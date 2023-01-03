See who's going to be on the ballot in April

The following candidates have filed to be on the ballot in the April 4 election. The filing deadline was 5 p.m. Tuesday. If necessary, a primary will be held Feb. 21. (I) denotes incumbent.
SCHOOL RACES
Barneveld
(Two 3-year terms)
Nick Meyer (I), 2480 Mill Dam Road, Barneveld
Belleville
(Three 3-year terms)
Maxine Ward, 233 N. Park St., Belleville
Katie Woehrle, W2612 Story Creek Circle, Belleville
Ryan Kubly (I), 105 Frederick St., Belleville
Trina Pauli, 690 Prisk St., Belleville
Jill Remy (I), N8462 Tunnel Road, New Glarus
Cambridge
(Three 3-year terms)
Grace Leonard (I), W9242 Highway C, Cambridge
Jennifer Brown, 312 South St., Cambridge
Tracy Smithback-Travis (I), 1466 Kraby Drive, Deerfield
Ann Nottestad, P.O. Box 244, Cambridge
Scott Teuscher, N3964 Meadow Drive, Cambridge
Jesus Rivera, W95244 Grace Circle, Cambridge
Columbus
No information provided
Deerfield
(Two 3-year terms)
Autumn Knudtson (I), 861 Zander Lane, Deerfield
Shelley Mack (I), 3507 Sky Terrace, Deerfield
DeForest
(Three 3-year terms)
Gail Lovick (I), 7590 Kindschi Road, DeForest
Megan Taylor (I), 3946 Finch Trail, DeForest
Linda Leonhart (I), 3775 Sunhill Drive, Madison
Edgerton
(Three 3-year terms)
Brandon Ferrell (I), 132 Highway N, Edgerton
Jeremiah Johnson (I), 237 Highway N, Edgerton
Leia Maves (I), 505 Washington St., Edgerton
Evansville
(Three 3-year terms)
Mason Braunschweig, 6217 N. Cassidy Road, Evansville
Ann Elliott (I), 414 Fowler Circle, Evansville
Melissa Hammann (I), 250 Eager Court, Evansville
Mitch Larson, 15831 W. Union Road, Evansville
Elliot Samuel-Lamm, 9028 W. Highway 14, Evansville
Sandra Spanton-Nelson, 7605 N. Orchard View Drive, Evansville
Lodi
(Two 3-year terms)
Barb Beyer (I), 219 Lodi St., Lodi
H. Adam Steinberg (I), 7904 Bowman Road, Lodi
Susan Goethel, 227 Palmer Parkway, Lodi
Julie McKiernan, 253 North St., Dane
Sarah Raemisch, N2667 Columbia Road, Lodi
Madison
(Two 3-year terms)
Seat 6
Blair Feltham, 2245 Myrtle St., Madison
Badri Lankella, 3017 Winter Park Place, Madison
Seat 7
Nicki Vander Meulen (I), 309 W. Washington Ave., Unit 305, Madison
Marshall
(Two 3-year terms)
No information provided
McFarland
(One 3-year term)
Craig A. Howery (I), 4604 Siggelkow Road, McFarland
Middleton-Cross Plains
(Three 3-year terms, one 2-year term and one 1-year term)
Catherine Kells (I), 4517 Highway P, Cross Plains
Bob Green (I), 3094 Creekside Way, Cross Plains
Tabitha Hansen (I), 644 Big Stone Trail, Middleton
Marni Ginsberge, 7101 Franklin Avenue, Middleton
Milton
(Two 3-year terms)
No information provided
Monona Grove
No information provided
Mount Horeb
(Two 3-year term)
Jessica Arrigoni (I), 313 S Fourth St., Mount Horeb
Joel Craven, 10825 Kingsland Road., Blue Mounds
New Glarus
(Three 3-year terms)
Casey McCoy, 618 Eighth Ave., New Glarus
Jennifer Julseth, N9253 Crawford Lane, New Glarus
Cassandra Ballweg, 713 Fifth St., New Glarus
Heather Thornton, N8273 County Road J, New Glarus
Oregon
(Three 3-year terms)
Area I (Village of Oregon)
Ahna Bizjak (I), 390 Kassander Way, Oregon
Area II (City of Fitchburg, towns of Blooming Grove and Dunn)
Heather Garrison (I), 5708 Niagara Court, Fitchburg
Area III (Towns of Rutland, Montrose, Oregon, Brooklyn and Union, and village of Brooklyn)
Caleb Bush, 205 4th St. Brooklyn
Pecatonica
(Three 3-year terms)
Cory DeSmet (I), E 9233 Emberson Lane, Blanchardville
Nick Huffman (I), 1877 County Road K, Hollandale
Grace Knutson (I), N 7976 Loyalty road., Blanchardville
Marc Hazlitt, 111 Walnut Hill Road, Mineral Point
Poynette
(Two 3-year terms)
Sebastian Mion, 935 Columbia Drive, Poynette
Sally Stewart (I), 129 Del Monte Road, Arlington
Randy Tomlinson (I), N5031 Hemlock St., Poynette
River Valley
(3-year term)
Area 1
Kathy Jennings (I), 302 Christina Street, Arena
Area 2
Sara Castensen (I), 805 S. Pine Street, Lone Rock
Area 4
Pamela Gauger, 7742 Helena Road, Arena
Sauk Prairie
No information provided
Stoughton
(Three 3-year terms)
Holly Tellander (I), 208 Isham St. Stoughton
Sun Prairie
(Two 3-year terms)
Carol Albright (I), 865 Jericho Lane, Sun Prairie
Tom Weber (I), 2243 Innsbrooke Drive, Sun Prairie
Lisa R. Goldsberry, 708 Frances Court. #4, Sun Prairie
Katey Komoku, 1312 Armagh Lane, Sun Prairie
Verona
No information provided
Waunakee
No information provided
Wisconsin Heights
(Two 3-year terms)
James Kartman (I), 322 Wall St., Mazomanie
Mary Beth Schall (I), 5919 Mathewson Road, Mazomanie
Dylan Helmenstine, 4881 Page Lane, Black Earth
CITY RACES
Edgerton
City Council
(Three 2-year terms)
Paul Davis (I), 341 York Road
Candy Davis (I), 434 Fairfield Circle
Matt McIntyre 1300 Winston Drive
Shawn Prebil, 911 Blaine St.
Fitchburg
Mayor
(3-year term)
Aaron Richardson (I), 2676 McGaw Road
Julia Arata-Fratta, 2911 Melissa Circle
Randy Udell, 2905 Walnut Wood Court
City Council
(Four 2-year terms)
District 1, Seat 1
Dave Herbst (I), 2619 King James Way
District 2, Seat 3
Julia Arata-Frata (I), 2911 Melissa Circle
Bill Jetzer, 2822 Richardson St.
District 3, Seat 5
Jay Allen (I), 5122 Lacy Road #101
District 4, Seat 7
Jim Wheeler Jr. (I), 5610 Montadale Street
Municipal Judge
(4-year term)
Hamdy A. Ezalarab (I), 5785 Clermont St.
Madison
Mayor
(4-year term)
Scott Kerr
Gloria Reyes
Satya Rhodes-Conway (I)
City Council
(2-year terms)
District 1
John W. Duncan, 852 Sugar Maple Lane
District 2
Colin Barushok, 111 W. Wilson St. #702
Juliana R. Bennett, 515 N. Lake St.
Even McSorley, 519 N. Pinckney St. E
District 3
Derek Field, 5117 Violet Lane
Matt Van Eperen, 6011 Stoney Oak Lane
Stephanie Salas, 9 Portia Court
District 4
Samantha Givich, 409 W. Gorham St. #1101
Maxwell C. Laubenstein, 330 N. Carroll St. #12
Michael Verveer (I), 614 W. Doty St. #407
District 5
Regina Vidaver (I)
District 6
Davy Mayer, 314 Amoth Court #2F
Marsha Rummel, 1029 Spaight St. #6C
District 7
Nasra Wehelie (I)
District 8
Charlie Fahey, 777 University Ave. #512
MGR Govindarajan, 1216 Spring St. #704
District 9
Nino Amato, 64 Oak Creek Trail
Nikki Conklin (I), 7046 Tree Lane
Paul Skidmore, 13 Red Maple Trail
District 10
Sheri Carter, 3009 Ashford Lane
Diego Colorado, 4402 Boulder Terrace
Yannette Figueroa Cole (I) 4327 Milford Road
District 11
Bill Tishler (I)
District 12
Blake Alvarenga, 222 N. Fifth St. #1
Amani Latmier Burris
Julia Matthews, 2417 E. Mifflin St., #1
Victor Toniolo, 2318 Hoard St. #1
Josh O. Walling, 2313 Calypso Road
District 13
Tag Evers (I)
District 14
Isador Knox, Jr., 1735 Baird St.
Noah Lieberman, 3009 Foxwood Trail
Katherine S. Pedracine, 1000 Ridgewood Way
District 15
Brad Hinkfuss,, 217 Corry Court
Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford, 3401 Hargrove St. #201
District 16
Jael Currie (I), 2017 Ellen Ave.
Kim Richman, 1313 Droster Road
District 17
Sabrina Madison (I)
District 18
Michelle Ellinger Linley, 4209 Hanover St.
Charles Myadze (I), 1509 Drewry Lane
District 19
John Guequierre, 887 N. High Point Road
Kristen Slack,, 5601 Lake Mendota Drive
District 20
Barbara Harrington-McKinney, 1209 Dayflower Drive
Sammy Khiliji, 7226 E. Valley Ridge Drive
Matt Phair (I), 925 Arden Lane
Aslam Rakhangi, 1230 Jasmine Drive
Middleton
Mayor
(3-year term)
Gurdip S. Brar (I)
Trustee
(Four 2-year terms)
District 1
Kathy Olson (I)
District 3
Katy Nelson (I)
District 5
Luke Fuzard (I)
District 7
Dale Ramsey II (I)
Monona
No information provided.
Stoughton
City Council
(Four 3-year terms)
Joyce Tikalsky
Lisa Reeves
Greg Jenson
Fred Hundt
Sun Prairie
Mayor
Paul T. Esser (I) 201 E. Lane St.
(2-year term)
City Council
(Three 2-year terms)
District 1
Theresa McLlroy (I), 178 North St.
District 2
Bob Jokisch (I), 301 Crossing Ridge Court
District 3
Mike Jacobs (I), 1311 Heritage Lane
Municipal Judge
(4-year term)
Thomas Hebl (I), 306 Windsor St.
Brent Eisberner, 1353 Circle Drive
Verona
City Council
(Four 2-year terms)
District 1
Christine Posey (I), 216 Thompson St.
District 2
Mara Helmke (I), 450 Daisy Court
District 3
Phl Hoechst (I), 1303 Ashburn Way
District 4
Beth Tucker Long, 807 Arbor Vitae Place
VILLAGE RACES
Belleville
President
(2-year-term)
Jeff Larson, 207 Brooke Drive
Trustee
(Three 2-year-terms)
Deadline has been extended to 5 p.m. Friday
Kurt Cambell, 211 Olson Ave.
Gary Ziegler (I), 695 Village Drive
Debra Kazmar (I), 220 E. Pearl St.
Black Earth
President
(2-year term)
Trustee
(Three 2-year terms)
No information provided
Blue Mounds
President
(2-year term)
Trustee (2)
(2-year term)
Municipal Judge
(4-year term)
Candidates will be nominated at 5:15 p.m. Jan 11 at the Blue Mounds Village Hall, 11011 Brigham Ave., Blue Mounds.
Brooklyn
President
(2-year term)
Mark Bruner (I), 313 North Kerch St.
Trustee
(Three 2-year terms)
Mike Brusberg (I), 128 Cedar St.
David Berland, 412 Juniper St.
Chris Groenier, 251 Marcie Drive
Cambridge
President
(2-year-term)
Mark McNally, 110 Waverly Drive
Trustee
(Three 2-year terms)
Chuck Franklin (I), 610 Drumlin Court
Tim Phelps (I), 716 Kenseth Way
Cottage Grove
President
(2-year-term)
John Williams, 504 Weald Bridge Road
Trustee
(Three 2-year terms)
Heidi Murphy, 3002 Pheasant Run
Sarah Valencia (I), 213 Wearld Bridge Road
David Peterson, 1012 Damascus Trail
Cross Plains
President
(One 2-year-term)
Jay Lengfeld (I), 3092 Creekside Way
Trustee
(Three 2-year-terms)
Sarah Borchardt, 2612 Twin Pine St.
Judy Ketelboeter(I), 2611 Church St.
Doug Brunner (I), 6004 Laufenburg Blvd.
Dane
Trustee
(Two 2-year terms)
No information provided
Deerfield
President
(2-year term)
Greg Frutiger (I), 14 Greenwood St.
Trustee
(Three 2-year terms)
Deadline has been extended to 5 p.m. Friday.
Scott Tebon (I), 326 S. Atwood Lane
Tessa Dunnington (I), 115 Bue St.
Garry Wieczorek, 301 Skyland Way
DeForest
President
(2-year term)
Jane Cahill Wolfgram (I) 124 Meadow Lane
Bill Landgraf (I), No address available
Trustee
(Three 2-year terms)
Rebecca Witherspoon (I), 639 Constitution Lane
Jim Simpson (I), 205 Acker Parkway
Maple Bluff
President
(2-year term)
Trustee (2)
(2-year terms)
Candidates will be nominated at a caucus at 7 p.m. Jan. 10, at the Maple Bluff Village Center, 18 Oxford Place, Madison.
Marshall
Trustee
(Two 2-year terms)
Jason Pitzer (I), 712 Sunnyview Lane
Tara Gibbons (I) 420 W. Main St.
Municipal Judge
(4-year term)
Scott Bauman, 917 Water’s Edge Court
Mazomanie
No information provided.
McFarland
President
(2-year term)
Carolyn Clow (I), 6603 Schneider Place
Trustees
(Three 2-year terms)
Lowell Prill (I), 5535 Prairie Place Drive
Stephanie Brassington (I), 5412 Broadhead St.
Luke Fessler, 6409 Fox Run
Hilary Brandt (I), 6057 Prairie Wood
Mount Horeb
President
(3-year term)
Ryan Czyzewski, 108 Terrace Court
Trustee
(Two 3-year terms)
Brett Halverson (I), 202 Lake St.
Ben Jones, 721 Maple Drive
Oregon
President
(2-year term)
Phil Van Kampen, 814 Charles Court
Trustee
(Three 2-year terms)
Mike Wunch (I), 299 N. Main St.
Carlene Bechen (I), 683 Ridge View Lane
Derek Below (I), 127 Johnson St.
Brian Burkeland, 216 Robinson Road
Melissa Kingsley, 627 N. Perry Parkway
Jason Mahnke 405 N. Main St.
Aaron Zitzelberger, 709 Foxfield Road
Rockdale
President
(2-year term)
Trustee (2)
(2-year term)
Candidates will be nominated at a caucus on a date between Jan. 2 and Jan 21. Notice of the scheduled caucus date and location will be given at least five days prior to the event.
Shorewood Hills
President
(2-year term)
Trustee
(Three 2-year terms)
Candidates will be nominated at a caucus on a date between Jan. 2 and Jan. 21. Notice of the scheduled causes date and location will be provided at least five days prior to the event.
Waunakee
President
Kristin Runge
Nila Frye
Trustee
Dustin Mueller
Tim Luttrell
Tricia Braun
Brian Wallace
Robert W. McPherson
Samuel Kaufmann
Windsor
President
(2-year term)
Robert E. Wipperfurth (I), 7580 Martha Lane
Trustee
(Two 2-year terms)
Bruce Stravinski (I), 6667 Highland Drive
Kristine Schmidt (I), 4117 Eton Circle
Alan J. Harvey, 3900 Vinburn Road
TOWN RACES
Albion
No information provided
Berry
Chair
(2-year term)
Duane Haag, 8691 Highway 19, Mazomanie
Supervisor
(Two 2-year terms)
Seat 1
David Evert (I), 9242 Gorst Road, Mazomanie
Seat 2
Michael Statz (I), 8022 Martinsville Road, Cross Plains
Black Earth
Chair, Supervisor (2) and Treasurer
(2-year terms)
Candidates will be nominated at a caucus at 6 p.m. Jan. 3 at the Breunig Accounting Building, 1116 Mills St., Black Earth.
Blooming Grove
Chair
(2-year term)
Ron Bristol (I), 3603 Bittner Lane, McFarland
Supervisor
(Two 2-year terms)
Amy Schroeder (I), 4244 Sprecher Road, Madison
Dave Young (I), 3395 Kuehling Drive, McFarland
Blue Mounds
Chair, Supervisor (2) and Constable
(2-year terms)
Candidates will be nominated at a caucus at 7 p.m. Jan. 9 at the Town Hall, 10566 Blue Vista Road, Blue Mounds.
Bristol
No information provided
Burke
Chair
(2-year term)
Kevin Viney (I)
Supervisor
(Two 2-year terms)
Seat 2
Jeff Stieren (I)
Seat 3
Steven Berg (I)
Christiana
Chair
(2-year term)
Mark Cook (I), 2142 Utica Road, Cambridge
Supervisor
(Two 2-year terms)
Seat 1
Jim Lowrey (I), 2316 Berge Hinny Road, Cambridge
Seat 2
Jeffrey Notstad (I), 942 East Church Road, Cambridge
Cottage Grove
Chair
(2-year term)
Kris Hampton (I), 3310 Highway N, Cottage Grove
Supervisor
(Two 2-year terms)
Seat 1
Mike Fonger (I), 2953 Highway BB, Cottage Grove
Seat 2
Steven Anders (I), 4274 Vilas Road, Cottage Grove
Cross Plains
Chair
(2-year term)
Greg Hyer (I), 4296 Highway P, Cross Plains
Supervisor
Seat 1
Patty Mullins (I), 8110 Stagecoach Road, Cross Plains
Seat 2
Jeffery Baylis (I), 8735 Hidden Valley Road, Cross Plains
Treasurer
(2-year term)
Bonnie Krattiger (I), 8676 W. Mineral Point Road, Cross Plains
Clerk
(2-year term)
Nancy Meinholz (I), 4429 Garfoot Road, Cross Plains
Dane
Chair and Supervisor (2)
(2-year terms)
Candidates will be nominated at a caucus at 10 a.m. Jan. 7 at the Town Hall, 213 W. Main St., Dane.
Deerfield
No information provided
Dunkirk
Chair
(2-year term)
Norman Monsen (I)
Supervisor
(Two 2-year terms)
Theodore Olson (I)
Daniel Jenks (I)
Treasurer
(2-year term)
Bonnie Smithback (I)
Constable
(2-year term)
Gregory Holte (I)
Dunn
Chair
(2-year term)
Steve Greb (I), 1714 Labrador Road, Oregon
Supervisor
(Two 2-year terms)
Seat 1
Jeffery Hodgson (I), 2985 Waubesa Ave., Madison
Seat 2
Rosalind Gausman (I), 2314 Keenan Road, McFarland
Mazomanie
Chair, Supervisor (2), Treasurer and Clerk
(2-year terms)
Candidates will be nominated at a caucus at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Town Hall, 711 W. Hudson St., Mazomanie
Medina
Chair
(2-year term)
Todd Weinberger (I), 5913 Lochinvars Trail, Marshall
Supervisor
(Two 2-year terms)
John Hellenbrand (I), 307 Maple Heights Road, Marshall
John Ward (I), 5052 Highway 73, Marshall
Middleton
Chair
(2-year term)
Cynthia Richson (I), 8685 Airport Road, Middleton
Supervisor
(Two 2-year terms)
Seat 1
Richard Oberle, 7428 Blazingstars Drive, Middleton
Seat 2
David Bryce, 7329 Summit Ridge Road, Middleton
Montrose
Chair, Supervisor (2) and Constable
Candidates will be nominated at a caucus at 1 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Town Hall, 3141 Diane Ave., Belleville.
Oregon
Chair
(2-year term)
Carl Walser, 6220 Onwenstia Trail, Oregon
Jason Marshall, 296 Union Road, Brooklyn
Supervisor
(Two 2-year terms)
Kate Gladding (I), 6225 Onwentsia Trail, Oregon
Steve Root, 993 Tipperary Road, Oregon
Steve Jernegan, 5464 Alarn Drive, Oregon
Brian Richards 5441 Highway A, Brooklyn
Perry
Chair, Supervisor (2), Treasurer and Clerk
(2-year terms)
Candidates will be nominated at a caucus at 7 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Town Hall, 10084 County Road Town of Perry.
Pleasant Springs
Chair, Supervisor (2)
(2-year terms)
Candidates will be nominated at a caucus at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 17 at the Town Hall, 2354 Highway N, Stoughton.
Primrose
Chair, Supervisor (2) and Treasurer
Candidates will be nominated at a caucus at 1 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Town Hall, 8468 Highway A, Verona.
Roxbury
Chair, Supervisor (2)
(2-year terms)
Candidates will be nominated at a caucus at 7 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Town Hall, 7167 Kippley Road
Rutland
Chair
(2-year term)
Kent Knutson 4061 Old Stone Rd., Oregon
Supervisor
(Two 2-year terms)
Clerk
(2-year term)
Treasurer
(2-year term)
Constables
(Two 2-year terms)
Springdale
Chair
(2-year term)
John Rosenbaum (I), 8449 Klevenville-Riley Road, Mount Horeb
Supervisor
(2-year terms)
Seat 1
Wayne Hefty (I), 2145 Highway J, Verona
Seat 2
Richard Schwenn (I), 8155 Highway PD, Verona
Springfield
Chair
(2-year term)
Jim Pulvermacher (I), 6174 Highway P, Dane
Supervisor
(two 2-year terms)
Seat 1
Dave Laufenberg (I), 6988 Meffert Road, Waunakee
Seat 2
Matthew Wright (I), 6750 Woodland Drive, Waunakee
Sun Prairie
Chair
(2-year term)
Lyle Updike (I), 5707 Twin Lane Road, Marshall
Supervisor
Doug Yelk (I), 1907 Highway T, Marshall
Joe Seltzner (I), 2962 Bailey Road, Sun Prairie
Treasurer
(2-year term)
Kay Weisensel (I), 5556 Twin Lane Road, Marshall
Vermont
Chair
Karen Carlock (I), 4374 Highway 78, Black Earth
Supervisor
(Two 2-year terms)
Seat 1
Kirk Lynch (I), 4034 Highway JJ, Black Earth
Seat 3
Alex McKenzie (I), 9842 Lattimer Lane, Mount Horeb
Verona
Chair
(2-year term)
Mark Geller (I), 2681 Country View Road, Verona
Supervisor
(Two 2-year terms)
Tom Mathies (I), 3121 Nor-Del Hill Road, Verona
Dave Lonsdorf (I), 1717 Beach Road, Verona
Vienna
No information provided
Westport
Chairperson
(2-year term)
Ken Sipsma (I), 5379-507 Mariners Cover Drive, Madison
Supervisor
(Two 2-year terms)
Mary Manering (I), 4965 Gilkeson Road, Waunakee
John Cuccia (I), 5552 Huntingwood Way, Waunakee
York
Chair and Supervisor (2)
Candidates will be nominated at a caucus at 7 p.m. on Jan. 10 at the Town Hall, N8105 Postville Road, Blanchardville.
COURT RACES
State Court of Appeals
4th District
(6-year term)
Chris Taylor, Madison.
State Supreme Court
(10-year term)
Jennifer R. Dorow, Hartland
Daniel Kelly, Middleton
Everett D. Mitchell, Sun Prairie
Janet Protasiewicz, Milwaukee
STATE RACES
8th Senate District special election
Dan Knodl, Germantown
Jodi L. Habush Sinykin, Milwaukee
Janel Brandtjen, Menomonee Falls
Van Mobley, Thiensville
