New sites, boundaries led to voter confusion in Madison in Tuesday's election

In what has become an unwelcome tradition, Madison again had to arrange for dozens of alternative polling places — from a baseball stadium to a distillery — for Tuesday’s election because the Madison School District and others wouldn’t allow voting in their buildings due to the continuing pandemic.

The decision by the school district and others forced the city to steer some voters to a variety of new locations, generating some confusion, frustration and complaints. In some cases, that confusion was exacerbated by new ward boundaries that resulted from the recent redistricting.

In 2020, as the pandemic took hold, the city lost all its polling places in assisted-living facilities, health care facilities, some churches, schools and other locations for a total of 36 polling place changes, city deputy clerk Jim Verbick said. Before the pandemic, he said, it was rare to have to find a replacement for even one new polling place.

“We did a lot of reaching out to locations across the city beginning in April 2020, and it feels like we need to find a new location for at least one ward every election since,” Verbick said, noting that the city doesn’t pay locations to host a polling place.

“At this point, we have probably reached out to over 100 facilities to use as a polling location. Lately, it has been more difficult to find new polling sites.”

In addition to Tuesday, the city has had inconsistent or limited access to roughly 20 school buildings as polling places in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 30 new polling places used Tuesday included the Madison Mallards Duck Blind Clubhouse at Warner Park on the North Side; the Lussier Family East YMCA on the East Side; the UW-Madison Arboretum Visitor Center on the South Side; and Staybridge Suites and Yahara Bay Distillery, both on the Southwest Side.

Some of the 30 new locations are here to stay; some are alternatives until other sites are secured, Verbick said.

Back and forth

The Duck Blind site, which required voters to ascend stairs or walk a distance to access a ramp for those with disabilities, alone generated a handful of complaints, city officials said. The city did add signs directing voters toward an accessible spot near the ramp and made other signage improvements during the day, Verbick said.

Betty Thompson, who voted with her husband, Al Keup, on Tuesday, said there was added confusion because ward lines were changed, meaning the couple initially went to Warner Park Community Center, where two wards were voting, then the Duck Blind, where two more wards were voting, before heading back to the community center to vote. She said there were open rooms at the community center and questioned why voters in all four wards couldn’t have voted there.

“The logistics of it were not very good,” she said. “A lot of people were really grumbling.”

The city also got complaints about the close proximity of three polling places around Elver Park on the Far West Side, where some voters went to the wrong place and had to be directed to the right spot, Verbick said.

“We definitely hear our voters’ concerns,” he said. “We appreciate and understand their concerns. There are some parts of the city where community space for voting is few and far between, particularly on the Southwest and North sides of the city. The Clerk’s Office has advocated to anyone who will hear us for the addition of community space in those and all areas of the city.”

Virus protocols

The district’s school buildings have been used for polling places for decades, but there are always safety and security concerns with opening any school building to the general public, district spokesperson Tim LeMonds said.

“The big difference with the last two elections has been the pandemic and adherence to MMSD’s multi-layered COVID-19 safety protocols,” he said.

The city and district hope to return voting to school buildings in the future, including the next election in August, officials said.

“It is our hope, as local COVID-19 conditions improve, we will continue working with the city of Madison to support future elections,” LeMonds said.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.