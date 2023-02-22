The general election phase of the state Supreme Court primary election has just begun, but outside groups have already spent more money on the 2023 cycle than any Wisconsin high court race before it.

Sixteen groups supporting and attacking candidates have spent $5.63 million so far this cycle, breaking the previous $5 million outside spending record in the 2020 Wisconsin Supreme Court race, according to the nonpartisan Wisconsin Democracy Campaign.

The biggest spender was Fair Courts America, a group funded by Illinois billionaire Richard Uihlein that supported conservative nominee and former high court Justice Daniel Kelly, which spent just under $2.4 million.

The second-highest spending group, the liberal A Better Wisconsin Together Political Fund, spent $2.15 million to oppose losing conservative candidate Jennifer Dorow. That spending suggested that liberals preferred to go up against Kelly over Dorow in the general election.

Four groups spent just under $2.6 million on advertising to support Kelly, according to the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign. Five groups spent just under $500,000 to support liberal nominee Janet Protasiewicz, a Milwaukee County Circuit judge.

Protasiewicz will face Kelly in just under six weeks, on April 4. The winner will replace retiring conservative Justice Patience Roggensack. The race will decide the future balance of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which currently has a 4-3 conservative majority.

While Kelly led Protasiewicz in outside spending, the opposite was true in candidate spending: Protasiewicz spent just under $1.2 million, double that of the other three candidates combined, a Wisconsin Democracy Campaign report stated.

The spending record between candidates and outside groups in a Wisconsin Supreme Court election is $10 million in the 2020 race. Candidates and outside groups have already committed to spending $9.2 million on this election, according to media tracking firm AdImpact Politics. It's on track to be the most expensive judicial election ever in the United States.