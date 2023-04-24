U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said at a Monday forum that Republicans must lead on the abortion issue, but declined to state what abortion limits he supports.

His comments are indicative of the precarious position Republicans find themselves in as they try to please their base without alienating swing voters on an issue seen as a key factor in races nationwide.

Speaking in Milwaukee, the Oshkosh Republican said abortion was a critical factor in the GOP's recent losses in Wisconsin.

The issue has become increasingly prominent in the state since June 2022, when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, activating a near-total abortion ban in Wisconsin. Aside from the state treasurer, Johnson is the only Wisconsin Republican to win a statewide race since the high court decision.

Johnson said that in his travels around the state going to GOP district meetups, he has emphasized that Republicans "need to lead on this issue."

But after reiterating his support for a statewide question asking voters what abortion limits they support, Johnson declined to say how he would vote on the hypothetical referendum.

"It's all a secret ballot," he said.

"I'm not trying to dodge a question here," he continued. "I'm trying to provide leadership in terms of how we can finally put this very divisive, profound moral issue behind us as a society. Let we the people decide. I don't want to impose my view on anybody else."

"I have a hard time believing people would allow abortion past about 12 weeks," he added. "At the same time, I'll say too early, I don't think the public would support that because ... it takes time to realize you're pregnant."

Johnson reiterated that he supported the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe.

Johnson's desire for Republicans to lead on the issue while declining to state his stance on abortion limits illustrates the ongoing political issue for the GOP.

Liberals have highlighted abortion far more than conservatives since Roe, including putting it front-and-center in Justice-elect Janet Protasiewicz's winning Wisconsin Supreme Court campaign April 4. But while Republicans seek to gain control of the issue, their stances on abortion limits typically have been stricter than what most of the public supports.

According to a Marquette Law School Poll conducted in November, 55% of Wisconsinites registered to vote — but only 22% of Republicans — said they oppose the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe.

The poll also found that that 84% of respondents, including 73% of Republicans, think abortion should be legal for victims of rape or incest. The current Wisconsin law doesn't permit either exception.

Republicans promoting more permissive abortion policies run the risk of losing financial and grassroots support from anti-abortion groups, while those endorsing stricter policies could lose support from suburban Republicans, who are often more fiscally than socially conservative.

Unsettled issue

Johnson last year called for a statewide referendum asking voters what abortion limits they support. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers then cited Johnson's comments in calling for a special session to allow voters to propose and repeal state laws like Wisconsin's near-complete abortion ban. Johnson criticized Evers' move, and Republicans quickly gaveled out of the special session.

Legislative Republicans have since introduced legislation adding rape and incest exceptions to the state's ban. Evers said he wouldn't sign the bill because it would leave intact the ban that he wants repealed.

A Dane County judge on May 4 will hear arguments in Democrats' ongoing case to have the abortion ban invalidated. The case is likely to make its way to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which, because of Protasiewicz's victory, will have a 4-3 liberal majority come August.