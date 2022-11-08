Ron Johnson holds slight lead over Mandela Barnes with about 70% of votes counted

With an estimated 69% of Wisconsinites' ballots counted at 10:20 p.m., U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is leading Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes by just over 1.5 points.

Unofficial results are likely — but not certain — to come in later Tuesday or early Wednesday.

The New York Times' live forecast, which analyzes both counted and uncounted votes, predicted at 10:20 p.m. that the Oshkosh Republican would win the race by about 3.8 points.

Some warning signs remained for Johnson late Tuesday. In Waukesha County, the second-most Republican voting county in the state, Johnson had 62.6% of votes cast to Barnes' 37.2% with almost all of the votes counted. But in 2016, he had nearly 68% of the vote share in the county, though he won that race by over 3 points.

In Dane County, Barnes led Johnson 77.1% to 22.7% with just under 90% of precincts reporting just before 10 p.m. Johnson took just over 26% of the Dane County vote share in 2016.

Johnson has been rated by pundits as the Republicans' most vulnerable incumbent senator. Still, most pre-election polls showed Johnson up a few points against Barnes, though many had the Democratic U.S. Senate nominee within the margin of error.

The race in Wisconsin plays a significant role in determining the future balance of the U.S. Senate.

If Barnes wins in Wisconsin, Democrats would have a 84-in-100 chance of winning control of the U.S. Senate, according to political analysis website FiveThirtyEight, which says Johnson is the likely winner of the race.

If Barnes wins, the analysis goes, U.S. Senate races in Pennsylvania and Nevada — which right now are toss-ups — would lean Democratic. If Johnson wins in Wisconsin, Democrats would still have a 32-in-100 chance of winning control of the U.S. Senate, FiveThirtyEight concluded, but Pennsylvania would lean Republican.

As is, FiveThirtyEight gives Republicans a 59-in-100 chance of winning the U.S. Senate.

The Oshkosh Republican in 2016 pledged not to seek a third term. He said in January that he had since changed his view because of the changing political landscape and the Democrats' "complete takeover of government," referring to their control of the White House and Congress.

During his campaign Johnson blamed Democratic policy and rhetoric for high gas prices, inflation and rising crime rates. He called for more control over government spending.

Along the way, he received sharp rebukes for a host of controversial, conspiratorial and often incorrect statements about the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection and elections.

Throughout his campaign, Barnes sought to corner Johnson for pioneering tax cuts in 2017 that the senator and many of his biggest donors benefitted from. The overturning of Roe v. Wade was another pillar of Barnes' campaign, along with the Democrat's pledge to codify abortion protections if he is elected. Barnes also said he would focus on rebuilding the middle class through increased manufacturing in the United States and middle-class tax cuts.

But some Democrats worried Barnes' television ads — many of which featured him in ordinary settings, like unpacking groceries or making a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, sometimes defending his record and other times promoting his current platform — weren't effective enough. Other liberals were concerned he didn't talk about economic challenges enough or wasn't specific enough when he did talk about them.

A total of $144 million was spent on advertising in the state's U.S. Senate general election, with Republicans spending $77 million to Democrats' $67 million, the media tracking group AdImpact reported. Wisconsin's U.S. Senate race was the fifth-most expensive in the country – after Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Arizona according to AdImpact.