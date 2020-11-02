PRESIDENT, U.S. HOUSE

President
3,460 of 3,689 precincts - 94 percent
Donald Trump, GOP (i) 1,439,648 - 51 percent
Joe Biden, Dem 1,331,221 - 47 percent
Jo Jorgensen, Lib 33,614 - 1 percent
Don Blankenship, CST 4,429 - 0 percent
Brian Carroll, ASP 4,296 - 0 percent
U.S. House District 1 SE corner, Kenosha
353 of 370 precincts - 95 percent
x-Bryan Steil, GOP (i) 199,452 - 62 percent
Roger Polack, Dem 121,904 - 38 percent
U.S. House District 3 West Central
540 of 605 precincts - 89 percent
Ron Kind, Dem (i) 176,419 - 52 percent
Derrick Van Orden, GOP 161,368 - 48 percent
U.S. House District 5 SE, Milwaukee subs
333 of 364 precincts - 91 percent
x-Scott Fitzgerald, GOP 222,106 - 63 percent
Tom Palzewicz, Dem 131,981 - 37 percent
U.S. House District 6 East Central
393 of 428 precincts - 92 percent
x-Glenn Grothman, GOP (i) 215,078 - 60 percent
Jessica King, Dem 144,667 - 40 percent
U.S. House District 7 North
690 of 711 precincts - 97 percent
x-Tom Tiffany, GOP (i) 241,494 - 61 percent
Tricia Zunker, Dem 154,084 - 39 percent
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.