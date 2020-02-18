Primary voters to narrow race for 7th congressional district

Voters will winnow the field of candidates for an open congressional seat representing northern Wisconsin in Tuesday's primary.
The 7th Congressional District primaries will determine who will face off in a special election May 12 to replace retired Republican U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy.
The Republican primary features a battle between state Sen. Tom Tiffany and retired Army Capt. Jason Church. The Democratic primary matches Tricia Zunker, president of the Wausau school board, against Lawrence Dale, who didn't mount an active campaign.
Duffy represented the 7th District for nearly eight years before retiring this past September to spend more time with his family. He and his wife, Rachel Campos-Duffy, were reality TV personalities who met on MTV's "The Real World."
You have free articles remaining.
Outside groups spent at a record clip on behalf of both Church and Tiffany, making it the most expensive congressional primary in state history.
Tiffany, 62, is running as a proven conservative who voted as a member of the Legislature to advance Walker's agenda, including his signature law that ended collective bargaining for public workers. He also authored a contentious bill that dramatically relaxed the state's iron mining regulations, drawing the ire of environmentalists.
Church, 30, lost his legs to a bomb while he was serving in Afghanistan. He's highlighted his service and painted himself as part of a new generation of conservatives.
Zunker, who doubles as a justice on the Ho-Chunk Nation Supreme Court, is looking to become the first American Indian to represent Wisconsin in Congress. She faces a nominal primary challenge from Dale.
Tiffany and Church tied themselves closely to President Donald Trump, who carried the 7th by 20 points in 2016. Whoever emerges from the GOP primary will be the heavy favorite to win the seat.