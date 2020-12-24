Milwaukee County spent nearly $1.7M on presidential recount

The presidential recount in Wisconsin’s Milwaukee County came in slightly under budget, at nearly $1.7 million, according to data released Wednesday.

George Christensen, the clerk of the state’s largest county, released numbers that show it spent $1.69 million on its recount, with nearly a third of that — $550,450 — going to rent space for the effort.

Christensen said the county had expected the recount would cost a little more than $2 million.

President Donald Trump’s campaign paid $3 million in advance for recounts in Milwaukee and Dane counties, which are Democratic strongholds. Trump lost Wisconsin to Democrat Joe Biden by 0.6 of a percentage point.

Under state law, losing candidates can request recounts but must pay the cost upfront if they lose by more than 0.25 of one percentage point. The recounts resulted in a slightly larger lead for Biden.

The counties are required to calculate the actual costs and are supposed to be reimbursed from Trump’s payment.

If the costs come in below estimates, excess funds are supposed to go back to Trump’s campaign. Dane County’s final cost was about $729,700, which was about $10,000 less than anticipated.