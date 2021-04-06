 Skip to main content
OTHER DANE COUNTY, AREA ELECTION RESULTS
OTHER DANE COUNTY, AREA ELECTION RESULTS

OTHER DANE COUNTY, AREA SCHOOL RESULTS

STATE RACES Percent
SENATE DISTRICT 13
89 of 97 precincts
John Jagler (Rep) 19,125 52%
Melissa Winker (Dem) 16,364 44%
Spencer Zimmerman (Tru) 1,442 4%
Ben Schmitz (ASP) 159 0%
ASSEMBLY DISTRICT 89
11 of 20 precincts
Elijah Behnke (Rep) 5,076 60%
Karl Jaeger (Dem) 3,337 40%
SCHOOL RACES
BARNEVELD
All precincts reporting
x-Derek J. Schmitz 111 53%
Denise Douglas 100 47%
BELLEVILLE (2)
All precincts reporting
x-Trevor Johann 812 29%
x-William Monroe 736 26%
Wendy Fahey 632 23%
Tierney Keyes 624 22%
DEERFIELD (3)
All precincts reporting
x-Sandy Fischer 636 29%
x-Sarah Hart 565 26%
x-Katie Michel 539 25%
Michael Gullickson 423 20%
DEFOREST
Town of Leeds/Vienna
All precincts reporting
x-Jeff Hahn 1,830 54%
Spencer Statz 1,590 46%
At-large
All precincts reporting
x-Sue Esser 2,030 56%
Megan Taylor 1,625 44%
EVANSVILLE (3)
All precincts reporting
x-Kathi Swanson 1,114 29%
x-Ellyn Paul 980 25%
x-Shana Cook 911 24%
Mason Braunschweig 862 22%
MARSHALL (3)
All precincts reporting
x-Allison Fuelling 586 27%
x-Heather Herschleb 475 22%
x-Justin E. Rodriguez 414 19%
Jeff Bettin 263 12%
Tabitha Ramminger 236 11%
Christie Eilders 231 10%
MCFARLAND (2)
All precincts reporting
Bruce Fischer 2,048 42%
Kate Green 1,611 33%
Scott Gletty-Syoen 1,000 21%
Write-in 201 4%
MIDDLETON-CP
Seat IV
All precincts reporting
Gail Shepler 5,907 74%
Matthew Thompson 2,080 26%
Seat V
All precincts reporting
Simrnjit Seerha 4,965 55%
Matt Niesen 4,071 45%
MILTON (4)
All precincts reporting
x-Jennifer Johns 1,950 20%
x-Joe Martin 1,892 20%
x-David Holterman 1,827 19%
x-Leslie Hubert 1,698 18%
Sherri Shaw 1,131 12%
Jay Williams 1,119 12%
MONONA GROVE (3)
All precincts reporting
x-Loreen Gage 2,933 28%
x-Andrew McKinney 2,873 28%
x-Eric J. Hartz 2,500 24%
Chris BonDurant 2,017 20%
NEW GLARUS (2)
All precincts reporting
x-Travis Zimmerman 1,001 35%
x-Cari Ann Muggenburg 683 24%
Peter Johnson 628 22%
Will Oemichen 519 18%
OREGON
Area I
All precincts reporting
x-Mary A Lokuta 3,525 67%
Joshua King 1,770 33%
Area III
All precincts reporting
x-Troy J. Pankratz 3,426 67%
Aaron Heisler 1,714 33%
SAUK PRAIRIE
Town of Franklin
All precincts reporting
x-John Hutchins 986 55%
Deb Moses 803 45%
STOUGHTON (3)
All precincts reporting
x-Frank Sullivan 2,690 26%
x-Allison L. Sorg 2,403 24%
x-Mia Croyle 2,324 23%
Liz Menzer 1,858 18%
Tiffany M. Greenheck 911 9%
SUN PRAIRIE (2)
All precincts reporting
x-Bryn Horton 3,975 37%
x-Alwyn A. Foster 3,683 34%
Becky McCright 3,205 30%
VERONA (3)
All precincts reporting
x-Yanna Williams 2,915 23%
x-Jennifer Murphy 2,794 22%
x-John Porco 2,054 16%
Carolyn Jahnke 1,924 15%
Nicole Vafadari 1,909 15%
Leotha Stanley 1,053 8%
WATERLOO
Area 2
All precincts reporting
x-Charles Crave 534 63%
Angela Byers-Krantz 315 37%
WAUNAKEE
Town of Westport
All precincts reporting
x-Ted Frey 2,548 53%
Anne Luebke 2,223 47%
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS (3)
All precincts reporting
x-Cindy Beuthin 1,123 25%
x-Matt Crowe 1,034 23%
x-Angela M. Wolf 949 21%
Gary Damaschke 776 17%
Lydan Haas 593 13%
CITY RACES
FITCHBURG
Dist. 1, Seat 1
All precincts reporting
x-Dave Herbst 375 54%
Dorothy Krause 323 46%
Dist. 2, Seat 3
All precincts reporting
x-Julia Arata-Fratta 1,144 65%
Steven Heller 605 35%
Dist. 3, Seat 5
All precincts reporting
x-Jay Allen 576 59%
Shawnicia Youmas 396 41%
MADISON
Dist. 2
All precincts reporting
x-Patrick W. Heck 1,613 62%
Benji Ramirez Gomez 987 38%
Dist. 3
All precincts reporting
x-Lindsay Lemmer 2,110 77%
Charly Rowe 648 23%
Dist. 8
All precincts reporting
x-Juliana R. Bennett 317 66%
Ayomi N. Obuseh 162 34%
Dist. 9
All precincts reporting
x-Nikki Conklin 2,057 56%
Paul Skidmore 1,625 44%
Dist. 10
All precincts reporting
x-Yannette Figueroa Cole 2,030 59%
Mara Eisch 1,435 41%
Dist. 12
All precincts reporting
x-Syed Abbas 2,222 76%
Tessa Echeverria 716 24%
Dist. 13
All precincts reporting
x-Tag Evers 2,773 81%
David Hoffert 633 19%
Dist. 14
All precincts reporting
x-Sheri Carter 1,078 65%
Brandi Grayson 571 35%
Dist. 16
All precincts reporting
x-Jael Currie 1,600 60%
Matt Tramel 1,074 40%
Dist. 18
All precincts reporting
x-Charles Myadze 1,670 55%
Rebecca Kemble 1,380 45%
Dist. 19
All precincts reporting
x-Keith Furman 2,307 64%
Aisha Moe 1,287 36%
Dist. 20
4 of 6 precincts
Christian Albouras 1,125 76%
Erica Lee Janisch 350 24%
MONONA
Mayor
All precincts reporting
x-Mary O’Connor 1,645 57%
Kristie Goforth 1,233 43%
COUNCIL (3)
All precincts reporting
x-Doug Wood 1,645 22%
x-Kathy Thomas 1,589 21%
x-Nancy Moore 1,473 20%
Patrick M. DePula 1,326 18%
Nadia Domínguez 1,202 16%
Alexander Allon 181 2%
SUN PRAIRIE
Dist. 2
All precincts reporting
x-Bob Jokisch 751 61%
Bill Baker 474 39%
Dist. 4
All precincts reporting
x-Faustina Bohling 772 69%
Al Guyant 347 31%
VILLAGE RACES
BELLEVILLE
President
All precincts reporting
x-Dale Edward Paul Yurs 416 72%
Scott Petey Ringgenberg 163 28%
Trustee (3)
All precincts reporting
x-Christina Shiroma 427 31%
x-Debra M. Kazmar 326 24%
x-Gary Ziegler 305 22%
Maxine L. Ward 301 22%
BLACK EARTH
President
All precincts reporting
x-Mitch Hodson 344 65%
Mary A. Scott 187 35%
BLUE MOUNDS
Trustee (2)
All precincts reporting
x-Phillip Solchenberger 116 32%
x-Gary L. Friske 103 29%
Blake K. Baxter 84 23%
Gary Tree 57 16%
COTTAGE GROVE
Trustee (3)
All precincts reporting
x-Heidi Murphy 787 28%
x-David Peterson 774 28%
x-Sarah Valencia 769 28%
Peter Doll 461 17%
CROSS PLAINS
Trustee (3)
All precincts reporting
x-Andy Hartman 565 28%
x-Doug Brunner 542 27%
x-Judy Ketelboeter 511 25%
Deborah Cutler 395 20%
DANE
Trustee (2)
All precincts reporting
x-Jennifer Esser 107 31%
x-Donald E. Lord 91 27%
Nicholas Browne 87 26%
Roger E. Schmidt 55 16%
DEFOREST
Trustee (3)
All precincts reporting
x-Abigail Lowery 1,277 27%
x-Jim Simpson 939 20%
x-Rebecca Witherspoon 872 19%
Kelsey Sweet 615 13%
Jeffrey Horn 563 12%
Anita Brown-Huber 437 9%
MAPLE BLUFF
Trustee (3)
All precincts reporting
x-Ellen M. Ryerson 319 27%
x-Jim Schuler 303 26%
x-George Brown 288 25%
Mike B. Wittenwyler 252 22%
MARSHALL
President
All precincts reporting
x-Chris Campbell 363 67%
Richard Wipperfurth 182 33%
MCFARLAND
Trustee (3)
All precincts reporting
x-Carrie Nelson 1,295 30%
x-Christopher St. Clair 1,254 29%
x-Stephanie Brassington 1,057 24%
Clair Bud Utter 776 18%
OREGON
President
All precincts reporting
x-Randy Glysch 1,188 65%
Jenna Jacobson 644 35%
SHOREWOOD HILLS
President
All precincts reporting
x-David J. Benforado 629 78%
Laura Cristina Valderrama 181 22%
Trustee (3)
All precincts reporting
x-Cokie Albrecht 688 35%
x-Shabnam Lotfi 548 28%
x-Mark Lederer 466 23%
Andi C Funk 281 14%
WAUNAKEE
President
All precincts reporting
x-Chris Zellner 2,148 63%
Mary Heimbecker 1,281 37%
Trustee (3)
All precincts reporting
x-Gary Herzberg 1,953 21%
x-Sam Kaufmann 1,782 19%
x-Phillip Willems 1,513 16%
Angie Ramos 1,433 15%
Joe Zitzelsberger 1,379 15%
Robert W. McPherson 1,229 13%
TOWN RACES
BRISTOL
Chairperson
All precincts reporting
x-Gerald H. Derr 678 69%
Paul W. Sanford 305 31%
Supervisor, Seat 2
All precincts reporting
x-Brian Willison 530 58%
Annie Tremaine 390 42%
COTTAGE GROVE
Supervisor, Seat 2
All precincts reporting
x-Steven Anders 394 54%
Andrew McKinney 331 46%
DUNKIRK
Chairperson
All precincts reporting
x-Norman Monsen 336 74%
Matt Harried 120 26%
MAZOMANIE
Supervisor (2)
All precincts reporting
x-Cody O’Connell 229 39%
x-Jeremy R Lang 190 32%
Melody Moore 170 29%
MIDDLETON
Chairperson
All precincts reporting
x-Cynthia Richson 1,121 66%
Brent Renteria 568 34%
Supervisor, Seat 1
All precincts reporting
x-Richard J. Oberle 1,066 67%
Michael J. Kauper 526 33%
Supervisor, Seat 2
All precincts reporting
x-David Bryce 772 51%
Lisa Pardon 739 49%
OREGON
Constable
All precincts reporting
x-Kurt Maher 519 73%
Sean G. Somers 193 27%
SPRINGDALE
Chairperson
All precincts reporting
x-Mike Fagan 466 69%
William Garfoot 207 31%
Supervisor, Seat 1
All precincts reporting
x-John Rosenbaum 467 70%
John Aagaard 203 30%
VERONA
Supervisor, Seat 2
All precincts reporting
x-David B. Lonsdorf 327 56%
Mike Duerst 260 44%
VIENNA
Supervisor, Seat 2
All precincts reporting
x-Sherri Meinholz 202 65%
Steve Herbrand 110 35%
COUNTY RACES
EXECUTIVE
258 of 261 precincts
Joe Parisi 89,532 79%
Mary Ann Nicholson 23,791 21%
SUPERVISOR, DIST. 12
All precincts reporting
x-Larry Palm 1,479 54%
Amani Latimer Burris 1,269 46%
MUNICIPAL REFERENDUMS
TOWN OF CHRISTIANA
All precincts reporting
Borrowing for fire station
x-No 222 52%
Yes 203 48%
TOWN OF MAZOMANIE
All precincts reporting
Allow ATV use on town roads
x-Yes 239 61%
No 151 39%
VILLAGE OF CAMBRIDGE
All precincts reporting
Question 1: Exceed the levy limit
x-Yes 268 50%
No 267 50%
Question 2: Borrowing for fire station
x-No 285 53%
Yes 254 47%
VILLAGE OF ROCKDALE
All precincts reporting
Borrowing for fire station
x-Yes 36 55%
No 30 45%
CITY OF MADISON
152 of 154 precincts
Question 1: Full-time City Council
No 31,529 58%
Yes 22,653 42%
Question 2: City Council size
Remain the same 37,632 70%
Be reduced 8,826 16%
Be increased 7,164 13%
Question 3: Increase council terms to 4 years
No 30,072 55%
Yes 24,143 45%
Question 4: Term limits for council members
Yes 38,551 71%
No 15,826 29%
SCHOOL REFERENDUMS
DARLINGTON
All precincts reporting
Exceed revenue limits for 5 years
x-Yes 463 54%
No 388 46%
LAKE GENEVA/GENOA UHS
All precincts reporting
Question 1: Borrowing for rennovations
x-Yes 2,113 59%
No 1,463 41%
All precincts reporting
Question 2: Exceed revenue limits
x-Yes 2,150 60%
No 1,415 40%
LAKE GENEVA J1
All precincts reporting
Exceed revenue limits
x-Yes 1,584 62%
No 974 38%
MONROE
All precincts reporting
Borrowing for school improvements
x-Yes 2,530 71%
No 1,009 29%
NEW GLARUS
All precincts reporting
Borrowing for new construction and improvements
x-Yes 1,046 70%
No 443 30%
RICHLAND
26 of 27 precincts
Borrowing for new construction and improvements
No 1,149 58%
Yes 833 42%
WESTON
8 of 9 precincts
Question 1: Borrowing
Yes 350 61%
No 222 39%
Question 2: Exceed revenue limits
Yes 345 62%
No 208 38%
WISCONSIN DELLS
10 of 13 precincts
Exceed revenue limits
No 935 55%
Yes 778 45%
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS
All precincts reporting
Borrowing for new auditorium and other improvements
x-No 1,281 58%
Yes 930 42%
