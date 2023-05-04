Outside groups spent $28.8 million on the Wisconsin Supreme Court race that saw liberal Justice-elect Janet Protasiewicz beat conservative former Justice Dan Kelly by 11 points, a new report states.
For context, the nation’s most expensive judicial election before last month’s Supreme Court election was in Illinois, where just over $15 million was spent among all groups. The amount that the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign reports outside groups spent on this race doesn’t include spending from the candidates or state parties.
Spending in the race among all parties exceeded $45 million, according to WisPolitics.com. The heated race will see liberals take control of the Wisconsin Supreme Court as Protasiewicz supporters rallied around her in a bid to make abortion legal in Wisconsin, as well as to redraw the state’s legislative maps.
Groups supporting Protasiewicz spent $11.6 million, and those backing Kelly spent $16.76 million, according to the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign tally. The rest of the spending was to support or knock other candidates who lost in the primary.
The top spender among outside groups was the liberal A Better Wisconsin Together, which put $6.3 million into the race, the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign reported. A Better Wisconsin Together ran ads knocking Kelly in the general election. It also ran ads against then-conservative candidate Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow, seemingly in a bid to boost Kelly’s candidacy as liberals saw him as the weaker of the two conservative candidates.
The next-highest spender was the conservative Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, which spent $5.6 million against Protasiewicz. Fair Courts America, funded largely by GOP donor Richard Uihlein, spent $5.5 million boosting Kelly.
Women Speak Out PAC spent $2.2 million boosting Kelly. And Wisconsin Conservation Voters spent just over $1 million supporting Protasiewicz.
Those were the only groups to spend more than $1 million on the race, the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign report states. Six groups spent between $500,000 and $1 million, and 14 groups spent between $100,000 and $500,000 on the race, the report states.
