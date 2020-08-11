Scott Fitzgerald wins GOP nomination; Rep. Ron Kind beats Congressional primary challenger

Fitzgerald is favored to win in November against the Democratic candidate, Tom Palzewicz, in the district encompassing conservative-leaning Milwaukee suburbs and Dodge and Jefferson counties.

The 5th Congressional District was the only one out of Wisconsin's eight seats in the U.S. House of Representatives where the incumbent did not seek reelection.

Representing the Southwestern part of the state, Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, had no problem fending off a challenge from Mark Neumann, a political newcomer and doctor, in the Democratic primary for the 3rd Congressional District.

First elected in 1996, Kind was the sole Congressional incumbent to face a challenger this year.

The Associated Press projected Derrick Van Orden, a hobby farmer, business owner and veteran, as the Republican nominee to face Kind, beating the other GOP candidate in the 3rd Congressional District, Jessi Ebben.

In all, there were three Democratic primaries and three Republican primaries for the eight Congressional districts in Wisconsin on Tuesday's ballot.