OTHER DANE COUNTY, AREA ELECTION RESULTS

OTHER DANE COUNTY, AREA SCHOOL RESULTS
|STATE RACES
|Percent
|SENATE DISTRICT 13
|89 of 97 precincts
|John Jagler (Rep) 19,125
|52%
|Melissa Winker (Dem) 16,364
|44%
|Spencer Zimmerman (Tru) 1,442
|4%
|Ben Schmitz (ASP) 159
|0%
|ASSEMBLY DISTRICT 89
|11 of 20 precincts
|Elijah Behnke (Rep) 5,076
|60%
|Karl Jaeger (Dem) 3,337
|40%
|SCHOOL RACES
|BARNEVELD
|All precincts reporting
|x-Derek J. Schmitz 111
|53%
|Denise Douglas 100
|47%
|BELLEVILLE (2)
|All precincts reporting
|x-Trevor Johann 812
|29%
|x-William Monroe 736
|26%
|Wendy Fahey 632
|23%
|Tierney Keyes 624
|22%
|DEERFIELD (3)
|All precincts reporting
|x-Sandy Fischer 636
|29%
|x-Sarah Hart 565
|26%
|x-Katie Michel 539
|25%
|Michael Gullickson 423
|20%
|DEFOREST
|Town of Leeds/Vienna
|All precincts reporting
|x-Jeff Hahn 1,830
|54%
|Spencer Statz 1,590
|46%
|At-large
|All precincts reporting
|x-Sue Esser 2,030
|56%
|Megan Taylor 1,625
|44%
|EVANSVILLE (3)
|All precincts reporting
|x-Kathi Swanson 1,114
|29%
|x-Ellyn Paul 980
|25%
|x-Shana Cook 911
|24%
|Mason Braunschweig 862
|22%
|MARSHALL (3)
|All precincts reporting
|x-Allison Fuelling 586
|27%
|x-Heather Herschleb 475
|22%
|x-Justin E. Rodriguez 414
|19%
|Jeff Bettin 263
|12%
|Tabitha Ramminger 236
|11%
|Christie Eilders 231
|10%
|MCFARLAND (2)
|All precincts reporting
|Bruce Fischer 2,048
|42%
|Kate Green 1,611
|33%
|Scott Gletty-Syoen 1,000
|21%
|Write-in 201
|4%
|MIDDLETON-CP
|Seat IV
|All precincts reporting
|Gail Shepler 5,907
|74%
|Matthew Thompson 2,080
|26%
|Seat V
|All precincts reporting
|Simrnjit Seerha 4,965
|55%
|Matt Niesen 4,071
|45%
|MILTON (4)
|All precincts reporting
|x-Jennifer Johns 1,950
|20%
|x-Joe Martin 1,892
|20%
|x-David Holterman 1,827
|19%
|x-Leslie Hubert 1,698
|18%
|Sherri Shaw 1,131
|12%
|Jay Williams 1,119
|12%
|MONONA GROVE (3)
|All precincts reporting
|x-Loreen Gage 2,933
|28%
|x-Andrew McKinney 2,873
|28%
|x-Eric J. Hartz 2,500
|24%
|Chris BonDurant 2,017
|20%
|NEW GLARUS (2)
|All precincts reporting
|x-Travis Zimmerman 1,001
|35%
|x-Cari Ann Muggenburg 683
|24%
|Peter Johnson 628
|22%
|Will Oemichen 519
|18%
|OREGON
|Area I
|All precincts reporting
|x-Mary A Lokuta 3,525
|67%
|Joshua King 1,770
|33%
|Area III
|All precincts reporting
|x-Troy J. Pankratz 3,426
|67%
|Aaron Heisler 1,714
|33%
|SAUK PRAIRIE
|Town of Franklin
|All precincts reporting
|x-John Hutchins 986
|55%
|Deb Moses 803
|45%
|STOUGHTON (3)
|All precincts reporting
|x-Frank Sullivan 2,690
|26%
|x-Allison L. Sorg 2,403
|24%
|x-Mia Croyle 2,324
|23%
|Liz Menzer 1,858
|18%
|Tiffany M. Greenheck 911
|9%
|SUN PRAIRIE (2)
|All precincts reporting
|x-Bryn Horton 3,975
|37%
|x-Alwyn A. Foster 3,683
|34%
|Becky McCright 3,205
|30%
|VERONA (3)
|All precincts reporting
|x-Yanna Williams 2,915
|23%
|x-Jennifer Murphy 2,794
|22%
|x-John Porco 2,054
|16%
|Carolyn Jahnke 1,924
|15%
|Nicole Vafadari 1,909
|15%
|Leotha Stanley 1,053
|8%
|WATERLOO
|Area 2
|All precincts reporting
|x-Charles Crave 534
|63%
|Angela Byers-Krantz 315
|37%
|WAUNAKEE
|Town of Westport
|All precincts reporting
|x-Ted Frey 2,548
|53%
|Anne Luebke 2,223
|47%
|WISCONSIN HEIGHTS (3)
|All precincts reporting
|x-Cindy Beuthin 1,123
|25%
|x-Matt Crowe 1,034
|23%
|x-Angela M. Wolf 949
|21%
|Gary Damaschke 776
|17%
|Lydan Haas 593
|13%
|CITY RACES
|FITCHBURG
|Dist. 1, Seat 1
|All precincts reporting
|x-Dave Herbst 375
|54%
|Dorothy Krause 323
|46%
|Dist. 2, Seat 3
|All precincts reporting
|x-Julia Arata-Fratta 1,144
|65%
|Steven Heller 605
|35%
|Dist. 3, Seat 5
|All precincts reporting
|x-Jay Allen 576
|59%
|Shawnicia Youmas 396
|41%
|MADISON
|Dist. 2
|All precincts reporting
|x-Patrick W. Heck 1,613
|62%
|Benji Ramirez Gomez 987
|38%
|Dist. 3
|All precincts reporting
|x-Lindsay Lemmer 2,110
|77%
|Charly Rowe 648
|23%
|Dist. 8
|All precincts reporting
|x-Juliana R. Bennett 317
|66%
|Ayomi N. Obuseh 162
|34%
|Dist. 9
|All precincts reporting
|x-Nikki Conklin 2,057
|56%
|Paul Skidmore 1,625
|44%
|Dist. 10
|All precincts reporting
|x-Yannette Figueroa Cole 2,030
|59%
|Mara Eisch 1,435
|41%
|Dist. 12
|All precincts reporting
|x-Syed Abbas 2,222
|76%
|Tessa Echeverria 716
|24%
|Dist. 13
|All precincts reporting
|x-Tag Evers 2,773
|81%
|David Hoffert 633
|19%
|Dist. 14
|All precincts reporting
|x-Sheri Carter 1,078
|65%
|Brandi Grayson 571
|35%
|Dist. 16
|All precincts reporting
|x-Jael Currie 1,600
|60%
|Matt Tramel 1,074
|40%
|Dist. 18
|All precincts reporting
|x-Charles Myadze 1,670
|55%
|Rebecca Kemble 1,380
|45%
|Dist. 19
|All precincts reporting
|x-Keith Furman 2,307
|64%
|Aisha Moe 1,287
|36%
|Dist. 20
|4 of 6 precincts
|Christian Albouras 1,125
|76%
|Erica Lee Janisch 350
|24%
|MONONA
|Mayor
|All precincts reporting
|x-Mary O’Connor 1,645
|57%
|Kristie Goforth 1,233
|43%
|COUNCIL (3)
|All precincts reporting
|x-Doug Wood 1,645
|22%
|x-Kathy Thomas 1,589
|21%
|x-Nancy Moore 1,473
|20%
|Patrick M. DePula 1,326
|18%
|Nadia Domínguez 1,202
|16%
|Alexander Allon 181
|2%
|SUN PRAIRIE
|Dist. 2
|All precincts reporting
|x-Bob Jokisch 751
|61%
|Bill Baker 474
|39%
|Dist. 4
|All precincts reporting
|x-Faustina Bohling 772
|69%
|Al Guyant 347
|31%
|VILLAGE RACES
|BELLEVILLE
|President
|All precincts reporting
|x-Dale Edward Paul Yurs 416
|72%
|Scott Petey Ringgenberg 163
|28%
|Trustee (3)
|All precincts reporting
|x-Christina Shiroma 427
|31%
|x-Debra M. Kazmar 326
|24%
|x-Gary Ziegler 305
|22%
|Maxine L. Ward 301
|22%
|BLACK EARTH
|President
|All precincts reporting
|x-Mitch Hodson 344
|65%
|Mary A. Scott 187
|35%
|BLUE MOUNDS
|Trustee (2)
|All precincts reporting
|x-Phillip Solchenberger 116
|32%
|x-Gary L. Friske 103
|29%
|Blake K. Baxter 84
|23%
|Gary Tree 57
|16%
|COTTAGE GROVE
|Trustee (3)
|All precincts reporting
|x-Heidi Murphy 787
|28%
|x-David Peterson 774
|28%
|x-Sarah Valencia 769
|28%
|Peter Doll 461
|17%
|CROSS PLAINS
|Trustee (3)
|All precincts reporting
|x-Andy Hartman 565
|28%
|x-Doug Brunner 542
|27%
|x-Judy Ketelboeter 511
|25%
|Deborah Cutler 395
|20%
|DANE
|Trustee (2)
|All precincts reporting
|x-Jennifer Esser 107
|31%
|x-Donald E. Lord 91
|27%
|Nicholas Browne 87
|26%
|Roger E. Schmidt 55
|16%
|DEFOREST
|Trustee (3)
|All precincts reporting
|x-Abigail Lowery 1,277
|27%
|x-Jim Simpson 939
|20%
|x-Rebecca Witherspoon 872
|19%
|Kelsey Sweet 615
|13%
|Jeffrey Horn 563
|12%
|Anita Brown-Huber 437
|9%
|MAPLE BLUFF
|Trustee (3)
|All precincts reporting
|x-Ellen M. Ryerson 319
|27%
|x-Jim Schuler 303
|26%
|x-George Brown 288
|25%
|Mike B. Wittenwyler 252
|22%
|MARSHALL
|President
|All precincts reporting
|x-Chris Campbell 363
|67%
|Richard Wipperfurth 182
|33%
|MCFARLAND
|Trustee (3)
|All precincts reporting
|x-Carrie Nelson 1,295
|30%
|x-Christopher St. Clair 1,254
|29%
|x-Stephanie Brassington 1,057
|24%
|Clair Bud Utter 776
|18%
|OREGON
|President
|All precincts reporting
|x-Randy Glysch 1,188
|65%
|Jenna Jacobson 644
|35%
|SHOREWOOD HILLS
|President
|All precincts reporting
|x-David J. Benforado 629
|78%
|Laura Cristina Valderrama 181
|22%
|Trustee (3)
|All precincts reporting
|x-Cokie Albrecht 688
|35%
|x-Shabnam Lotfi 548
|28%
|x-Mark Lederer 466
|23%
|Andi C Funk 281
|14%
|WAUNAKEE
|President
|All precincts reporting
|x-Chris Zellner 2,148
|63%
|Mary Heimbecker 1,281
|37%
|Trustee (3)
|All precincts reporting
|x-Gary Herzberg 1,953
|21%
|x-Sam Kaufmann 1,782
|19%
|x-Phillip Willems 1,513
|16%
|Angie Ramos 1,433
|15%
|Joe Zitzelsberger 1,379
|15%
|Robert W. McPherson 1,229
|13%
|TOWN RACES
|BRISTOL
|Chairperson
|All precincts reporting
|x-Gerald H. Derr 678
|69%
|Paul W. Sanford 305
|31%
|Supervisor, Seat 2
|All precincts reporting
|x-Brian Willison 530
|58%
|Annie Tremaine 390
|42%
|COTTAGE GROVE
|Supervisor, Seat 2
|All precincts reporting
|x-Steven Anders 394
|54%
|Andrew McKinney 331
|46%
|DUNKIRK
|Chairperson
|All precincts reporting
|x-Norman Monsen 336
|74%
|Matt Harried 120
|26%
|MAZOMANIE
|Supervisor (2)
|All precincts reporting
|x-Cody O’Connell 229
|39%
|x-Jeremy R Lang 190
|32%
|Melody Moore 170
|29%
|MIDDLETON
|Chairperson
|All precincts reporting
|x-Cynthia Richson 1,121
|66%
|Brent Renteria 568
|34%
|Supervisor, Seat 1
|All precincts reporting
|x-Richard J. Oberle 1,066
|67%
|Michael J. Kauper 526
|33%
|Supervisor, Seat 2
|All precincts reporting
|x-David Bryce 772
|51%
|Lisa Pardon 739
|49%
|OREGON
|Constable
|All precincts reporting
|x-Kurt Maher 519
|73%
|Sean G. Somers 193
|27%
|SPRINGDALE
|Chairperson
|All precincts reporting
|x-Mike Fagan 466
|69%
|William Garfoot 207
|31%
|Supervisor, Seat 1
|All precincts reporting
|x-John Rosenbaum 467
|70%
|John Aagaard 203
|30%
|VERONA
|Supervisor, Seat 2
|All precincts reporting
|x-David B. Lonsdorf 327
|56%
|Mike Duerst 260
|44%
|VIENNA
|Supervisor, Seat 2
|All precincts reporting
|x-Sherri Meinholz 202
|65%
|Steve Herbrand 110
|35%
|COUNTY RACES
|EXECUTIVE
|258 of 261 precincts
|Joe Parisi 89,532
|79%
|Mary Ann Nicholson 23,791
|21%
|SUPERVISOR, DIST. 12
|All precincts reporting
|x-Larry Palm 1,479
|54%
|Amani Latimer Burris 1,269
|46%
|MUNICIPAL REFERENDUMS
|TOWN OF CHRISTIANA
|All precincts reporting
|Borrowing for fire station
|x-No 222
|52%
|Yes 203
|48%
|TOWN OF MAZOMANIE
|All precincts reporting
|Allow ATV use on town roads
|x-Yes 239
|61%
|No 151
|39%
|VILLAGE OF CAMBRIDGE
|All precincts reporting
|Question 1: Exceed the levy limit
|x-Yes 268
|50%
|No 267
|50%
|Question 2: Borrowing for fire station
|x-No 285
|53%
|Yes 254
|47%
|VILLAGE OF ROCKDALE
|All precincts reporting
|Borrowing for fire station
|x-Yes 36
|55%
|No 30
|45%
|CITY OF MADISON
|152 of 154 precincts
|Question 1: Full-time City Council
|No 31,529
|58%
|Yes 22,653
|42%
|Question 2: City Council size
|Remain the same 37,632
|70%
|Be reduced 8,826
|16%
|Be increased 7,164
|13%
|Question 3: Increase council terms to 4 years
|No 30,072
|55%
|Yes 24,143
|45%
|Question 4: Term limits for council members
|Yes 38,551
|71%
|No 15,826
|29%
|SCHOOL REFERENDUMS
|DARLINGTON
|All precincts reporting
|Exceed revenue limits for 5 years
|x-Yes 463
|54%
|No 388
|46%
|LAKE GENEVA/GENOA UHS
|All precincts reporting
|Question 1: Borrowing for rennovations
|x-Yes 2,113
|59%
|No 1,463
|41%
|All precincts reporting
|Question 2: Exceed revenue limits
|x-Yes 2,150
|60%
|No 1,415
|40%
|LAKE GENEVA J1
|All precincts reporting
|Exceed revenue limits
|x-Yes 1,584
|62%
|No 974
|38%
|MONROE
|All precincts reporting
|Borrowing for school improvements
|x-Yes 2,530
|71%
|No 1,009
|29%
|NEW GLARUS
|All precincts reporting
|Borrowing for new construction and improvements
|x-Yes 1,046
|70%
|No 443
|30%
|RICHLAND
|26 of 27 precincts
|Borrowing for new construction and improvements
|No 1,149
|58%
|Yes 833
|42%
|WESTON
|8 of 9 precincts
|Question 1: Borrowing
|Yes 350
|61%
|No 222
|39%
|Question 2: Exceed revenue limits
|Yes 345
|62%
|No 208
|38%
|WISCONSIN DELLS
|10 of 13 precincts
|Exceed revenue limits
|No 935
|55%
|Yes 778
|45%
|WISCONSIN HEIGHTS
|All precincts reporting
|Borrowing for new auditorium and other improvements
|x-No 1,281
|58%
|Yes 930
|42%