenbaum (I), 8449 Klevenville-Riley Road, Mount Horeb

Supervisor

(2-year terms)

Seat 1

Wayne Hefty (I), 2145 Highway J, Verona

Seat 2

Richard Schwenn (I), 8155 Highway PD, Verona

Springfield

Chair

(2-year term)

Jim Pulvermacher (I), 6174 Highway P, Dane

Supervisor

(two 2-year terms)

Seat 1

Dave Laufenberg (I), 6988 Meffert Road, Waunakee

Seat 2

Matthew Wright (I), 6750 Woodland Drive, Waunakee

Sun Prairie

Chair

(2-year term)

Lyle Updike (I), 5707 Twin Lane Road, Marshall

Supervisor

Doug Yelk (I), 1907 Highway T, Marshall

Joe Seltzner (I), 2962 Bailey Road, Sun Prairie

Treasurer

(2-year term)

Kay Weisensel (I), 5556 Twin Lane Road, Marshall

Vermont

Chair

Karen Carlock (I), 4374 Highway 78, Black Earth

Supervisor

(Two 2-year terms)

Seat 1

Kirk Lynch (I), 4034 Highway JJ, Black Earth

Seat 3

Alex McKenzie (I), 9842 Lattimer Lane, Mount Horeb

Verona

Chair

(2-year term)

Mark Geller (I), 2681 Country View Road, Verona

Supervisor

(Two 2-year terms)

Tom Mathies (I), 3121 Nor-Del Hill Road, Verona

Dave Lonsdorf (I), 1717 Beach Road, Verona

Vienna

No information provided

Westport

Chairperson

(2-year term)

Ken Sipsma (I), 5379-507 Mariners Cover Drive, Madison

Supervisor

(Two 2-year terms)

Mary Manering (I), 4965 Gilkeson Road, Waunakee

John Cuccia (I), 5552 Huntingwood Way, Waunakee

York

Chair and Supervisor (2)

Candidates will be nominated at a caucus at 7 p.m. on Jan. 10 at the Town Hall, N8105 Postville Road, Blanchardville.

COURT RACES

State Court of Appeals

4th District

(6-year term)

Chris Taylor, Madison.

State Supreme Court

(10-year term)

Jennifer R. Dorow, Hartland

Daniel Kelly, Middleton

Everett D. Mitchell, Sun Prairie

Janet Protasiewicz, Milwaukee

STATE RACES

8th Senate District special election

Dan Knodl, Germantown

Jodi L. Habush Sinykin, Milwaukee

Janel Brandtjen, Menomonee Falls

Van Mobley, Thiensville