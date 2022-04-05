More liberal, more diverse: Dane County Board set for big shakeup

The Dane County Board will see major turnover after Tuesday's elections, with eleven new supervisors running unopposed and a crop of conservative candidates vying to unseat incumbents and win back government turf long controlled by liberals.

Thirty percent of the Board's incumbents chose not to run for reelection, prompting vacancies on the Board that candidates from all corners of the political spectrum are gunning to fill.

Newcomers to the Board who are running unopposed include: Jeff Hynes, 5th District; Jeffery Glazer, 8th District; Aaron Collins, 10th District; Olivia Xistris-Songpanya, 13th District; April Kigeya, 15th District; Rick Rose, 16th District; Jacob Wright, 17th District; Brenda Yang, 19th District; Kierstin Huelsemann, 27th District; Dana Pellebon, 33rd District; Michael Engelberger, 35th District.

The races to watch on Tuesday evening feature a crop of conservative candidates hoping to knock off incumbents. All of the conservative challengers either did not return requests for interviews or declined to participate in the Wisconsin State Journal's pre-election coverage.

One of those races, for the 14th District between Sup. Anthony Gray and Amanda Noles, had turned to political attacks in in the last days of the campaign.

Flyers sent to households by "Friends of Amanda Noles" accused Gray of being an "extreme radical" who voted to defund the Dane County Sheriff's Office alongside headlines about gun violence.

Gray, the only Black incumbent on the Board, likened the flyers to "racial dog-whistle politics."

Even if some of the conservatives win on Tuesday, many of the Board's new faces will be more progressive and more diverse than their predecessors.

Yang, who is running unopposed in the 19th District, which includes Sun Prairie, named as her top priorities boosting mental health resources, affordable housing and outreach for services and grants for marginalized groups.

"I am excited to be able to have the opportunity to partner and collaborate with all parties, it doesn't matter what perspective or what party affiliation," Yang said in an interview last week.

"I just want to make sure that the policies and the stuff we're overseeing is humane," Yang said.

Another candidate running unopposed, Pellebon in the 33rd District, which includes Fitchburg, said she was excited to build on the efforts of supervisors like Gray, Yogesh Chawla and Heidi Wegleitner, two East Side Madison supervisors who are well to the left of most of the Board.

Pellebon, a longtime housing activist, said the incoming Board needs to prioritize affordable housing, including making sure the county provides enough services to the United Way's Housing First program.

"I really just want to utilize the experience that I have to bring my expertise to the table in ways that may not have been there before," she said.

Tuesday's winners are also set to inherit a Board that has made major reforms to the county's criminal justice system. Most pressing of those reforms is the ongoing Dane County jail expansion and consolidation project.

In early March, the Board voted to put an additional $16 million toward the jail under a scaled-back compromise plan due to rising construction costs. Ahead of the vote, some supervisors complained the compromise was rushed since the incoming Board likely wouldn't have had the votes to pass it.

