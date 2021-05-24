Nearly 30 referred for voter fraud in presidential election

Municipal clerks have referred nearly 30 people to prosecutors for voting illegally in the presidential election out of 3.3 million votes cast, according to data from the Wisconsin Elections Commission, undermining former President Donald Trump's claims that rampant voter fraud cost him the state.

The commission released a report Monday that found clerks referred 11 people to prosecutors for violations during the November election. Ten referrals were for voting twice, either by voting in different municipalities or by voting both in-person and by absentee ballot. One person in Columbia County was referred to prosecutors for voting as a felon.

The Associated Press obtained documents from the commission last week that found 16 people in La Crosse County were referred to prosecutors for registering to vote using a UPS store as their address for the November election.

The last report, issued following the spring 2019 election when turnout was 1.2 million, found 15 cases of suspected fraud.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that fraud related to absentee voting cost him the election. Republicans in multiple states have introduced legislation to make voting more difficult.