See who's going to be on the ballot in April
AREA ELECTION FILINGS

The following candidates have filed to be on the ballot in the April 5 election. The filing deadline was 5 p.m. Tuesday. If necessary, a primary will be held Feb. 15. (I) denotes incumbent.

SCHOOL RACES

Barneveld

(Three 3-year terms)

Town of Brigham

Kevin Clougherty, 5212 Middle Earth Road, Barneveld

Jennifer Knight, 2544 Highway H, Barneveld

At-large

Amy Hugill (I), 120 Victoria Lane, Barneveld

Village of Barneveld

Tadd Owens (I), 206 Victoria Court, Barneveld

Belleville

(Two 3-year terms)

April Kidman, 440 S. Park St., Belleville

Kristin Napora, N8819 Highway X, Belleville

Marian Viney (I), W3937 Kammes Drive, Belleville

Anthony Schmit, 7131 North Shore Drive, Belleville

Cambridge

(Two 3-year terms)

Courtney Reed Jenkins (I), N4390 Park Road, Cambridge

Tara J. Vasby, 3000 Clearview, Cambridge

Adam Heb, W9525 Rucks Road, Cambridge

Angela Wurtz, W9221 Forested Road, Cambridge

Columbus

(Two 3-year terms)

Michelle Stark, 661 Meadow Lane, Columbus

Adam Pulver, 348 Chapin St. Unit 1, Columbus

Martha Rule, 770 Charles St., Columbus

Mike O’Brien (I), 241 Chapin St., Columbus

Chris Roelke, 546 Manning St., Columbus

Corey Ohlson-Rappe, 340 W. School St., Columbus

Joseph Hammer, 162 E. School St., Columbus

Deerfield

(Two 3-year terms)

Melissa Frame (I), 4022 Bannon Road, Marshall

Lisa Sigurslid (I), 307 S. Atwood Lane, Deerfield

Scott Michel, 4350 Oak Park Road, Deerfield

Jim Seibert, 18 Oak Ridge Terrace, Deerfield

DeForest

Village of Windsor

(One 3-year term and one 1-year term)

Keri Brunelle (I), 6692 Prairie Creek Road, Windsor

Stephanie Sarr (I), 4464 Brookview Drive, Windsor

Megan Taylor (no address provided)

Village of DeForest

(Two 3-year terms and one 2-year term)

Janis Berg (I), 728 South St., DeForest

Brian Coker (I), 707 Sunnybrook Drive, DeForest

Gussie Lewis (I), 413 Trailside Drive, DeForest

Ryan Weis (no address provided)

Edgerton

(Three 3-year terms)

Kathy Klein (I), 32 Lilac Court, Edgerton

Jim Raymond (I), 9901 N. Wallin Road, Edgerton

Matt Towns (I), 510 St. Joseph’s Circle, Edgerton

Evansville

(Two 3-year terms)

Ian Sherren (no address provided)

Dana Basch (no address provided)

John Rasmussen (no address provided)

Ben Corridon (no address provided)

Lodi

(Two 3-year terms)

William M. Wipperfurth (I) (no address provided)

Julie McKiernan (I) (no address provided)

Heather Baron (no address provided)

Scott Bilse (no address provided)

Nathan Dennis (no address provided)

Madison

(Three 3-year terms)

Seat 3

Laura Simkin, 206 N. Thornton Ave., Madison

Shepherd Joyner, 602 E. Johnson St., Madison

Seat 4

Ali Muldrow (I), 2706 Milwaukee St., Madison

Seat 5

Nichelle Nichols, 5320 Park Meadow Drive, Madison

Marshall

No information available

McFarland

(Two 3-year terms)

Meghan Fessler, 6409 Fox Run, McFarland

Tom Mooney, 6205 Pheasant Run, McFarland

Samantha Zeilenga, 3615 Rankin Road, McFarland

Middleton-Cross Plains

(Three 3-year terms)

Area I

Sheila Dahmen Hibner (I), 4227 Redtail Pass, Middleton

Gene Ananiev, 4110 Teal Court, Middleton

Area III

Minza Karim (I), 9419 Stoneywood Blvd., Middleton

Tabitha Hansen, 644 Big Stone Trail, Middleton

Area IV

Robert Hesselbein (I), 1420 N. High Point Road, Middleton

Eric Simon, 1314 N. High Point Road, Middleton

Milton

(Two 3-year terms)

John Dummer, 266 E. Mary St., Milton

Tracy Hannah, 3405 Candlewood Drive, Janesville

Rick Mullen (I), 5054 Walnut Grove Road, Milton

Mike Verran, 333 Chicago St., Milton

Monona Grove

(Two 3-year terms)

Susan Manning (I), 1108 Nishishin Trail NE, Monona

Peter Sobol (I), 6005 Midwood Ave., Monona

Mount Horeb

(Three 3-year terms)

Filing deadline extended to Jan. 7

Leah Lipska (I), 506 Ethelwynn Circle, Mount Horeb

Joel Craven, 10825 Kingsland Road, Blue Mounds

Carleen Fisher, 316 Tvedt Drive, Mount Horeb

New Glarus

(Two 3-year terms)

Bill Oemichen (I), W6159 Legler Valley Road, New Glarus

Ron Roesslein, N7662 Highway N, New Glarus

Jenny Julseth, N9253 Crawford Lane, New Glarus

Heather Thornton, N8273 Highway J, New Glarus

Alex Bean, 307 2nd St., New Glarus

Oregon

(Two 3-year seats, one 1-year seat)

Krista Flanagan (I), 401 Medinah St., Oregon

Ahna Bizjak (I), 390 Kassander Way, Oregon

Leslie Wright, 2405 W. Hill Drive, Fitchburg

Pecatonica

(Two 3-year terms)

John Underly, PO Box 23, Hollandale

Kevin Jayne, W8820 Highway 39, Blanchardville

Roy Ruegsegger, 405 Curve St., Blanchardville

Poynette

(Two 3-year terms)

Jamie Pauli (I), N1545 Highway 22, Arlington

Amber Frieden, W7227 Drake Road, Poynette

Noah Jensen, 508 Main St., Arlington

Vern Karman, W8004 Drake Road, Poynette

River Valley

(Four 3-year terms)

Sara Carstensen (I), 805 S. Pine St., Lone Rock

Jess Hisel, 236 N. Wood St., Spring Green

Sara Young (I), 235 N. Albany St., Spring Green

Jeffrey J. Maier (I), 3731 Dolan Road, Spring Green

John D. Bettinger (I), 1550 Wildwood Drive, Plain

Sauk Prairie

(Two 3-year terms)

Tyler Erickson (I), 120 Ash St., Apt., Sauk City

Richard Talmage (I), S9913 Exchange Road, Prairie du Sac

Stoughton

(Three 3-year terms)

Joe Freye (I), 1511 Willow Drive, Stoughton

Jill Patterson (I), 400 S. Page St., Stoughton

Lisa Pugh, 1303 Sundt Lane, Stoughton

Sun Prairie

(Three 3-year terms)

Stephen Elmer, 1378 Overlook Pass, Sun Prairie

Lisa R. Goldsberry, 708 Frances Court #4, Sun Prairie

Diana McFarland, 2360 Colorado Ave., Sun Prairie

Steve Schroeder (I), 1300 Fitness Run, Sun Prairie

Latoya M. Holiday, 142 Caraway Place, Sun Prairie

Verona

(Two 3-year terms)

Joe Hanes (I), 535 Aspen Court, Verona

Jo Ellen Kilkenny, 2550 White Crossing Road, Verona

Nicole Vafadari (I), 2840 Osmundsen Road, Fitchburg

Waterloo

(Two 3-year terms)

Debra Stein, W7833 Island Church Road, Waterloo

Susan Quamme, N7815 Newville Road, Waterloo

Waunakee

No information available

Wisconsin Heights

(Two 3-year terms)

Barb Statz (I), 1222 Ripp Drive, Black Earth

Mike Wagner (I), 4932 Highway F, Black Earth

CITY RACES

Edgerton

No information provided

Fitchburg

City Council

(Four 2-year terms)

District 1

Joe Maldonado (I), 4610 New Freedom Lane

Mark Fairchild, 2532 Valley Forge Drive

District 2

Gabriella Gerhardt (I), 64 Wood Brook Way

District 3

Shannon Strassman (I), 86 Pond View Way

District 4

Randy Udell (I), 2905 Walnut Wood Court

Madison

No municipal elections scheduled

Middleton

City Council

(Four 2-year terms)

District 2

Kendra J. Wochos, 1521 Windfield Way

District 4

Emily Kuhn (I), 2425 Middleton Beach Road

Tom Yost, 2823-3 Century Harbor Road

District 6

Susan West (I), 3542 John Muir Drive

Lisa Janiaro, 6701 Whittlesey Road

District 8

Monona

City Council

(Three 2-year terms)

Teresa Radermacher, 5201 McKenna Road

Brian Holmquist, 508 Panther Trail

Patrick DePula, 6101 Ridgewood Avenue

Stoughton

Final candidate list not available

Sun Prairie

City Council

(Four 2-year terms)

District 1

Steve Stocker (I), 760 Pilgrim Trail

District 2

Brent Eisberner, 1353 Circle Drive

Angie Yang, 1223 Stonewood Crossing

District 3

Maureen Crombie (I), 1309 Brown Bear Way

District 4

Russ Wied, 3271 W. Main St #206

David Virgell, 366 N. Westmount Drive

Verona

Mayor

(2-year term)

Luke Diaz (I), 410 Melody Lane

City council

(Four 2-year terms, one 1-year term)

District 1

Chad Kemp (I), 374 Mesa Road

District 2

(1-year term)

Mara Helmke (I), 460 Daisy Court

District 2

Rye Kimmett (I), 692 Aspen Ave.

District 3

Kate Cronin (I), 204 N. Shuman St.

District 4

Evan Touchett (I), 612 E Hillcrest Drive

VILLAGE RACES

Belleville

Trustee

(Three 2-year terms)

Melissa Francois (I), 216 Third Ave.

Terry Kringle (I), 322 North Shore

Michael Zirbes, 1105 Barbara Circle

Cherri O'Connor, 553 W Church St.

Maxine Ward, 233 N. Park St.

Black Earth

Trustee

(Three 2-year terms)

James Coyle (I), 1504 Horseshoe Circle

Terry Moyer (I), 1421 Mills St.

Blue Mounds

Trustee

(Two 2-year terms)

Candidates will be nominated at a caucus at 6:15 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Blue Mounds Village Hall, 11011 Brigham Ave., Blue Mounds

Brooklyn

Trustee

(Three 2-year terms)

Filing deadline has been extended by three days

Dan Olson (I), 202½ S. Rutland Ave.

Cambridge

Trustee

(Three 2-year terms)

Eric Wittwer (I), 102 West North St.

Kris Breunig, 104 Westridge Circle

Paula Hollenbeck, 102 West Main St.

Timothy Phelps, 716 Kenseth Way

Rebeca Borchardt, 209 River St.

Cottage Grove

Trustee

(Three 2-year terms)

Melissa Ratcliff (I), 242 Forreston Drive

Christopher Stoa, 308 Stoneheath End

Brittany Ballweg, 700 Sandpiper Trail

Cross Plains

Trustee

(Three 2-year terms)

Michael Pomykalski (I), 3047 Melody Parkway

Cody Bratton, 2422 Hickory Hills St.

Cameron Bjorklund, 2613 Twin Pine St.

Dane

Trustee

(Two 3-year terms)

President

(2-year term)

Candidates will be nominated at a caucus at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Dane Village Hall, 102 West Main St.

Deerfield

Trustee

(Three 2-year terms)

David Wilkinson (I), 42 Oakridge Court

Arnold Evensen (I), 508 Simonson St.

Gary Wieczorek (I), 301 Skyland Way

Kerri Hewitt, 400 Kleine St.

Tracy Curtis, 500 Morningside Drive

DeForest

Trustee

(Three 2-year terms)

Colleen Little (I), 704 Cumberland Court

William Landgraf (I), 115 E. Elm St.

Thomas Sandow, 7633 Autumn Blaze Trail

Maple Bluff

Trustee

(Three 2-year terms)

Candidates will be nominated at a caucus at 7 p.m. Jan. 11 via a Zoom video conference. Information on how to attend the zoom meeting will be posted online at villageofmaplebluff.com

Marshall

Trustee

(Two 3-year terms)

Ryan Frey (I), 605 Hubbell St.

Alan Pennock (I), 910 Riverview Court

Mazomanie

No information available

Mcfarland

Trustee

(Three 2-year terms)

Edward Wreh (I), 6139 Meadowstreet Trail

TJ Jerke, 5224 Bremer Road

Mike Flaherty (I), 5604 Chestnut Lane

Clair Bud Utter, 5220 Rustling Oaks Lane

Mount Horeb

Trustee

(Two 3-year terms, one 2-year term)

Cathy Scott (I), 302 Perimeter Road

Ben Jones, 721 Maple Drive

Nate Gauger, 203 Perimeter Road

Tim White, 131 Jennifer Circle

Oregon

Trustee

(Three 2-year terms)

Amanda Peterson (I), 301 S Main St.

Phil Van Kampen, 814 Charles Court

Jenna Jacobson, 124 Ash St.

Rockdale

Trustee

(2-year terms)

Candidates will be nominated at a caucus at 6 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Robert Smithback Rockdale Community Center, 208 Benton Street, Cambridge.

Shorewood Hills

No information available

Waunakee

No information available

Windsor

Trustee

(Two 2-year terms)

Monica Smith (I), 6588 S Oak Lane

Ed Wall (I), 6672 Highland Drive

TOWN RACES

Albion

Supervisor

(Two 2-year terms)

Bruce Hudson (I), 21 Goede Road, Edgerton

Pat Tesar (I), 676 Craig Road, Edgerton

Donald Harried, 1552 Highway A, Edgerton

Berry

Supervisor

(Two 2-year terms)

Seat 3

Christine Molling (I), 9244 Gorst Road, Mazomanie

Derek Statz, 5844 Enchanted Valley Road, Cross Plains

Seat 4

Duane Haag (I), 8691 State Road 19, Mazomanie

Travis Austin, 6170 Old Settlers Road, Mazomanie

Black Earth

No local elections scheduled

Blooming Grove

Supervisor

(Two 2-year terms)

Dean Larson (I), 3502 Furey Ave. Madison

Jeffery Teuscher (I), 3472 Freedom Lane Madison

Blue Mounds

No information available

Bristol

No local elections scheduled

Burke

Supervisor

(Two 2-year terms)

Seat 4

Chris Truitt, incumbent, 6217 Harvest Lane, Deforest

Seat 5

Lisa Rubrich, 3480 Whytecliff Way, Sun Prairie

Skip Kraiss, 5263 Reiner Road, Madison

Christiana

No local elections scheduled

Cottage Grove

Supervisor

(Two 2-year terms)

Seat 3

Kristi Williams (I) (no address provided)

Seat 4

Michael DuPlayee (I) (no address provided)

Cross Plains

Supervisor

(Two 2-year terms)

Seat 3

Greg Haack (I), 9042 W. Mineral Point Road, Mt Horeb

Seat 4

Paul Correll (I), 4320 Highway P, Cross Plains

Dane

No local elections scheduled

Deerfield

Supervisor

(Two 2-year terms)

Randall Behlke (I) (no address provided)

Nicholas Brattlie (I) (no address provided)

Dunkirk

No local elections scheduled

Dunn

No local elections scheduled

Madison

No local elections scheduled

Mazomanie

Supervisor

(Two-year terms)

Candidates will be nominated at a caucus on Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Town Hall, 711 W Hudson St., Mazomanie

Medina

Supervisor

(Two-year terms)

Candidates will be nominated at a caucus on Jan. 12 at 5:30 p.m. at the Town Hall, 634 St. Highway 19, Marshall

Middleton

No information available

Montrose

No local elections scheduled

Oregon

Supervisor

(Two 2-year terms)

Arlan Kay, 5685 Lincoln Road, Oregon

Steve Root, 993 Tipperary Road, Oregon

Carl Walser, 6220 Onwentsia Trail, Oregon

Jason Marshall (I), 296 Union Road, Brooklyn

Perry

No local elections scheduled

Pleasant Springs

Supervisor

(Two 2-year terms)

Candidates will be nominated at a caucus at 6,30 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Town Hall, 2354 Highway N, Stoughton

Primrose

No local elections scheduled

Roxbury

No local elections scheduled

Rutland

Supervisor

(Three 2-year terms, one 1-year term)

Bob Postel (I), 3636 Casara Road Oregon

Springdale

No local elections scheduled

Springfield

Filing deadline extended to Jan. 7 at 5 p.m.

Supervisor

(Two 2-year terms)

Seat 3

Art Meinholz (I), 5191 Vosen Road, Middleton

Bryce Beatty Prichard, 7795 Highway 19, Dane

Seat 4

Sun Prairie

No local elections scheduled

Vermont

No information available

Verona

Supervisor

(Two 2-year terms)

Seat 3

Phyllis Widerhoeft, incumbent, 1737 Beach Road, Verona

Mike Duerst, 7309 Riverside Road, Verona

Seat 4

Deborah A. Paul, 6818 Cross Country Road, Verona

Vienna

No information available

Westport

Supervisor

(Two seats, two-year terms)

Seat 1

Joe Pichette, 6150 Briggs Road, Waunakee

Seat 3

Mark Trotter (I), 5590 Huntingwood Way, Waunakee

York

No local elections scheduled

COUNTY RACES

District 1

Elizabeth Doyle (I), 420 W. Dayton St. #761, Madison

District 2

Heidi Wegleitner (I), 1941 E. Dayton St., Madison

District 3

Analiese Eicher (I), 226 North St., Sun Prairie

District 4

Matt Veldran (I), 5738 Kroncke Drive, Madison

District 5

Jeff Hynes, 244 W. Gilman St. #104, Madison

District 6

Yogesh Chawla (I), 324 Russell St., Madison

District 7

Cecely Castillo (I), 4313 Yuma Drive, Madison

District 8

Jeffery M. Glazer 1005 Greenwich Drive, Madison

District 9

Alex Joers (I), 703 Cricket Lane, Unit 3, Middleton

District 10

Aaron Collins, 5430 Dahlen Drive, Madison

District 11

Richelle Andrae (I), 304 N. Segoe Road, Unit 2020, Madison

District 12

Larry Palm (I), 1033 Bultman Road, Madison

District 13

Olivia Xistris-Songpanya, 37 N. Brooks St., Madison

District 14

Anthony J. Gray (I), 7129 Countrywood Lane, Madison

Amanda Noles, 6334 Waterford Road

District 15

April Kigeya, 1014 N. Westfield Road, Madison

District 16

Rick Rose, 4012 Fellend Road, Madison

District 17

Jacob Wright, 5113 Sherven Drive, Madison

District 18

Michele Ritt (I), 145 Pine View Drive, Madison

District 19

No eligible candidates

District 20

Scott Michalak, 433 Waterloo Road, Marshall

District 21

Andrew Schauer (I), 1132 Fairhaven Road, Sun Prairie

District 22

Maureen McCarville (I), 513 Flambeau Parkway, DeForest

District 23

Chuck Erickson (I), 131 S. Brittingham Place, Madison

District 24

Sarah Smith (I), 5502 Monona Pass, Monona

District 25

Tim Kiefer (I), 205 Kearney Way, #102, Waunakee

District 26

Holly Hatcher (I), 3548 Valley Ridge, Middleton

District 27

Kierstin Huelsemann, 2426 Equity Lane, Fitchburg

District 28

Michele Doolan (I), 3028 Springfield Road, Cross Plains

District 29

Dave Ripp (I), 7220 Highway 19, Waunakee

District 30

Jerry O’Brien, 702 Schaefer Road, Belleville

Patrick Downing (I), 256 Tyvand Road, Blanchardville

District 31

Todd D. Kluever, 5606 Netherwood Road, Oregon

Jerry Bollig (I), 570 Scott St., Oregon

District 32

Mike Bare (I), 543 Harvest Lane, Verona

District 33

Dane Pellebon, 2764 Osmundsen Road, Fitchburg

District 34

Patrick Miles (I), 5410 North Pass, McFarland

District 35

Michael Engelberger, 1101 Giles St., Stoughton

District 36

Melissa Ratcliff (I), 242 Forreston Drive, Cottage Grove

Andrew McKinney, 4574 American Way, Cottage Grove

District 37

Kate McGinnity (I), 310 E. North St., Cambridge

Steven Schulz, 1027 W. Medina Road, Marshall

COURT RACES

Dane County Circuit Court

Branch 3

Diane Schlipper, 5 Hillside Terrace, Madison.

Branch 4

Everett Mitchell (I), 3660 Heatherstone Ridge, Sun Prairie

Branch 5

Nicholas J. McNamara (I), 5129 Juneau Road, Madison

Branch 14

John D. Hyland (I), 4506 Fox Bluff Road, Middleton

Branch 15

Stephen Ehlke (I), 812 McBride Road, Madison

State Court of Appeals

District 4

Brian Blanchard (I), 6722 Colony Drive, Madison

