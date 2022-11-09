Republicans don't reach veto-proof majority in Legislature but make slight gains under new maps

Republicans appear just short of a legislative supermajority Wednesday morning, a situation that all but certainly sets Democratic Gov. Tony Evers up to continue blocking high-priority GOP measures for the next two years.

After dozens of hard-fought campaigns on both sides for the first election under Wisconsin's new 10-year legislative maps, Republicans are likely to achieve a two-thirds majority in the state Senate but not the Assembly, falling short of the required margin to override vetoes.

"Through our efforts, we not only succeeded tonight, but also laid the groundwork to compete for the majority in elections to come," Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, said in a statement.

Still, Republicans appeared poised late Wednesday morning to win races in the northern 73rd and 74th districts, which were previously held by Democrats. A Republican also had a lead in the 13th Assembly District, also previously held by a Democrat. The Republicans forecasted to win those races are Tom Michalski, Angie Sapik and Chanz Green, respectively.

Republicans needed just one pick-up in the Senate to obtain a supermajority in that chamber, which is highly likely with the GOP candidate all but certain to win the previously Democratic-held 25th Senate District. The incumbent Democrat had a 1-point lead late Wednesday morning in the competitive 31st Senate District with about 99% of votes counted.

Experts previously said Republicans obtaining a two-thirds majority in both chambers is possible but unlikely. An especially unlikely outcome was that Republicans would reach a two-thirds majority but Evers kept his seat, UW-Madison political science professor Barry Burden said.

The new 10-year legislative maps — which the Wisconsin Supreme Court chose after a court battle that reached the U.S. Supreme Court — favors Republicans to a large degree.

If half of the voters statewide went for Democrats and the other half went for Republicans, Democratic candidates could expect to win just 36 of the Assembly’s 99 seats and 10 of the Senate’s 33 seats, according to an analysis by John Johnson, a research fellow in the Lubar Center for Public Policy Research and Civic Education at Marquette Law School.

Republicans would need a 7.2-point statewide advantage, or 53.6% of the vote, in order to have a chance of securing a two-thirds supermajority in the Assembly, according to the analysis.