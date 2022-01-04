See who's going to be on the ballot in April

The following candidates have filed to be on the ballot in the April 5 election. The filing deadline was 5 p.m. Tuesday. If necessary, a primary will be held Feb. 15. (I) denotes incumbent.
SCHOOL RACES
Barneveld
(Three 3-year terms)
Town of Brigham
Kevin Clougherty, 5212 Middle Earth Road, Barneveld
Jennifer Knight, 2544 Highway H, Barneveld
At-large
Amy Hugill (I), 120 Victoria Lane, Barneveld
Village of Barneveld
Tadd Owens (I), 206 Victoria Court, Barneveld
Belleville
(Two 3-year terms)
April Kidman, 440 S. Park St., Belleville
Kristin Napora, N8819 Highway X, Belleville
Marian Viney (I), W3937 Kammes Drive, Belleville
Anthony Schmit, 7131 North Shore Drive, Belleville
Cambridge
(Two 3-year terms)
Courtney Reed Jenkins (I), N4390 Park Road, Cambridge
Tara J. Vasby, 3000 Clearview, Cambridge
Adam Heb, W9525 Rucks Road, Cambridge
Angela Wurtz, W9221 Forested Road, Cambridge
Columbus
(Two 3-year terms)
Michelle Stark, 661 Meadow Lane, Columbus
Adam Pulver, 348 Chapin St. Unit 1, Columbus
Martha Rule, 770 Charles St., Columbus
Mike O’Brien (I), 241 Chapin St., Columbus
Chris Roelke, 546 Manning St., Columbus
Corey Ohlson-Rappe, 340 W. School St., Columbus
Joseph Hammer, 162 E. School St., Columbus
Deerfield
(Two 3-year terms)
Melissa Frame (I), 4022 Bannon Road, Marshall
Lisa Sigurslid (I), 307 S. Atwood Lane, Deerfield
Scott Michel, 4350 Oak Park Road, Deerfield
Jim Seibert, 18 Oak Ridge Terrace, Deerfield
DeForest
Village of Windsor
(One 3-year term and one 1-year term)
Keri Brunelle (I), 6692 Prairie Creek Road, Windsor
Stephanie Sarr (I), 4464 Brookview Drive, Windsor
Megan Taylor (no address provided)
Village of DeForest
(Two 3-year terms and one 2-year term)
Janis Berg (I), 728 South St., DeForest
Brian Coker (I), 707 Sunnybrook Drive, DeForest
Gussie Lewis (I), 413 Trailside Drive, DeForest
Ryan Weis (no address provided)
Edgerton
(Three 3-year terms)
Kathy Klein (I), 32 Lilac Court, Edgerton
Jim Raymond (I), 9901 N. Wallin Road, Edgerton
Matt Towns (I), 510 St. Joseph’s Circle, Edgerton
Evansville
(Two 3-year terms)
Ian Sherren (no address provided)
Dana Basch (no address provided)
John Rasmussen (no address provided)
Ben Corridon (no address provided)
Lodi
(Two 3-year terms)
William M. Wipperfurth (I) (no address provided)
Julie McKiernan (I) (no address provided)
Heather Baron (no address provided)
Scott Bilse (no address provided)
Nathan Dennis (no address provided)
Madison
(Three 3-year terms)
Seat 3
Laura Simkin, 206 N. Thornton Ave., Madison
Shepherd Joyner, 602 E. Johnson St., Madison
Seat 4
Ali Muldrow (I), 2706 Milwaukee St., Madison
Seat 5
Nichelle Nichols, 5320 Park Meadow Drive, Madison
Marshall
No information available
McFarland
(Two 3-year terms)
Meghan Fessler, 6409 Fox Run, McFarland
Tom Mooney, 6205 Pheasant Run, McFarland
Samantha Zeilenga, 3615 Rankin Road, McFarland
Middleton-Cross Plains
(Three 3-year terms)
Area I
Sheila Dahmen Hibner (I), 4227 Redtail Pass, Middleton
Gene Ananiev, 4110 Teal Court, Middleton
Area III
Minza Karim (I), 9419 Stoneywood Blvd., Middleton
Tabitha Hansen, 644 Big Stone Trail, Middleton
Area IV
Robert Hesselbein (I), 1420 N. High Point Road, Middleton
Eric Simon, 1314 N. High Point Road, Middleton
Milton
(Two 3-year terms)
John Dummer, 266 E. Mary St., Milton
Tracy Hannah, 3405 Candlewood Drive, Janesville
Rick Mullen (I), 5054 Walnut Grove Road, Milton
Mike Verran, 333 Chicago St., Milton
Monona Grove
(Two 3-year terms)
Susan Manning (I), 1108 Nishishin Trail NE, Monona
Peter Sobol (I), 6005 Midwood Ave., Monona
Mount Horeb
(Three 3-year terms)
Filing deadline extended to Jan. 7
Leah Lipska (I), 506 Ethelwynn Circle, Mount Horeb
Joel Craven, 10825 Kingsland Road, Blue Mounds
Carleen Fisher, 316 Tvedt Drive, Mount Horeb
New Glarus
(Two 3-year terms)
Bill Oemichen (I), W6159 Legler Valley Road, New Glarus
Ron Roesslein, N7662 Highway N, New Glarus
Jenny Julseth, N9253 Crawford Lane, New Glarus
Heather Thornton, N8273 Highway J, New Glarus
Alex Bean, 307 2nd St., New Glarus
Oregon
(Two 3-year seats, one 1-year seat)
Krista Flanagan (I), 401 Medinah St., Oregon
Ahna Bizjak (I), 390 Kassander Way, Oregon
Leslie Wright, 2405 W. Hill Drive, Fitchburg
Pecatonica
(Two 3-year terms)
John Underly, PO Box 23, Hollandale
Kevin Jayne, W8820 Highway 39, Blanchardville
Roy Ruegsegger, 405 Curve St., Blanchardville
Poynette
(Two 3-year terms)
Jamie Pauli (I), N1545 Highway 22, Arlington
Amber Frieden, W7227 Drake Road, Poynette
Noah Jensen, 508 Main St., Arlington
Vern Karman, W8004 Drake Road, Poynette
River Valley
(Four 3-year terms)
Sara Carstensen (I), 805 S. Pine St., Lone Rock
Jess Hisel, 236 N. Wood St., Spring Green
Sara Young (I), 235 N. Albany St., Spring Green
Jeffrey J. Maier (I), 3731 Dolan Road, Spring Green
John D. Bettinger (I), 1550 Wildwood Drive, Plain
Sauk Prairie
(Two 3-year terms)
Tyler Erickson (I), 120 Ash St., Apt., Sauk City
Richard Talmage (I), S9913 Exchange Road, Prairie du Sac
Stoughton
(Three 3-year terms)
Joe Freye (I), 1511 Willow Drive, Stoughton
Jill Patterson (I), 400 S. Page St., Stoughton
Lisa Pugh, 1303 Sundt Lane, Stoughton
Sun Prairie
(Three 3-year terms)
Stephen Elmer, 1378 Overlook Pass, Sun Prairie
Lisa R. Goldsberry, 708 Frances Court #4, Sun Prairie
Diana McFarland, 2360 Colorado Ave., Sun Prairie
Steve Schroeder (I), 1300 Fitness Run, Sun Prairie
Latoya M. Holiday, 142 Caraway Place, Sun Prairie
Verona
(Two 3-year terms)
Joe Hanes (I), 535 Aspen Court, Verona
Jo Ellen Kilkenny, 2550 White Crossing Road, Verona
Nicole Vafadari (I), 2840 Osmundsen Road, Fitchburg
Waterloo
(Two 3-year terms)
Debra Stein, W7833 Island Church Road, Waterloo
Susan Quamme, N7815 Newville Road, Waterloo
Waunakee
No information available
Wisconsin Heights
(Two 3-year terms)
Barb Statz (I), 1222 Ripp Drive, Black Earth
Mike Wagner (I), 4932 Highway F, Black Earth
CITY RACES
Edgerton
No information provided
Fitchburg
City Council
(Four 2-year terms)
District 1
Joe Maldonado (I), 4610 New Freedom Lane
Mark Fairchild, 2532 Valley Forge Drive
District 2
Gabriella Gerhardt (I), 64 Wood Brook Way
District 3
Shannon Strassman (I), 86 Pond View Way
District 4
Randy Udell (I), 2905 Walnut Wood Court
Madison
No municipal elections scheduled
Middleton
City Council
(Four 2-year terms)
District 2
Kendra J. Wochos, 1521 Windfield Way
District 4
Emily Kuhn (I), 2425 Middleton Beach Road
Tom Yost, 2823-3 Century Harbor Road
District 6
Susan West (I), 3542 John Muir Drive
Lisa Janiaro, 6701 Whittlesey Road
District 8
Monona
City Council
(Three 2-year terms)
Teresa Radermacher, 5201 McKenna Road
Brian Holmquist, 508 Panther Trail
Patrick DePula, 6101 Ridgewood Avenue
Stoughton
Final candidate list not available
Sun Prairie
City Council
(Four 2-year terms)
District 1
Steve Stocker (I), 760 Pilgrim Trail
District 2
Brent Eisberner, 1353 Circle Drive
Angie Yang, 1223 Stonewood Crossing
District 3
Maureen Crombie (I), 1309 Brown Bear Way
District 4
Russ Wied, 3271 W. Main St #206
David Virgell, 366 N. Westmount Drive
Verona
Mayor
(2-year term)
Luke Diaz (I), 410 Melody Lane
City council
(Four 2-year terms, one 1-year term)
District 1
Chad Kemp (I), 374 Mesa Road
District 2
(1-year term)
Mara Helmke (I), 460 Daisy Court
District 2
Rye Kimmett (I), 692 Aspen Ave.
District 3
Kate Cronin (I), 204 N. Shuman St.
District 4
Evan Touchett (I), 612 E Hillcrest Drive
VILLAGE RACES
Belleville
Trustee
(Three 2-year terms)
Melissa Francois (I), 216 Third Ave.
Terry Kringle (I), 322 North Shore
Michael Zirbes, 1105 Barbara Circle
Cherri O'Connor, 553 W Church St.
Maxine Ward, 233 N. Park St.
Black Earth
Trustee
(Three 2-year terms)
James Coyle (I), 1504 Horseshoe Circle
Terry Moyer (I), 1421 Mills St.
Blue Mounds
Trustee
(Two 2-year terms)
Candidates will be nominated at a caucus at 6:15 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Blue Mounds Village Hall, 11011 Brigham Ave., Blue Mounds
Brooklyn
Trustee
(Three 2-year terms)
Filing deadline has been extended by three days
Dan Olson (I), 202½ S. Rutland Ave.
Cambridge
Trustee
(Three 2-year terms)
Eric Wittwer (I), 102 West North St.
Kris Breunig, 104 Westridge Circle
Paula Hollenbeck, 102 West Main St.
Timothy Phelps, 716 Kenseth Way
Rebeca Borchardt, 209 River St.
Cottage Grove
Trustee
(Three 2-year terms)
Melissa Ratcliff (I), 242 Forreston Drive
Christopher Stoa, 308 Stoneheath End
Brittany Ballweg, 700 Sandpiper Trail
Cross Plains
Trustee
(Three 2-year terms)
Michael Pomykalski (I), 3047 Melody Parkway
Cody Bratton, 2422 Hickory Hills St.
Cameron Bjorklund, 2613 Twin Pine St.
Dane
Trustee
(Two 3-year terms)
President
(2-year term)
Candidates will be nominated at a caucus at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Dane Village Hall, 102 West Main St.
Deerfield
Trustee
(Three 2-year terms)
David Wilkinson (I), 42 Oakridge Court
Arnold Evensen (I), 508 Simonson St.
Gary Wieczorek (I), 301 Skyland Way
Kerri Hewitt, 400 Kleine St.
Tracy Curtis, 500 Morningside Drive
DeForest
Trustee
(Three 2-year terms)
Colleen Little (I), 704 Cumberland Court
William Landgraf (I), 115 E. Elm St.
Thomas Sandow, 7633 Autumn Blaze Trail
Maple Bluff
Trustee
(Three 2-year terms)
Candidates will be nominated at a caucus at 7 p.m. Jan. 11 via a Zoom video conference. Information on how to attend the zoom meeting will be posted online at villageofmaplebluff.com
Marshall
Trustee
(Two 3-year terms)
Ryan Frey (I), 605 Hubbell St.
Alan Pennock (I), 910 Riverview Court
Mazomanie
No information available
Mcfarland
Trustee
(Three 2-year terms)
Edward Wreh (I), 6139 Meadowstreet Trail
TJ Jerke, 5224 Bremer Road
Mike Flaherty (I), 5604 Chestnut Lane
Clair Bud Utter, 5220 Rustling Oaks Lane
Mount Horeb
Trustee
(Two 3-year terms, one 2-year term)
Cathy Scott (I), 302 Perimeter Road
Ben Jones, 721 Maple Drive
Nate Gauger, 203 Perimeter Road
Tim White, 131 Jennifer Circle
Oregon
Trustee
(Three 2-year terms)
Amanda Peterson (I), 301 S Main St.
Phil Van Kampen, 814 Charles Court
Jenna Jacobson, 124 Ash St.
Rockdale
Trustee
(2-year terms)
Candidates will be nominated at a caucus at 6 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Robert Smithback Rockdale Community Center, 208 Benton Street, Cambridge.
Shorewood Hills
No information available
Waunakee
No information available
Windsor
Trustee
(Two 2-year terms)
Monica Smith (I), 6588 S Oak Lane
Ed Wall (I), 6672 Highland Drive
TOWN RACES
Albion
Supervisor
(Two 2-year terms)
Bruce Hudson (I), 21 Goede Road, Edgerton
Pat Tesar (I), 676 Craig Road, Edgerton
Donald Harried, 1552 Highway A, Edgerton
Berry
Supervisor
(Two 2-year terms)
Seat 3
Christine Molling (I), 9244 Gorst Road, Mazomanie
Derek Statz, 5844 Enchanted Valley Road, Cross Plains
Seat 4
Duane Haag (I), 8691 State Road 19, Mazomanie
Travis Austin, 6170 Old Settlers Road, Mazomanie
Black Earth
No local elections scheduled
Blooming Grove
Supervisor
(Two 2-year terms)
Dean Larson (I), 3502 Furey Ave. Madison
Jeffery Teuscher (I), 3472 Freedom Lane Madison
Blue Mounds
No information available
Bristol
No local elections scheduled
Burke
Supervisor
(Two 2-year terms)
Seat 4
Chris Truitt, incumbent, 6217 Harvest Lane, Deforest
Seat 5
Lisa Rubrich, 3480 Whytecliff Way, Sun Prairie
Skip Kraiss, 5263 Reiner Road, Madison
Christiana
No local elections scheduled
Cottage Grove
Supervisor
(Two 2-year terms)
Seat 3
Kristi Williams (I) (no address provided)
Seat 4
Michael DuPlayee (I) (no address provided)
Cross Plains
Supervisor
(Two 2-year terms)
Seat 3
Greg Haack (I), 9042 W. Mineral Point Road, Mt Horeb
Seat 4
Paul Correll (I), 4320 Highway P, Cross Plains
Dane
No local elections scheduled
Deerfield
Supervisor
(Two 2-year terms)
Randall Behlke (I) (no address provided)
Nicholas Brattlie (I) (no address provided)
Dunkirk
No local elections scheduled
Dunn
No local elections scheduled
Madison
No local elections scheduled
Mazomanie
Supervisor
(Two-year terms)
Candidates will be nominated at a caucus on Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Town Hall, 711 W Hudson St., Mazomanie
Medina
Supervisor
(Two-year terms)
Candidates will be nominated at a caucus on Jan. 12 at 5:30 p.m. at the Town Hall, 634 St. Highway 19, Marshall
Middleton
No information available
Montrose
No local elections scheduled
Oregon
Supervisor
(Two 2-year terms)
Arlan Kay, 5685 Lincoln Road, Oregon
Steve Root, 993 Tipperary Road, Oregon
Carl Walser, 6220 Onwentsia Trail, Oregon
Jason Marshall (I), 296 Union Road, Brooklyn
Perry
No local elections scheduled
Pleasant Springs
Supervisor
(Two 2-year terms)
Candidates will be nominated at a caucus at 6,30 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Town Hall, 2354 Highway N, Stoughton
Primrose
No local elections scheduled
Roxbury
No local elections scheduled
Rutland
Supervisor
(Three 2-year terms, one 1-year term)
Bob Postel (I), 3636 Casara Road Oregon
Springdale
No local elections scheduled
Springfield
Filing deadline extended to Jan. 7 at 5 p.m.
Supervisor
(Two 2-year terms)
Seat 3
Art Meinholz (I), 5191 Vosen Road, Middleton
Bryce Beatty Prichard, 7795 Highway 19, Dane
Seat 4
Sun Prairie
No local elections scheduled
Vermont
No information available
Verona
Supervisor
(Two 2-year terms)
Seat 3
Phyllis Widerhoeft, incumbent, 1737 Beach Road, Verona
Mike Duerst, 7309 Riverside Road, Verona
Seat 4
Deborah A. Paul, 6818 Cross Country Road, Verona
Vienna
No information available
Westport
Supervisor
(Two seats, two-year terms)
Seat 1
Joe Pichette, 6150 Briggs Road, Waunakee
Seat 3
Mark Trotter (I), 5590 Huntingwood Way, Waunakee
York
No local elections scheduled
COUNTY RACES
District 1
Elizabeth Doyle (I), 420 W. Dayton St. #761, Madison
District 2
Heidi Wegleitner (I), 1941 E. Dayton St., Madison
District 3
Analiese Eicher (I), 226 North St., Sun Prairie
District 4
Matt Veldran (I), 5738 Kroncke Drive, Madison
District 5
Jeff Hynes, 244 W. Gilman St. #104, Madison
District 6
Yogesh Chawla (I), 324 Russell St., Madison
District 7
Cecely Castillo (I), 4313 Yuma Drive, Madison
District 8
Jeffery M. Glazer 1005 Greenwich Drive, Madison
District 9
Alex Joers (I), 703 Cricket Lane, Unit 3, Middleton
District 10
Aaron Collins, 5430 Dahlen Drive, Madison
District 11
Richelle Andrae (I), 304 N. Segoe Road, Unit 2020, Madison
District 12
Larry Palm (I), 1033 Bultman Road, Madison
District 13
Olivia Xistris-Songpanya, 37 N. Brooks St., Madison
District 14
Anthony J. Gray (I), 7129 Countrywood Lane, Madison
Amanda Noles, 6334 Waterford Road
District 15
April Kigeya, 1014 N. Westfield Road, Madison
District 16
Rick Rose, 4012 Fellend Road, Madison
District 17
Jacob Wright, 5113 Sherven Drive, Madison
District 18
Michele Ritt (I), 145 Pine View Drive, Madison
District 19
No eligible candidates
District 20
Scott Michalak, 433 Waterloo Road, Marshall
District 21
Andrew Schauer (I), 1132 Fairhaven Road, Sun Prairie
District 22
Maureen McCarville (I), 513 Flambeau Parkway, DeForest
District 23
Chuck Erickson (I), 131 S. Brittingham Place, Madison
District 24
Sarah Smith (I), 5502 Monona Pass, Monona
District 25
Tim Kiefer (I), 205 Kearney Way, #102, Waunakee
District 26
Holly Hatcher (I), 3548 Valley Ridge, Middleton
District 27
Kierstin Huelsemann, 2426 Equity Lane, Fitchburg
District 28
Michele Doolan (I), 3028 Springfield Road, Cross Plains
District 29
Dave Ripp (I), 7220 Highway 19, Waunakee
District 30
Jerry O’Brien, 702 Schaefer Road, Belleville
Patrick Downing (I), 256 Tyvand Road, Blanchardville
District 31
Todd D. Kluever, 5606 Netherwood Road, Oregon
Jerry Bollig (I), 570 Scott St., Oregon
District 32
Mike Bare (I), 543 Harvest Lane, Verona
District 33
Dane Pellebon, 2764 Osmundsen Road, Fitchburg
District 34
Patrick Miles (I), 5410 North Pass, McFarland
District 35
Michael Engelberger, 1101 Giles St., Stoughton
District 36
Melissa Ratcliff (I), 242 Forreston Drive, Cottage Grove
Andrew McKinney, 4574 American Way, Cottage Grove
District 37
Kate McGinnity (I), 310 E. North St., Cambridge
Steven Schulz, 1027 W. Medina Road, Marshall
COURT RACES
Dane County Circuit Court
Branch 3
Diane Schlipper, 5 Hillside Terrace, Madison.
Branch 4
Everett Mitchell (I), 3660 Heatherstone Ridge, Sun Prairie
Branch 5
Nicholas J. McNamara (I), 5129 Juneau Road, Madison
Branch 14
John D. Hyland (I), 4506 Fox Bluff Road, Middleton
Branch 15
Stephen Ehlke (I), 812 McBride Road, Madison
State Court of Appeals
District 4
Brian Blanchard (I), 6722 Colony Drive, Madison
