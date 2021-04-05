Outside spending in superintendent race tops $1 million

The state superintendent seat is open for the first time in more than a decade after Evers, who won statewide elections to head the agency for three consecutive four-year terms, assumed Wisconsin’s highest office. Current state Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor was appointed by Evers in January 2019 after he won the 2018 governor’s race. She did not seek election this year.

Also on the ballot are county and municipal races and referendums, several school spending referendums and a couple of special elections for the Legislature.

In Madison, all 20 City Council seats are up for election. Of those, 11 are contested.

Madison voters are also being asked to weigh in on four referendums relating to the future composition of the council. The referendums ask whether the council should stay part-time with members paid about $13,700 or move to full-time, to be paid between $45,000 and $71,000; stick with 20 members or be increased or decreased; change from two-year to four-year terms; and have term limits of 12 consecutive years.

The referendums are advisory, but a strong showing on any or all of the questions could influence what council members do.