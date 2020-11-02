 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PRESIDENT, U.S. HOUSE
0 comments

PRESIDENT, U.S. HOUSE

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

President

3,460 of 3,689 precincts - 94 percent

Donald Trump, GOP (i) 1,439,648 - 51 percent

Joe Biden, Dem 1,331,221 - 47 percent

Jo Jorgensen, Lib 33,614 - 1 percent

Don Blankenship, CST 4,429 - 0 percent

Brian Carroll, ASP 4,296 - 0 percent

U.S. House District 1 SE corner, Kenosha

353 of 370 precincts - 95 percent

x-Bryan Steil, GOP (i) 199,452 - 62 percent

Roger Polack, Dem 121,904 - 38 percent

U.S. House District 3 West Central

540 of 605 precincts - 89 percent

Ron Kind, Dem (i) 176,419 - 52 percent

Derrick Van Orden, GOP 161,368 - 48 percent

U.S. House District 5 SE, Milwaukee subs

333 of 364 precincts - 91 percent

x-Scott Fitzgerald, GOP 222,106 - 63 percent

Tom Palzewicz, Dem 131,981 - 37 percent

U.S. House District 6 East Central

393 of 428 precincts - 92 percent

x-Glenn Grothman, GOP (i) 215,078 - 60 percent

Jessica King, Dem 144,667 - 40 percent

U.S. House District 7 North

690 of 711 precincts - 97 percent

x-Tom Tiffany, GOP (i) 241,494 - 61 percent

Tricia Zunker, Dem 154,084 - 39 percent

0 comments

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics