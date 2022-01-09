Ron Johnson to run for third term

Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin will run for reelection, he said Sunday, making him one of the several Republican swing state candidates critical to the GOP’s fight for the Senate majority.
Johnson — who in 2016 pledged not to seek a third term — will face of one of a crowded field of Democrats headed by Lt. Gov Mandela Barnes, state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry and Outagamie County executive Tom Nelson.
"So today, I am announcing I will continue to fight for freedom in the public realm by running for re-election," Johnson said in a statement Sunday.
"It is not a decision I have made lightly," Johnson continued. "Having already experienced a growing level of vitriol and false attacks, I certainly don’t expect better treatment in the future. In order for my campaign to succeed, I will need the support of every Wisconsinite who values the truth and refuses to allow lies and distortions to prevail.”
The announcement was expected after two Republicans with knowledge of the plan told The Associated Press of his plans on Friday.
History may be on Johnson’s side to win the 2022 election and help the GOP take back the senate. Typically, midterm elections favor the party not in presidential power: Under Trump in 2018, Democrats won 41 GOP-held seats to gain control of the House of Representatives, though Republicans gained two Senate seats. In 2014, under former President Barack Obama, Republicans gained 13 seats in the House and nine in the Senate.
More recently, Republican Glenn Youngkin became Virginia’s governor elect after Biden won the state last year by 10%. Like Youngkin, Johnson has rallied against COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates, critical race theory and the idea that climate change is human-caused.
Still, a Marquette Law School poll released late last year suggested Johnson may have a challenging re-election campaign.
In the poll, which did not consider head-to-head matchups with Democratic contenders, 38% of respondents said they would vote for Johnson, 52% said they would vote for someone other than Johnson and 10% said they didn't know or declined to answer.
Additionally, 36% of respondents said they have a favorable opinion, 42% have an unfavorable opinion and 22% didn’t know.
Johnson has said numerous controversial and conspiratorial statements in the past, including saying Listerine could treat COVID-19 treatment and that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, overhyped the COVID-19 pandemic and “did the exact same thing with AIDS.”
News of Johnson's announcement led to strong words by Democratic operatives and candidates.
“Wisconsin voters will relish the opportunity to fire Ron Johnson, who has used his senatorial power to enrich himself and his wealthiest donors at the expense of the middle class,” said Wisconsin Democratic Party Chairman Ben Wikler Friday.
Johnson has raised $4.2 million in the 2022 race so far, ahead of any Democratic candidate. Lasry, with over $3 million, has raised the most money in the Democratic field, followed by Godlewski with $1.8 million, Barnes with $1.1 million and Nelson with $700,000.
“The only people celebrating Ron Johnson’s announcement are his donors and the corporate special interest groups he’s bailed out time and time again," Barnes said in a statement Sunday. "Let’s get to work and retire this failed senator."
